ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

American Airlines to add new flights from State College to Charlotte. What to know

By Keely Doll
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RfLRR_0jlAfLtF00

Good news for spring breakers — State College’s University Park Airport announced a new nonstop flight to Charlotte.

Flights will run Saturdays only in March and April to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to a Friday press release. March flights are available to book now and April flights will be available starting Jan. 7.

The additional flights come after a 2021 campaign by the Centre County government to attract American Airlines to operate flights from University Park Airport to Charlotte. The county used $250,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to create an incentive package for the airline to add the connecting flight to Charlotte for a minimum of 12 flights a week, and other municipalities also joined in the effort.

While Friday’s announcement is more limited, additional service may be possible in the future, according to Jim Meyer, executive director of the Centre County Airport Authority.

“This flight will only operate seasonally for the peak spring break/Easter season, but depending on how the demand is for the flight, it could be used as a building block for additional service in the future,” he said in the release.

Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe said the spring flights are to test demand for a year-round service. Charlotte is one of American Airlines’ largest hubs and can help open many national and international destinations for Centre County residents.

Pipe hopes that American Airlines will see the demand for flight service to Charlotte and the possibilities for future services.

“This will really be a step to prove that this would be a really great investment on their part,” Pipe said.

The announcement comes a month after Delta announced it would be adding nonstop flights to LaGuardia Airport in New York and end service to Detroit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiss951.com

Looks Like A White Christmas Could Be A Possibility For North Carolina

I’ve lived in Charlotte my entire life and never seen a white Christmas. But I still dream of one day waking up to a fresh blanket of snow on Christmas morning. Actually, I dream of waking up to snow any day in the winter. But that’s beside the point. But you can bet that as soon as the date gets close enough to Christmas that the forecast is available I’m checking it constantly. And in Charlotte there is a chance of snow, but it’s December 26th. Over the past few days, I’ve watched it go from rain, to rain and snow mix, to now a 30% chance of snow that morning. Which means we are only a few hours off from a forecasted white Christmas in North Carolina. This is all according to weather.com.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Thrillist

You Can Get $2 Grilled Chicken Burrito Tacos at Taco Bell This Month

Just yesterday, Taco Bell announced the launch of not one, but two new Mexican Pizza creations—Cheesy Jalapeño Mexican Pizza and Triple Crunch Mexican Pizza—but as part of a test run. For those not in Oklahoma City or Omaha, where the limited-edition menu items are currently available, Taco Bell is offering a consolation prize.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
6K+
Followers
192
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy