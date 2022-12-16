West Burlington invites its residents to let their voices be heard about community design and enhancement. West Burlington is participating in the 2023 Community Visioning Program. Iowa State University (ISU) is gathering opinions on how to improve the community’s landscape through transportation enhancements, and your input is valuable to the West Burlington Visioning Committee. Through January, randomly-selected residents will receive a packet with a questionnaire to be completed and mailed back to ISU in the postage-paid envelope provided.

WEST BURLINGTON, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO