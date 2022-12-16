Read full article on original website
D.I.L.L.I.G.A.F 22
5d ago
I wonder if the dems will block this purchase like they did when trump tried to ourchase oil for it at less than $28.65 per barrel its now going to be close to triple that price for biden to refill it
Reply(2)
17
Donald Bentz
5d ago
where is he getting it their is alot of oil companies in the United States but he.ll buy it from foreigners bet on that
Reply(1)
13
L♡VE Being White
5d ago
It's easy to spend when it's not your money. Why purchase something back that you sold off at a much lower rate?
Reply(1)
3
Related
Oil execs rip Biden admin's 'completely inaccurate,' 'flat-out lie' about US energy production
United Refining CEO John Catsimatidis and American Energy Alliance President Tom Pyle call out Biden policies that limit U.S. oil production and supply.
At least $20 billion used by the Biden Administration to aid Ukraine could be unaccounted for
There is a possibility that at least $20 billion in aid money given to Ukraine by the Biden administration cannot be located, and Republicans want every dollar to be traced. United States President Joe Biden.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
The US made $4 billion selling oil this year on President Biden's unprecedented releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The US government has pocketed almost $4 billion from selling oil this year, the Wall Street Journal reported. In a bid to lower gas prices, President Joe Biden authorized releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in March. Since then, the US has sold 180 million barrels of crude at an...
Biden May Be About to Sign Off on a Huge Alaska Oil Drilling Project
The Willow project would produce 180,000 barrels of oil a day. Biden seems poised to allow it to move forward, despite pushback from environmental groups.
House GOP ready to investigate Biden administration’s ‘war on American energy’
House Republicans plan to hold the Biden administration accountable for "recklessly attacking a critical industry" when they take over the Oversight Committee in January
tobaccoreporter.com
Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill
U.S. President Joe Biden officially signed the first piece of standalone federal cannabis reform Friday, according to the National Law Review. The U.S. president signed a marijuana research bill into law that cleared the House in July and the Senate last month. The act is aimed at providing federal support...
Congress prepares to act after Biden calls on Capitol Hill to 'immediately' pass legislation to avert rail shutdown
Democratic leaders say they could act as soon as this week after President Joe Biden on Monday called on Congress to pass legislation "immediately" to avert a rail shutdown by officially adopting a September tentative agreement approved by labor and management leaders.
Electric Heat vs Gas Heat: Which is Cheaper?
Electric Heat vs Gas Heat: Which is Cheaper? Your choice could have a big impact on your winter bills.
You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go
Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
Kim's sister warns US of 'a more fatal security crisis'
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the United States on Tuesday that it would face “a more fatal security crisis” as Washington pushes for U.N. condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. Kim Yo Jong’s warning came hours after U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that the U.S. will circulate a proposed presidential statement condemning North Korea’s banned missile launches and other destabilizing activities. After the meeting, Thomas-Greenfield also read a statement by 14 countries which supported action to limit North Korea’s advancement of its weapons programs. Kim Yo Jong, who is widely considered North Korea’s second most powerful person after her brother, lambasted the United States for issuing what she called “a disgusting joint statement together with such rabbles as Britain, France, Australia, Japan and South Korea.” Kim compared the United States to “a barking dog seized with fear.” She said North Korea would consider the U.S.-led statement “a wanton violation of our sovereignty and a grave political provocation.”
decrypt.co
Trump NFTs Tanking as Hype Dies, Floor Price Down 70%
The floor price for the former U.S. president’s Polygon-based NFTs has dropped 74% since peaking on Saturday. Donald Trump’s NFT collection is losing value as sales fall following a brief spike over the weekend. Trading volume fell 57% from Sunday to Monday, while the floor price for the...
Washington Examiner
China's military is designed to defeat America
China has spent hundreds of billions of dollars on its military in pursuit of two objectives: ensuring the United States loses its position as the dominant power in Asia to Communist China and ensuring the U.S. becomes a second-tier military power compared to Beijing. At present, China is on a clear path to achieving its goal by the end of this decade — if not sooner.
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
Biden roasted for sending South Africa $8 billion to shut down coal plants: ‘Weapon grade lunacy’
Commentators across Twitter slammed President Joe Biden after he announced billions in foreign aid would be sent to South Africa to change their energy infrastructure.
Putin has destroyed Russia's most important oil market – and what's next for crude depends on him and Xi Jinping, energy expert Daniel Yergin says
Europe just set a $60 price cap on Moscow's oil — so the Russian president has "basically destroyed his most important market," Dan Yergin said.
Biden administration quietly approves huge Texas oil export project
The proposed offshore terminal is one of four projects intended to expand oil export capacity.
coinchapter.com
Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
straightarrownews.com
US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War
As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
China says it's moving to buy oil and gas in the yuan — a move that could threaten the dollar's global dominance in the long run
On Friday, China's President Xi Jinping pushed for the settlement of energy trades in the yuan. At a summit with Arab leaders, Xi said China would continue importing large amounts of oil. Settling more trade in the yuan could weaken the US dollar's global dominance in the long run. At...
Electric vehicles could be banned in this country amid energy crisis
The nonessential use of electric vehicles could soon be banned in Switzerland.
Comments / 14