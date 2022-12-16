ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

WANTED: EBRSO looking for burglar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly burglarized a home near Burbank Drive. The burglary reportedly happened Monday, Dec. 12, on Spring Cove Drive. According to the sheriff’s office, a victim reported that someone...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 dead in shooting at LSU off-campus apartments

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at an LSU off-campus apartment complex on Wednesday, Dec. 21. It happened at Lark Baton Rouge Apartments on Burbank Drive near West Parker Boulevard just before 8 a.m. According to BRPD, the shooting is being...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 dead after altercation inside business off Dougherty Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Homicide detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 28-year-old male. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 2800 block of Dougherty Drive around 9:30 a.m. Officials state that Timothy Stewart,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man killed in hit and run; driver sought

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is trying to locate the person responsible for a deadly hit and run. According to police, the crash happened on Plank Road near Lavey Lane in Baker on Tuesday, Dec. 20 around 1:30 a.m. Officials said they found the man lying dead...
BAKER, LA
WAFB

BRPD responding to deadly shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a reported shooting Monday morning, Dec. 19. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Dougherty Drive. Emergency officials said a person has died. This is a developing story. Check back for more...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man stabbed during fight dies from injuries next day, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the stabbing death of a man who was injured during a fight on Tuesday, Dec 20. According to BRPD, Anthony Jackson, 33, died at the hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Detectives said De’Quan Hutchinson, 18, was initially arrested on a charge of attempted second-degree murder but it has been upgraded to manslaughter following Jackson’s death.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Babysitter arrested after toddler suffers life-threatening injuries while in his care, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A toddler is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and the man who was babysitting him is facing a cruelty charge, according to arrest records. A probable cause report shows Howard Youngblood, 36, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on a charge of second-degree cruelty to juveniles after TyShawn Brumfield, 22 months, was hospitalized on Thursday, Dec. 15, in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Port Allen City Marshal Mike Zito passes away

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH (WAFB) - The Port Allen Police Department confirmed the passing of Port Allen City Marshal, Mike Zito. Zito passed away on Monday, Dec. 19 due to natural causes. Zito had nearly 50 years of law enforcement experience in West Baton Rouge Parish. He was a husband...
PORT ALLEN, LA
WAFB

WAFB

31K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy