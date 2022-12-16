Read full article on original website
Winning lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at Pennsylvania storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Legendary Steelers Player Dies Just Days Before Jersey RetirementOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Foods That Just Make Sense In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
The holidays are for family fun, not just gifts, gatherings and grinches: editorial
Tired of elbow-to-elbow malls and making your lists and checking them twice, or worrying about the frigid weather and how to keep the kids busy while school is out? Never fear. The holidays bring us more than Hanukkah lights or Christmas trees, dining and decorating. It’s a great time to step outside your neighborhoods to embrace all the holiday delights that Cleveland affords -- from amazing lighting displays to outdoor skating rinks (with occasional Santa sightings) to holiday adventures, performances, exhibitions, blockbuster movies and musicals, not to mention the 12 Cocktails of Christmas. All now “playing” in a venue near you.
gratefulweb.com
Wonder Music Fest Coming To Pittsburgh
Elevation Festivals, creators and producers of the Midwest's largest contemporary music festivals announced today that they will bring one of their "Wonder" branded music events to Pittsburgh this coming Memorial Day weekend. WonderWorks Music Festival will debut May 27-28, 2023 at Allegheny County's Hartwood Acres Park. Each year, Elevation presents...
‘Tis the season for ‘Seasons’ art show at Medina Library
MEDINA, Ohio -- A new art exhibition recently opened at the B. Smith Gallery on the third floor of the Medina Library, 210 S. Broadway St. “Seasons,” featuring the artwork of 11 Cuyahoga Valley Area Plein Air Painters, focuses on a variety of subjects relating to one of the four seasons. The show is open during regular library hours now until Jan. 22.
pittsburghmagazine.com
8 Best New Restaurants in Pittsburgh in 2022
You don’t have to have white, linen tablecloths and serve perfectly plated meals to qualify as a best new restaurant in my book. Many eateries that opened this year are casual operations, but that doesn’t mean they skimp on quality ingredients or customer service. In an industry still...
Events In Pittburgh That Should Be On Your Calendar
If you're looking for a reason to party, you won't have to look very hard in Pittsburgh. The city comes alive with energy and excitement every year for a wide variety of annual festivals. From music and arts festivals to beer and food festivals, there's something for everyone in Steel City.
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the area
Christmas light displayPhoto byPhoto by Steven Van Elk (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Where can you find the best Christmas lights around? Well, I've got a great list for you and all of these are free (unlike the paid attractions a the Akron Zoo, Stan Hywet, or the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds).
butlerradio.com
New Penn Theater Owner Details Plans
The new owner of the Penn Theater is outlining his plans for the facility. Bryan Frenchak, a Butler native who became a real estate developer in Houston, Texas, purchased the Penn Theater earlier this year. He envisions it serving as a multi-purpose venue in downtown. “We could potentially have a...
Salmon Dave’s to close for major renovation
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Longtime Rocky River restaurant Salmon Dave’s Pacific Grille will close temporarily for a renovation coming on the heels of its 30th anniversary. The restaurant is expected to be closed for three to four weeks for what Hospitality Restaurants is billing as “a floor-to-ceiling remodel” that will start Jan. 1.
macaronikid.com
Big Dinosaurs and Massive Fun Roar into Pittsburgh Next Weekend
Dinosaur Adventure will transform the Monroeville Convention Center into a prehistoric exhibit with big dinosaurs and massive family fun. From Friday, December 30th through Sunday, January 1st, for one weekend only, guests will have the rare opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age. If you're looking for something fun to do with kids in Pittsburgh this New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, you can find it at Dinosaur Adventure!
Chef Sean Kerrigan takes over kitchen at Betts in Cleveland, plans upscale comfort food
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Executive chef Sean Kerrigan, a former sous chef at Red the Steakhouse and at the former Urban Farmer, both in downtown Cleveland, has taken over the kitchen at Eat at Betts in the Kimpton Schoefield Hotel on East 9th Street. Betts, which has been open for...
The 5 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Pittsburgh If You're LGBTQ+
There are certain neighborhoods in Pittsburgh that are ideal for members of the LGBTQ+ community, so check out the top locations in the city.
pghcitypaper.com
Salem's Market & Grill: Pittsburgh's People of the Year in Business
Massaud Salem opened Salem’s Market and Grill 40 years ago to make high quality halal produce accessible and affordable at a time when Pittsburgh offered few other options. Today, his son Abdullah says nothing has changed. “I’ve always been with him, I’ve always been his understudy,” Salem says. “The...
morethanjustparks.com
7 AMAZING National Parks Near Pittsburgh You’ll Love (Photos + Guide)
National Parks Near Pittsburgh. There’s more to this incredible place than Pirates and Steelers and Penguins. Oh My!. In this article, I’ll familiarize you with the incredible national parks that are within a day’s drive of downtown Pittsburgh. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places...
Portables Gift Shop at Westlake library ends its run next month: West Shore Chatter
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- The Friends of Porter Public announce that Portables, the volunteer-run library gift shop, will be closing next month. Jennifer Cirincione, Friends of PPL vice president, said it has become increasingly difficult to manage the shop on a volunteer basis. “Unfortunately, the economics do not support a paid...
Brooklyn’s new signage update to continue into next year
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Sign, sign, everywhere a new sign. That’s the plan in Brooklyn, where the city going into next year will be spending a combined $249,000 to update signage.
The Cleveland Brewery is moving, but staying in its East Side neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Brewery is in the process of moving, but it is staying true to its neighborhood roots. When John Fuduric opened the brewery in 2015, he envisioned a cozy place at 777 E. 185th St. He wanted to brew beer and be a staple in the community, partnering with area business and having his beer served at local spots.
No more Jersey barriers: Cleveland’s Public Square to get a makeover: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We began the year with headlines about Intel building in Columbus and the Ohio Redistricting Commission thwarting the state Supreme Court. Gerrymandering was a major theme for this newsletter in 2022, as...
Mobile food truck serving nostalgic Hills treats coming to Pittsburgh in spring of 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A mobile food truck serving some nostalgic treats from Hills is coming to the Pittsburgh area in the spring! People who grew up going there remember the magic of a shopping trip to Hills Department Store.For some, that trip wasn't complete without a stop at the snack bar. Now, a man from Aliquippa is hoping to bring some of that magic back.He's launching a mobile food truck that'll serve all of the Hills snack bar favorites from cotton candy to hot dogs -- with a side of nostalgia.You'll know the truck when you see it.It'll have the old Hills logo plastered all over it and might even have a sign that lights up.If he can get the current landlords on board, the owner says the truck will pull up in the parking lot of former Hills locations.He plans to launch the food truck this spring.
wtae.com
Wingstop chicken restaurant returning to Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — The Wingstop chicken restaurant has returned to Pittsburgh. The restaurant opened its first new location Monday at the Bill Green Shopping Center in Pleasant Hills. Besides chicken wings, Wingstop is known for its chicken tenders and chicken sandwich, all of which can be "tossed" in 11 different...
nextpittsburgh.com
Visit Schell Games, the video game capital of Pittsburgh
In this episode of Yinzer Backstage Pass, we visit the Pittsburgh headquarters of Schell Games. About 20 years ago, Jesse Schell, a former Disney Imagineer, started doing video game and theme park consulting here in Pittsburgh. Within a year, he hired a few folks to help out with some bigger projects — and then he kept on hiring engineers, designers, AI specialists and storytellers. Today there are more than 100 employees at the Schell Games offices in Station Square.
