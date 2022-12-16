ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Taliban ban on higher ed for women stokes fears of end to all female schooling

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Afghan women fear further draconian restrictions, including on girls' education, after the Taliban this week banned female students from all universities. While the official statement issued Tuesday by the Ministry of Education only covered universities, some female teachers and girls at primary schools in the Afghan capital,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy