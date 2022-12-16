ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

NASA launches new SWOT satellite into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base early Friday

By Andrew Gillies
 5 days ago
LOMPOC, Calif. – NASA successfully launched the Surface Water and Ocean Topography satellite into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3:46 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16.

The Falcon 9 rocket also successfully made its return after delivering its satellite payload.

“The SWOT mission has given Team Vandenberg another opportunity to provide support for an important payload that will provide high-resolution elevation measurements and further allowing NASA to almost completely observe the world’s ocean and freshwater bodies," said Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander.

The SWOT satellite is a joint research program between the NASA and the French national space agency with contributions from the Canadian and British national space agencies.

The launch and its delay were reported here earlier this week.

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

