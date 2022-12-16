The steps are falling into place for the creation of a new Rock Island Downtown Alliance in 2023. The new place management organization, under the Quad Cities Chamber, would be funded in large part by $310,613 in annual tax revenue from a new downtown Rock Island Special Service Area (SSA), which was OK’d last week by the City Council. At tonight’s meeting, Rock Island aldermen are slated to formally approved a new SSA tax levy — equal to 1.15% of the assessed valuation of property owners in the district.

