fox32chicago.com

Bridge renovation project in Bucktown, Lincoln Park finally complete

CHICAGO - A renovation project on the Webster Avenue Bridge has wrapped up. On Wednesday, city leaders gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony. The 106-year-old bridge connects Bucktown and Lincoln Park over the Chicago River. It has been closed to traffic for more than a year. Renovations include a full...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 killed in Austin building fire on West Side

CHICAGO - One person was found dead after a home in Chicago's Austin neighborhood caught fire Wednesday morning. The Chicago Fire Department tweeted that firefighters were on the scene of a house fire at 1623 North Mayfield Avenue at 10:47 a.m. One person was killed in the fire at the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Special day for Chicago boy after enduring horrific experience

CHICAGO - It was a special day for a two-year-old Chicago boy after enduring a horrific experience this year. Chamaine, or CJ as he's known, got to meet the big man himself — Santa!. CJ was left by himself after his mother and grandfather were killed earlier this month.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

New fund will help small businesses in Chicago implement climate-focused initiatives

CHICAGO - The city of Chicago is debuting a new fund that will help non-profits and small businesses implement climate-focused initiatives. The $5 million climate infrastructure fund will offer grants for things like renewable energy and making energy efficiency improvements in buildings. Grant amounts will range from $50,000 to $250,000.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

FULL LIST: Warming centers in Chicago, Cook County

CHICAGO — A major winter snowstorm is headed towards the Chicago area and expected to bring significant snowfall and sub-zero temperatures. The city of Chicago has six designated warming centers for those in need to seek shelter. The shelters are open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. during work weekdays when temperatures dip below 32 […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person hit by falling glass in the Loop

CHICAGO - A person was hit by a falling piece of glass in the Loop Tuesday. At about 5:18 p.m., a female victim, age unknown, was on the sidewalk in the 0-100 block of South Wabash when a piece of glass from a third-floor residence struck her in the head, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man robs teen at gunpoint on CTA train in Evanston: police

EVANSTON, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of robbing a teen at gunpoint on a CTA train last week. At about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, an Evanston police officer was on patrol in the 800 block of Chicago Avenue when a 17-year-old boy and his father contacted the officer to report an armed robbery.
EVANSTON, IL
947wls.com

For the First Time, The City of Chicago is asking Residents to name their Snow Plow

The City of Chicago is asking residents to submit name ideas for their newest snow plow. They are accepting submissions through January 6th. From there, the Department of Streets and Sanitation will choose 50 names. Then residents will be able to vote for their 6 favorite names by January 31st and finally, the snow plow will be granted its title.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoconstructionnews.com

CTA building new Control and Training Center in West Garfield Park

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) will build a $158 million Control and Training Center on Chicago’s West Side. The new Center will be located at the northeast corner of Lake Street and Pulaski Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The CTA plans to enter into a development agreement with Sterling Racine, LLC, for design and construction of the new Control Center. Construction could begin as early as April 2024 and continue through April 2026.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago suburb proposal would give residents $150 to fight inflation

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Local governments are looking for more ways to help families as high inflation continues to cripple household budgets. This week, village trustees in Schaumburg endorsed a proposal to give homeowners $150 rebates in the new year. The payments were proposed by Mayor Tom Dailly, and the funding...
SCHAUMBURG, IL

