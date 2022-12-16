ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Cleveland.com

The holidays are for family fun, not just gifts, gatherings and grinches: editorial

Tired of elbow-to-elbow malls and making your lists and checking them twice, or worrying about the frigid weather and how to keep the kids busy while school is out? Never fear. The holidays bring us more than Hanukkah lights or Christmas trees, dining and decorating. It’s a great time to step outside your neighborhoods to embrace all the holiday delights that Cleveland affords -- from amazing lighting displays to outdoor skating rinks (with occasional Santa sightings) to holiday adventures, performances, exhibitions, blockbuster movies and musicals, not to mention the 12 Cocktails of Christmas. All now “playing” in a venue near you.
CLEVELAND, OH
gratefulweb.com

Wonder Music Fest Coming To Pittsburgh

Elevation Festivals, creators and producers of the Midwest's largest contemporary music festivals announced today that they will bring one of their "Wonder" branded music events to Pittsburgh this coming Memorial Day weekend. WonderWorks Music Festival will debut May 27-28, 2023 at Allegheny County's Hartwood Acres Park. Each year, Elevation presents...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cleveland.com

‘Tis the season for ‘Seasons’ art show at Medina Library

MEDINA, Ohio -- A new art exhibition recently opened at the B. Smith Gallery on the third floor of the Medina Library, 210 S. Broadway St. “Seasons,” featuring the artwork of 11 Cuyahoga Valley Area Plein Air Painters, focuses on a variety of subjects relating to one of the four seasons. The show is open during regular library hours now until Jan. 22.
MEDINA, OH
pittsburghmagazine.com

8 Best New Restaurants in Pittsburgh in 2022

You don’t have to have white, linen tablecloths and serve perfectly plated meals to qualify as a best new restaurant in my book. Many eateries that opened this year are casual operations, but that doesn’t mean they skimp on quality ingredients or customer service. In an industry still...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

Events In Pittburgh That Should Be On Your Calendar

If you're looking for a reason to party, you won't have to look very hard in Pittsburgh. The city comes alive with energy and excitement every year for a wide variety of annual festivals. From music and arts festivals to beer and food festivals, there's something for everyone in Steel City.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Jake Wells

Where to find the best Christmas lights in the area

Christmas light displayPhoto byPhoto by Steven Van Elk (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Where can you find the best Christmas lights around? Well, I've got a great list for you and all of these are free (unlike the paid attractions a the Akron Zoo, Stan Hywet, or the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds).
AKRON, OH
butlerradio.com

New Penn Theater Owner Details Plans

The new owner of the Penn Theater is outlining his plans for the facility. Bryan Frenchak, a Butler native who became a real estate developer in Houston, Texas, purchased the Penn Theater earlier this year. He envisions it serving as a multi-purpose venue in downtown. “We could potentially have a...
BUTLER, PA
Cleveland.com

Salmon Dave’s to close for major renovation

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Longtime Rocky River restaurant Salmon Dave’s Pacific Grille will close temporarily for a renovation coming on the heels of its 30th anniversary. The restaurant is expected to be closed for three to four weeks for what Hospitality Restaurants is billing as “a floor-to-ceiling remodel” that will start Jan. 1.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
macaronikid.com

Big Dinosaurs and Massive Fun Roar into Pittsburgh Next Weekend

Dinosaur Adventure will transform the Monroeville Convention Center into a prehistoric exhibit with big dinosaurs and massive family fun. From Friday, December 30th through Sunday, January 1st, for one weekend only, guests will have the rare opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age. If you're looking for something fun to do with kids in Pittsburgh this New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, you can find it at Dinosaur Adventure!
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Salem's Market & Grill: Pittsburgh's People of the Year in Business

Massaud Salem opened Salem’s Market and Grill 40 years ago to make high quality halal produce accessible and affordable at a time when Pittsburgh offered few other options. Today, his son Abdullah says nothing has changed. “I’ve always been with him, I’ve always been his understudy,” Salem says. “The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
morethanjustparks.com

7 AMAZING National Parks Near Pittsburgh You’ll Love (Photos + Guide)

National Parks Near Pittsburgh. There’s more to this incredible place than Pirates and Steelers and Penguins. Oh My!. In this article, I’ll familiarize you with the incredible national parks that are within a day’s drive of downtown Pittsburgh. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mobile food truck serving nostalgic Hills treats coming to Pittsburgh in spring of 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A mobile food truck serving some nostalgic treats from Hills is coming to the Pittsburgh area in the spring! People who grew up going there remember the magic of a shopping trip to Hills Department Store.For some, that trip wasn't complete without a stop at the snack bar. Now, a man from Aliquippa is hoping to bring some of that magic back.He's launching a mobile food truck that'll serve all of the Hills snack bar favorites from cotton candy to hot dogs -- with a side of nostalgia.You'll know the truck when you see it.It'll have the old Hills logo plastered all over it and might even have a sign that lights up.If he can get the current landlords on board, the owner says the truck will pull up in the parking lot of former Hills locations.He plans to launch the food truck this spring. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Wingstop chicken restaurant returning to Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — The Wingstop chicken restaurant has returned to Pittsburgh. The restaurant opened its first new location Monday at the Bill Green Shopping Center in Pleasant Hills. Besides chicken wings, Wingstop is known for its chicken tenders and chicken sandwich, all of which can be "tossed" in 11 different...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Visit Schell Games, the video game capital of Pittsburgh

In this episode of Yinzer Backstage Pass, we visit the Pittsburgh headquarters of Schell Games. About 20 years ago, Jesse Schell, a former Disney Imagineer, started doing video game and theme park consulting here in Pittsburgh. Within a year, he hired a few folks to help out with some bigger projects — and then he kept on hiring engineers, designers, AI specialists and storytellers. Today there are more than 100 employees at the Schell Games offices in Station Square.
PITTSBURGH, PA
