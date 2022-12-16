Read full article on original website
Priscilla T. Breton, 84
LACONIA — Priscilla T. Breton, 84, of Laconia, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, after a brief battle with lung cancer at the Granite VNA Hospice House, Concord. Born in Manchester, on March 13, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Cyrias and Gilberte (Guertin) Boucher. Priscilla attended St Anthony's High School in Manchester, where she met her high school sweetheart, Richard “Dick” Breton. Dick and Priscilla went on to marry in 1957, and settled in Laconia, where they raised their son, Rick.
Mary L. Duclos, 70
FRANKLIN — Mary Lorraine Duclos, 70, of 63 Lark St., passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at her home. Mary was born on June 18, 1952, in Newport, Vermont, to the late Lionel Racicot and Olive (Fuller) Sanders.
Vickie Micheli: A mess made against a beautiful backdrop
Driving in Laconia and looking at the beautiful scenery the Lakes Region offers, I came upon a home in a very nice area of town with black trash bags hanging from a fence, blowing in the wind. How could anyone want to trash their home like that?
Celebrating the holidays while on palliative or hospice care
PLYMOUTH — The holiday season can be a difficult season for family caregivers. When your loved one is living with a serious illness, you want to carry on traditions with friends and family but the grief and responsibility of caring for them can greatly diminish the usual holiday cheer. Spending the holidays with a loved one receiving palliative or hospice care is a balancing act between maintaining traditions and not overstimulating.
Parents to serve on Newfound curriculum committee
BRISTOL — In establishing a curriculum committee whose initial focus will be on the Amplify Core Knowledge Language Arts program, the Newfound Area School Board has appointed parents with conflicting views of the elementary school reading curriculum, which has been the focus of public discussion since its implementation at the beginning of this school year.
Many benefit from donations by Ladies of the Lakes Quilters’ Guild members
WOLFEBORO — As part of the Ladies of the Lakes Quilters’ Guild community service commitment, a great number of donations have been made and distributed by members of the Guild in 2022. The Ossipee, Alton and Wolfeboro Meals on Wheels organizations have received over 200 placemats for their...
Winnies, the first cozy slipper sock worn inside or outdoors, partners with Allie Caps to benefit End 68 Hours of Hunger
WOLFEBORO — Winnies, the first cozy slipper sock worn inside or outdoor, located in Wolfeboro, is proud to partner with local Allie Caps, hand-knit, USA-made winter beanies, to offer special Winter Cozy Bundles with a portion of sales going directly to End 68 Hunger, a NH-based not-for-profit created to confront the 68 hours of hunger that some school children experience between the free lunch they receive at school on Friday afternoon and the free breakfast they receive at school on Monday morning.
Bean Family: Gratitude for kind words toward Bean family patriarch
We would like to thank the citizens of the Lakes Region and beyond for their very kind words toward Harry Arthur Bean (1935-2022) upon his passing. The Bean Family of Saltmarsh Pond Road, Gilford, since 1942.
Wild winter walks in January with the Science Center
HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center offers a winter program for adults and families with children ages 7 and up on Saturday, Jan. 7, Sunday, Jan. 15, and Saturday, Jan. 28, 10 to 11:30 a.m. If the morning sessions fill up an afternoon session from 1 to 2:30 p.m. will be available.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 157 service calls from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Monday. Three people were arrested.
Granite VNA offers online 'Powerful Tools for Caregivers'
CONCORD — Granite VNA, formerly Concord Regional VNA and Central NH VNA & Hospice, is offering an online “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” a six-week educational program that helps caregivers learn to take care of themselves. The program is on Mondays beginning Jan. 23, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Waiting for lifts to regain power, Gunstock skiers make the most of a snowy day
GILFORD — As the blanket of falling snow grew thicker and thicker early Saturday morning, eager skiers packed the Gunstock Mountain Resort parking lot ready to leave their mark on the mountain with fresh tracks. But as the 8 a.m. opening approached, its lifts stood still. The electricity is...
Central NH Chamber of Commerce to hold 2023 Travel & Tourism Seminar
PLYMOUTH — Central New Hampshire Chamber of Commerce is holding its first in-person Travel & Tourism Seminar since the onset of the pandemic. The event will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon at Plymouth State University’s Merrill Place. The half-day seminar includes educational...
