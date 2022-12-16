Read full article on original website
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State ChampsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
fox32chicago.com
500 Chicago kids to get $20 vouchers to shop at Little Village Discount Mall
CHICAGO - It’s a toy drive and voucher program rolled together, and it’s making Christmas brighter for young people in Little Village. Urban Warriors will be on the move Thursday, handing out $20 vouchers to young people 17 and under. Those vouchers can be used at the Discount...
fox32chicago.com
Bridge renovation project in Bucktown, Lincoln Park finally complete
CHICAGO - A renovation project on the Webster Avenue Bridge has wrapped up. On Wednesday, city leaders gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony. The 106-year-old bridge connects Bucktown and Lincoln Park over the Chicago River. It has been closed to traffic for more than a year. Renovations include a full...
fox32chicago.com
1 killed in Austin building fire on West Side
CHICAGO - One person was found dead after a home in Chicago's Austin neighborhood caught fire Wednesday morning. The Chicago Fire Department tweeted that firefighters were on the scene of a house fire at 1623 North Mayfield Avenue at 10:47 a.m. One person was killed in the fire at the...
fox32chicago.com
Special day for Chicago boy after enduring horrific experience
CHICAGO - It was a special day for a two-year-old Chicago boy after enduring a horrific experience this year. Chamaine, or CJ as he's known, got to meet the big man himself — Santa!. CJ was left by himself after his mother and grandfather were killed earlier this month.
fox32chicago.com
New fund will help small businesses in Chicago implement climate-focused initiatives
CHICAGO - The city of Chicago is debuting a new fund that will help non-profits and small businesses implement climate-focused initiatives. The $5 million climate infrastructure fund will offer grants for things like renewable energy and making energy efficiency improvements in buildings. Grant amounts will range from $50,000 to $250,000.
FULL LIST: Warming centers in Chicago, Cook County
CHICAGO — A major winter snowstorm is headed towards the Chicago area and expected to bring significant snowfall and sub-zero temperatures. The city of Chicago has six designated warming centers for those in need to seek shelter. The shelters are open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. during work weekdays when temperatures dip below 32 […]
Disabled veteran killed in Chicago fire at apartment on city's West Side, neighbors say
Neighbors said the victim was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who used a wheelchair.
North Side records store closes after two decades
A Lincoln Park record shop has closed its doors after two decades on Clark Street. A steady stream of customers has been coming into Dave’s Records since Dave Crain announced on Election Day that he was permanently closing Sunday night.
fox32chicago.com
Person hit by falling glass in the Loop
CHICAGO - A person was hit by a falling piece of glass in the Loop Tuesday. At about 5:18 p.m., a female victim, age unknown, was on the sidewalk in the 0-100 block of South Wabash when a piece of glass from a third-floor residence struck her in the head, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Slow-poke catalytic converter crew graciously waves another driver to pass as they work in West Rogers Park (Video)
Chicago — They may be the most courteous catalytic converter theft crew in Chicago — and probably one of the slowest. But a video of this three-man team at work on the North Side earlier this month shows how bold and carefree the city’s catalytic converter crews are.
Christmas in the Wards teams with Amazon to help families stock up on free groceries
Making spirits bright – and tummies full is part of the Christmas in the Wards initiative.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man robs teen at gunpoint on CTA train in Evanston: police
EVANSTON, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of robbing a teen at gunpoint on a CTA train last week. At about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, an Evanston police officer was on patrol in the 800 block of Chicago Avenue when a 17-year-old boy and his father contacted the officer to report an armed robbery.
fox32chicago.com
Man walking on Chicago's South Side shot by gunmen who hopped out of 2 vehicles
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot Wednesday while walking down the street in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Around 2:10 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 8400 block of South Parnell when two vehicles pulled up and people inside got out and fired shots. The victim sustained gunshot...
947wls.com
For the First Time, The City of Chicago is asking Residents to name their Snow Plow
The City of Chicago is asking residents to submit name ideas for their newest snow plow. They are accepting submissions through January 6th. From there, the Department of Streets and Sanitation will choose 50 names. Then residents will be able to vote for their 6 favorite names by January 31st and finally, the snow plow will be granted its title.
cwbchicago.com
CTA video shows woman being pushed onto Red Line tracks in River North; charges filed
Chicago — Attempted murder charges have been filed against a man for allegedly pushing a woman from the Chicago-State Red Line platform as a train pulled into the station on Tuesday morning. Ashley Goss, 39, is expected to appear for a bail hearing on Wednesday afternoon, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Parking ban to take effect in Wicker Park next week to curb partying, crime
CHICAGO - A parking ban is coming to Wicker Park in order to curb partying and crime. The plan goes into effect on Dec. 29. The trial period will run from midnight until 5 a.m. from Thursdays through Sundays. You will not be able to park along the 2000 or...
chicagoconstructionnews.com
CTA building new Control and Training Center in West Garfield Park
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) will build a $158 million Control and Training Center on Chicago’s West Side. The new Center will be located at the northeast corner of Lake Street and Pulaski Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The CTA plans to enter into a development agreement with Sterling Racine, LLC, for design and construction of the new Control Center. Construction could begin as early as April 2024 and continue through April 2026.
fox32chicago.com
Amtrak canceling trains, airlines allowing free flight changes ahead of winter storm in Chicago
Amtrak has canceled multiple scheduled trains across the country, including many running through Chicago. And airlines are now issuing waivers so that passengers can change their flights — free of cost.
fox32chicago.com
The Salvation Army distributes gifts, supplies to Chicago families ahead of Christmas
CHICAGO - The Salvation Army is providing everything needed for Christmas through their Angel Tree Program. Toys, clothing and food are being distributed to Chicagoans, thanks to the public’s generosity. Captain Dalvius King-Harvy is in charge of the operation at the Midway Citadel Corps Community Center. Volunteers packed food...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago suburb proposal would give residents $150 to fight inflation
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Local governments are looking for more ways to help families as high inflation continues to cripple household budgets. This week, village trustees in Schaumburg endorsed a proposal to give homeowners $150 rebates in the new year. The payments were proposed by Mayor Tom Dailly, and the funding...
