City keeps property taxes flat, maintains services
Rock Island City Council members on Monday, Dec. 19, approved the City’s 2023 budget, keeping property taxes flat while maintaining a high level of city services, according to a news release. With total expenditures of $159.9 million and budgeted revenues of $145.9 million, Finance Director Linda Barnes said the...
Galesburg passes increased sales tax
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - In a tight four to three vote, the Galesburg City Council approved a new sales tax to fund infrastructure and a new community center on Monday. Council chambers, once again packed with residents speaking their minds on a .25% increase in sales tax. This moves the home-rule sales tax in the city from 1% to 1.25%.
Monmouth City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher Says Funds are Secured for West Harlem Avenue Reconstruction
The City of Monmouth has an extensive list of capital improvements in the que for water main reconstruction and road resurfacing in the years to come, explains City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher:. Steinbrecher says the water main on the Public Square will also be replaced ahead of the Downtown Revitalization project...
Snow emergencies issued across the Quad Cities area
MOLINE, Ill. — While we're all for having a white Christmas this year, we will have to sacrifice parking on public roads to make sure crews can clean them up safely during and following this week's winter storm. That's why towns and cities in the Quad Cities area are...
West Burlington seeks input for Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning
West Burlington invites its residents to let their voices be heard about community design and enhancement. West Burlington is participating in the 2023 Community Visioning Program. Iowa State University (ISU) is gathering opinions on how to improve the community’s landscape through transportation enhancements, and your input is valuable to the West Burlington Visioning Committee. Through January, randomly-selected residents will receive a packet with a questionnaire to be completed and mailed back to ISU in the postage-paid envelope provided.
Progress is slow on new QC regional film office
The stars are aligning to give a big boost to the Quad Cities film scene, but don’t expect any actual stars in the area soon to film a new flick. Progress is slow going with the city of Rock Island Economic Development team as it works with an experienced film and media consultant to formally establish a new QC Regional Film Office.
Davenport welcomes new barber shop near downtown Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A new barber shop is open in Davenport after a ribbon-cutting ceremony in downtown Davenport on Monday. Devine Creations, located at 311 East Locust Street in Davenport, was joined by the QC Empowerment Network for the opening ceremony. The new, Black-owned barber shop offers haircuts by...
Russell Brings Major Investment To Northwest Davenport
A large investment in the industrial growth of Davenport occurred in 2022 when Russell Co facilitated the development of a new 95-acre industrial park in northwest Davenport. The industrial park will include nearly 1.5 million square feet of building space that will house multiple tenants. The new site, adjacent to...
Peoria trash collection to be delayed after upcoming holidays
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Peoria’s trash hauler will not collect trash or recycling on the Dec. 26 or Jan. 2, which will lead to an altered schedule for the following weeks. Trash hauler GFL will not perform any collections on the day after Christmas or...
Former Knox County sheriff, Galesburg Police officer and restaurant owner has died
A former Knox County sheriff, Galesburg Police officer and restaurant owner has died. Kenneth “Ken” Harding, who served one term as Knox County sheriff from 1994-98, died Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to his obituary, Harding passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was 87.
Water main break forces Peoria health office closure
PEORIA, Ill. — A water main break has forced the Peoria City/County Health Department to close for at least Wednesday. The closure reportedly impacts programs and services at the facility at 2116 North Sheridan Road. Affected programs include WIC, dental and clinic services, vital records — as well as...
Here's how this tiny Fulton County village is restoring its historic 19th century opera house
Just 87 people call the Fulton County village of Ellisville home, according to the last U.S. Census. But this tiny community brags of a big asset: a historic opera house. The opera house was built in 1891, during the halcyon narrow-gauge railroad days of the village. But Paula Helle said when the railroad went bust, so did Ellisville.
Families receive a free ham for the holidays
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some local families will now have a ham on the table for the holidays, and it’s all thanks to a new partnership. On Monday, Illinois American Water and the Hope Chest came together to donate 150 hams. Director of Community Services Jessica Cotty says,...
Bustos to leave archives to 2 Illinois institutions
Following her 10 years serving in Congress, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Moline) will leave her collection of artifacts and papers from her time in office to be archived in a joint partnership with the nonpartisan Dirksen Congressional Center and Illinois College. Bustos (who attended Illinois College) is also establishing the...
PFD: Overnight fire caused by “misused smoking materials”
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Firefighters say there are no injuries following a devastating house fire overnight, reportedly caused by misused smoking materials. The initial call came in just after 1:30 a.m. for a working fire at a property off West Courtland Street and North Frostwood Parkway in Peoria. Smoke...
‘A convenient way to treat minor illnesses and injuries.’ OSF OnCall opens soon in Galesburg
OSF HealthCare will soon offer a new convenient option in Galesburg for patients who need urgent care that do not require a trip to the emergency department. A new OSF OnCall Urgent Care clinic is scheduled to open Jan. 2 at 2779 Volunteer Drive, Suite 201, near the Walmart location.
Recycling for the holidays
Waste Commission of Scott County’s Communication Specialist Rachel Evans was here to talk about how you can take care of the planet after all the presents are opened.
Ameren offers free smart thermostat to customers
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ameren is offering its customers a free smart thermostat to help save on energy costs this winter. Customers can order a free Google Nest Thermostat online through December 31. The device connects to your HVAC system through Wi-Fi and is programmable from your phone. You can even set it on a schedule.
Nine From Peoria Arrested In Springfield On Gun Charges
Nine people, all from Peoria, have been arrested on gun charges as part of a Springfield police crackdown on people coming into town from other communities looking to start trouble. Seven adults and two juveniles were taken into custody late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. They face multiple charges,...
Davenport responds to Farnam Street house fire
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at approximately 6:52 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department. responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Farnam Street. Five apparatus, one Incident Command vehicle and an additional support unit responded to the incident. A total of 21 personnel worked at the scene at some point during the fire, according to a Tuesday release.
