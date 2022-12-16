ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWL

MSY preps for holiday travel and arctic blast

NEW ORLEANS — AAA estimates around 113 million people across the country will travel 50 or more miles from home for the holidays. The majority of those people are expected to drive, but if you're flying out of MSY, be prepared for changes. The arctic weather making its way...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Man burglarizes Warehouse District business, steals pizza delivery bags, beer, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for your help in finding a man they say allegedly broke into a warehouse district business on Wednesday. According to a police report, the man was caught on security cameras allegedly shattering the rear glass door and entering the business in the 800 block of Howard Avenue. He reportedly removed several red pizza delivery bags and beer from a cooler and then fled the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

St. Bernard Parish braces for impending freeze

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Officials in St. Bernard Parish are urging residents to prepare to protect themselves, their pets, and plants for below-freezing temperatures expected to arrive later this week. The cold weather event is expected to begin in southeast Louisiana on Thursday and continue through Sunday. Officials...
SAINT BERNARD PARISH, LA
WWL

Councilmembers Giarrusso and Morrell call for national search for new NOPD chief

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Councilmembers JP Morrell and Joseph Giarrusso released a statement calling for a national search for the new NOPD Chief on Wednesday. This statement comes just a day after Mayor LaToya Cantrell named longtime NOPD veteran Michelle Woodfork as the interim Chief, who is replacing outgoing Chief Shaun Ferguson once he retires on December 22.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

2022 Jingle on the Boulevard parade cancelled

NEW ORLEANS — The 2022 Jingle on the Boulevard Parade in New Orleans East has been cancelled. City Councilman from District E Oliver Thomas announced news of the cancellation on Twitter shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday. The parade was scheduled to start at noon at the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Morrison Road.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Man shot on Pleasure Street, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in the St. Bernard neighborhood. According to police, it happened at around 10:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of Pleasure Street. Initial reports show a male victim sustained a gunshot wound to his body. The victim arrived at a local hospital by a private vehicle. The man’s condition is unknown at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

How to properly prepare your pipes for the freeze

NEW ORLEANS — The last thing anyone wants to deal with Christmas morning is a busted pipe, but with that arctic air moving in that's a risk. That's why now is the time to get your home ready. Paul Spitzfaden stopped at several hardware stores before he barely found...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Arctic freeze expected to reduce crawfish numbers

NEW ORLEANS — Crawfish are a Louisiana staple, but this cold spell could reduce crawfish numbers and that will drives prices up. As the cold makes its way toward us, crawfish are starting to hunker down. Mark Shirley from LSU Ag Center says the cold doesn’t kill them, it just makes them lethargic.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Local DJ reported missing by New Orleans police

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking the public’s help in locating a local DJ reported missing since last Friday (Dec. 16) Stephen Duvernois, 33, was last seen three days ago, police said, leaving his residence in the 1300 block of Magazine Street. The NOPD said Monday night that Duvernois had not been seen nor heard from since.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Costco to build first St. Tammany Parish store in Covington

COVINGTON, La. — After two years of negotiations with nearby homeowners, Costco is coming to St. Tammany Parish. The $45.8 million, 159,000-square-foot store will be built on Pinnacle Parkway next to a 13-acre site purchased in 2021 for a future medical clinic. The store will be the first Costco...
COVINGTON, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

