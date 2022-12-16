Read full article on original website
QC community leaders die within days of each other
Two outstanding QC community leaders — the husband-and-wife Gerald and Martha Taylor — died within eight days of each other, both at age 74. Jerry, longtime publisher/editor of The Dispatch and Rock Island Argus, died on Dec. 8, 2022, and Martha, a dancer, teacher and choreographer, passed away on Dec. 16, also surrounded by her loving and caring family.
Animal curbside clinic to move indoors in cold weather
For the safety of clients, volunteers, and team, the Quad City Animal Welfare Center Curbside Wellness Clinic will be held inside when the outside temperature is expected to be 32 degrees or below, according to a news release. More information about the Wellness Clinic services is on the QCAWC Website.
Genesis grows robotic technology to catch cancer early
Patty Gilbreath of Davenport watched in amazement Tuesday morning as Dr. Brian Witt demonstrated robotic technology at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus. It was the same technology used to diagnose and operate on the 59-year-old woman’s lung cancer, only this time, she was awake to see it. A smoker...
Pet of the Week | Snowflake
It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Snowflake is a gentle 2-year-old dog and she is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Scott County.
Augie and Ambrose to partner in master’s program
St. Ambrose University recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Augustana College to create a pathway that allows Augustana students to meet degree requirements established by St. Ambrose for their Master of Science in Exercise Physiology (MSEP) program. The agreement provides many admissions advantages and options for students to transfer...
$310K to be generated by new RI downtown district
The steps are falling into place for the creation of a new Rock Island Downtown Alliance in 2023. The new place management organization, under the Quad Cities Chamber, would be funded in large part by $310,613 in annual tax revenue from a new downtown Rock Island Special Service Area (SSA), which was OK’d last week by the City Council. At tonight’s meeting, Rock Island aldermen are slated to formally approved a new SSA tax levy — equal to 1.15% of the assessed valuation of property owners in the district.
QC arts veteran now heads RiverCenter/Adler Theatre
Following a national search, a familiar face in the QC arts scene is now in charge of the RiverCenter and Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Steve Peters, president of VenuWorks, recently announced Lance Sadlek as new executive director of the performing arts center and events center. Sadlek (former head of Davenport’s Galvin Fine Arts Center) succeeds longtime executive director Rick Palmer, who earlier this year requested the opportunity to concentrate exclusively on programming the Adler Theatre as its general manager, according to a VenuWorks release.
Royal Neighbors names new chief executive
Royal Neighbors of America, a fraternal benefit society headquartered in Rock Island, has announced the appointment of Zarifa Reynolds as the company’s next President and CEO. “Ms. Reynolds is a mission-driven, transformational executive,” Suzy Riesterer, the chair of Royal Neighbors’ Board of Directors, said in a Tuesday release. “She...
Davenport responds to Farnam Street house fire
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at approximately 6:52 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department. responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Farnam Street. Five apparatus, one Incident Command vehicle and an additional support unit responded to the incident. A total of 21 personnel worked at the scene at some point during the fire, according to a Tuesday release.
Bustos to leave archives to 2 Illinois institutions
Following her 10 years serving in Congress, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Moline) will leave her collection of artifacts and papers from her time in office to be archived in a joint partnership with the nonpartisan Dirksen Congressional Center and Illinois College. Bustos (who attended Illinois College) is also establishing the...
City keeps property taxes flat, maintains services
Rock Island City Council members on Monday, Dec. 19, approved the City’s 2023 budget, keeping property taxes flat while maintaining a high level of city services, according to a news release. With total expenditures of $159.9 million and budgeted revenues of $145.9 million, Finance Director Linda Barnes said the...
QC area medical centers update COVID policies
MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is updating its visitor and masking guidelines due to a recent increase in cases of COVID-19 and flu in Eastern Iowa. To help ensure the safety of patients, MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is continually refining policies and procedures, and starting Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, the following guidelines will be implemented:
1 dead in John Deere Road crash
UPDATE: A 20-year-old man from Rock Island is dead after a crash at 53rd Street and John Deere Road on Wednesday. The Moline Police Department responded to the scene just before 8 a.m. Officers’ initial investigation determined a silver Chevy Cruze was traveling southbound on 53rd Street and a black...
Augie prison education program earns $1M grant
Augustana College’s Prison Education Program will get a $1-million grant over 10 years from the Austin E. Knowlton Foundation, the college announced Monday. The sustaining grant will provide APEP $100,000 annually, allowing the program to serve more. students with greater resources, according to a Monday release. It also will...
Driver sped at 80 mph with no lights in chase, police allege
A 21-year-old Silvis man faces multiple charges in Scott County after police allege he drove 80 mph without the car’s lights on during a police chase. Rory Bruno Jr. faces a felony charge of eluding, and serious misdemeanor charges of operating while under the influence – first offense, and possession of controlled substance – first offense, according to court records.
Police at vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon
An SUV collided with a pickup that was pulling a trailer about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 4th and Division streets, Davenport. One vehicle was on its side. Davenport Police were on the scene. We do not know whether there were injuries or what caused the crash. We...
Meth found in SUV; suspect had loaded gun, police allege
A 34-year-old Rock Island man faces multiple charges after police allege he had a loaded gun in an SUV where officers found methamphetamine. Kantrell Williams faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, along with serious misdemeanor charges of being a person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon and possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first offense, according to court records.
How about an afternoon Iowa basketball doubleheader?
The Hawkeyes are on the move with a winter storm headed to Iowa. But not to a new location — just a new time. Both basketball teams have adjusted their scheduled games to earlier tipoff times on Wednesday. And if you’re free tomorrow afternoon, a ticket to either game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena will get you in for both.
Blizzard warning issued for parts of the QCA
1 PM UPDATE: A BLIZZARD Warning has been issued for Clinton, Cedar, Jackson, and Jo Daviess Co until 6 AM Saturday. We will have another update from the NWS at 3 PM. More counties could be added to the blizzard warning. Good Wednesday Morning. Today is the last day to...
Caitlin Clark reaches 2,000 career points in Hawkeyes’ rout
Caitlin Clark had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and reached 2,000 career points as No. 13 Iowa beat Dartmouth 92-54 on Wednesday for its fifth straight victory. Clark hit the career scoring mark in her 75th game — tying Elena Delle Donne for the quickest women’s or men’s Division I player to reach 2,000 career points since at least 1999-00, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
