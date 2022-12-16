Read full article on original website
Are you heading to the Christmas Eve bonfires? Here is what to expect with traffic
NEW ORLEANS — If you plan to head to the Christmas Eve bonfires in St. John the Baptist Parish, prepare for some traffic restrictions to be in place says parish sheriff, Mike Tregre. Contraflow is planned for drivers looking to view the bonfires along the levee in Garyville. St....
Parish-by-parish list of cold-weather shelters in Southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — An Arctic air mass is forecast to bring dangerously cold weather to our area starting Thursday night and continuing through Christmas Day. With freezing temperatures forecast for our area, parishes are opening cold-weather shelters for people who need them. Here are the shelters that have been...
MSY preps for holiday travel and arctic blast
NEW ORLEANS — AAA estimates around 113 million people across the country will travel 50 or more miles from home for the holidays. The majority of those people are expected to drive, but if you're flying out of MSY, be prepared for changes. The arctic weather making its way...
More than 10,000 without power in New Orleans Lakeview area, Entergy says
NEW ORLEANS — More than 10,000 Entergy New Orleans customers were without power on Monday, according to the company's power outage map. As of 12:30 p.m., 10,149 customers were affected by the outage, which was mostly contained to the Lakeview area of the city. Entergy has not said was...
Man burglarizes Warehouse District business, steals pizza delivery bags, beer, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for your help in finding a man they say allegedly broke into a warehouse district business on Wednesday. According to a police report, the man was caught on security cameras allegedly shattering the rear glass door and entering the business in the 800 block of Howard Avenue. He reportedly removed several red pizza delivery bags and beer from a cooler and then fled the scene.
Update: NOPD working multi-vehicle crash on Highrise Bridge
NEW ORLEANS — Update: All lanes on I-10W at the Highrise Bridge are now open. New Orleans police are on the scene of a crash on I-10 westbound involving multiple vehicles. Few details are available at this time as to the extent of the crash or how many injuries are involved.
St. Bernard Parish braces for impending freeze
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Officials in St. Bernard Parish are urging residents to prepare to protect themselves, their pets, and plants for below-freezing temperatures expected to arrive later this week. The cold weather event is expected to begin in southeast Louisiana on Thursday and continue through Sunday. Officials...
Plumbers urge residents to protect pipes as arctic freeze approaches New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — As we prepare for the freezing temperatures later this week, plumbers are warning residents to protect their pipes to prevent them from bursting. New Orleans doesn’t get frosts all too often, and our houses aren’t built to withstand freezing temperatures like up north. “The...
Jefferson Parish urges residents not to run water during freeze; here's why
The National Weather Service is predicting a “hard freeze and dangerous wind chill” on the way for south Louisiana the likes of which have not been seen in years.
Volunteers help repair Jefferson Parish homes damaged by tornado
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Families in Jefferson Parish are still picking up the pieces from tornados that touched down in the Westbank Wednesday. These victims are now facing dropping temperatures as they scramble to secure their homes. On Monday, a volunteer group known as Team Rubicon began helping by...
How utility companies are preparing for the arctic freeze
NEW ORLEANS — The cold weather is about to get colder. While it may only last a few days, utility companies have prepped for this all year round. Both Entergy and CLECO say they’ve been assessing equipment. “We have a lot of different critical equipment in our plants...
Councilmembers Giarrusso and Morrell call for national search for new NOPD chief
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Councilmembers JP Morrell and Joseph Giarrusso released a statement calling for a national search for the new NOPD Chief on Wednesday. This statement comes just a day after Mayor LaToya Cantrell named longtime NOPD veteran Michelle Woodfork as the interim Chief, who is replacing outgoing Chief Shaun Ferguson once he retires on December 22.
2022 Jingle on the Boulevard parade cancelled
NEW ORLEANS — The 2022 Jingle on the Boulevard Parade in New Orleans East has been cancelled. City Councilman from District E Oliver Thomas announced news of the cancellation on Twitter shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday. The parade was scheduled to start at noon at the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Morrison Road.
Man shot on Pleasure Street, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in the St. Bernard neighborhood. According to police, it happened at around 10:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of Pleasure Street. Initial reports show a male victim sustained a gunshot wound to his body. The victim arrived at a local hospital by a private vehicle. The man’s condition is unknown at this time.
How to properly prepare your pipes for the freeze
NEW ORLEANS — The last thing anyone wants to deal with Christmas morning is a busted pipe, but with that arctic air moving in that's a risk. That's why now is the time to get your home ready. Paul Spitzfaden stopped at several hardware stores before he barely found...
Arctic freeze expected to reduce crawfish numbers
NEW ORLEANS — Crawfish are a Louisiana staple, but this cold spell could reduce crawfish numbers and that will drives prices up. As the cold makes its way toward us, crawfish are starting to hunker down. Mark Shirley from LSU Ag Center says the cold doesn’t kill them, it just makes them lethargic.
Woman shot on Interstate 10 near Louisa Street, New Orleans police say
A woman was driving on Interstate 10 when New Orleans police say someone in another vehicle shot her. The shooting was reported to authorities just after 8 p.m. Sunday on I-10 East near Louisa Street. The woman was driving when police say someone swerved around her and opened fired. She...
Jefferson Parish offers temporary housing, tarps for tornado victims, here is how to sign up
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Tornado victims in Jefferson Parish in need of temporary housing can stay at a travel trailer in Bayou Segnette State Park thanks to temporary housing assistance parish officials announce. It is part of a partnership with GOHSEP, Jefferson Parish Government, and the City of Gretna.
Local DJ reported missing by New Orleans police
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking the public’s help in locating a local DJ reported missing since last Friday (Dec. 16) Stephen Duvernois, 33, was last seen three days ago, police said, leaving his residence in the 1300 block of Magazine Street. The NOPD said Monday night that Duvernois had not been seen nor heard from since.
Costco to build first St. Tammany Parish store in Covington
COVINGTON, La. — After two years of negotiations with nearby homeowners, Costco is coming to St. Tammany Parish. The $45.8 million, 159,000-square-foot store will be built on Pinnacle Parkway next to a 13-acre site purchased in 2021 for a future medical clinic. The store will be the first Costco...
