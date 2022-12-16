Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux responds to Kevin Durant calling out refs for screwing over Commanders
Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Giants defeated the Commanders 20-12 in Week 15, but not without some scrutiny from many Washington fans, including Nets’ star Kevin Durant. After Durant called out the G-Men, Thibodeaux was quick to respond and proved he wasn’t afraid of the 12-time All-Star. With time...
Aaron Rodgers drops truth bomb on Davante Adams’ Packers exit
Aaron Rodgers admitted that his uncertain future with the Green Bay Packers may have played a role in Davante Adams’ decision to leave the team during the 2022 offseason. To recall, the Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders last March in exchange for the nos. 22 and 53 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The veteran wideout then quickly signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal with the Raiders as he reunites with his college QB Derek Carr.
Ducks secure major Early Signing Day QB flip after losing Dante Moore to UCLA
Just days after losing 5-star quarterback prospect Dante Moore to UCLA following a recruiting coup, the Oregon Ducks have landed a quarterback of their own after Austin Novosad committed to the school on Wednesday morning. The nation’s No. 9 ranked quarterback posted an image on Twitter early Wednesday confirming his change in commitment from Baylor […] The post Ducks secure major Early Signing Day QB flip after losing Dante Moore to UCLA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not completely ruling out the possibility of suiting up in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys despite his shoulder injury. For those unaware, Hurts’ availability in the contest has been a major question mark ever since it was revealed that he’s dealing with a sprained shoulder on his throwing […] The post Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Gronkowski’s latest tweet will have Tom Brady, Bucs racing to the phone
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in dire need of a boost offensively, and there’s a chance one just fell into their lap. Rob Gronkowski took to Twitter on Wednesday with a cryptic message, hinting at a potential return from retirement. Tom Brady will be racing to his phone after Gronk fired off the tweet on Wednesday with the playoffs right around the corner.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams
While Aaron Rodgers propelled the Green Bay Packers to a crucial Monday Night Football win against the Los Angeles Rams, it did come with some ugly history to it. Rodgers finished with one touchdown against one interception in the game, all while completing 22-of-30 passes for 229 yards in the 24-12 win. His interception, however, […] The post Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baker Mayfield getting better sense of what Rams are about
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is starting to get a sense of what his new Los Angeles Rams teammates and coaches are like on and off the field. The Rams hope their late-season addition at quarterback can use that understanding to help produce a better outcome against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. “There is such a unique element to it relative to the amount of moving parts around him and then just with how recently he’s gotten here,” coach Sean McVay said. Mayfield completed 12 of 21 passes for 111 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 24-12 loss at Green Bay on Monday night, unable to duplicate the heroics he managed in his Los Angeles debut 12 days earlier.
Sauce Gardner’s emotional reaction to 2023 Pro Bowl selection
It did not take long for New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner to score a ticket to the Pro Bowl. In just his first season in the pros, Gardner has earned himself a Pro Bowl selection, and he’s really happy about it, to say the least. I’m really a...
NFL Twitter reacts to Geno Smith Pro Bowl selection
Prior to the 2022 NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks took a long time to make a decision on which quarterback they’d be rolling with from Week 1. They ultimately chose veteran Geno Smith over Drew Lock, and it is safe to say that Seattle made the correct choice. After all, Smith has just been selected for the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.
Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury gets relieving update from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni
Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury has the potential to throw a wrench in the Philadelphia Eagles’ plans. The MVP candidate suffered the injury in a win over the Chicago Bears and may be sidelined for a key Week 16 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni quelled any serious concerns over the injury […] The post Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury gets relieving update from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 10 Richest NFL Players Who Went Broke
NFL players are often paid a big sum to showcase their wares on the field. With a sport that pays its athletes highly, some athletes have used it as a path to get out of poverty. For some, it was the career that allowed them to live luxuriously. Unfortunately, just like any other sport, playing in the NFL doesn’t last forever. Because of this, believe it or not, there are still a handful of NFL players who went broke after hanging up their cleats.
Why USC football’s Dorian Singer addition will propel Caleb Williams to second Heisman Trophy
In his first season as USC’s starting quarterback, Caleb Williams lit the Pac-12 ablaze. While a loss in the Pac-12 Championship kept them out of the playoffs, Williams did enough to earn the 2022 Heisman. While it is far too early to say that he will win it again in 2023, there is a real […] The post Why USC football’s Dorian Singer addition will propel Caleb Williams to second Heisman Trophy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian McCaffrey Pro Bowl snub has 49ers fans outraged
Debating about the Pro Bowl snubs is an unofficial annual tradition in the NFL world. For this year, the biggest snub that appears to be lighting Twitter on fire is that of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, as further underscored by David Lombardi of The Athletic. Christian McCaffrey...
Jalen Hurts’ latest injury update a bad sign for Cowboys clash
When the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve, they may be without their superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts. This past weekend, as the Eagles took on the Chicago Bears, Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder. His availability for Sunday is now being questioned. Via ESPN’s Adam Schefter: “Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts officially […] The post Jalen Hurts’ latest injury update a bad sign for Cowboys clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Demeco Ryans’ scary playoff take to strike fear in Cowboys, Eagles hearts
Nearing the endpoint of the 2022 regular season, it has long been established that the DeMeco Ryans’ led San Francisco 49ers defense is among the best in the NFL. They have limited even the best offenses in the NFL. But according to Ryans’, there is still room for improvement in this group.
Ron Rivera’s Pro Bowl announcement prank leaves one player in tears
Four Washington Commanders players have just gotten terrific news — but not before getting taken on a short emotional rollercoaster ride by head coach Ron Rivera. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, punter Tress Way, and special teams player Jeremy Reaves have all made the Pro Bowl this season, with Rivera breaking the news to them one by one.
Terry Bradshaw reacts to death of ‘humble giant’ Franco Harris
The Pittsburgh Steelers and the entire NFL world is in mourning on Wednesday after the sudden death of legend Franco Harris, who passed away at 72 years old. Terry Bradshaw, the former teammate of Harris in the Steel City and the QB who threw him the historic pass known as the Immaculate Reception, reacted to […] The post Terry Bradshaw reacts to death of ‘humble giant’ Franco Harris appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zach Wilson buying teammates’ love, respect with Christmas presents
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson hasn’t been impressing much in the 2022 NFL regular season, but at least during the holiday season, he was able to wow his offensive line by buying them all motorized scooters. Zach Wilson bought his offensive line motorized scooters for the holidays 🛴 (via _naateh/IG) pic.twitter.com/58xhZhQKX2 — Sports Illustrated […] The post Zach Wilson buying teammates’ love, respect with Christmas presents appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Deion Sanders’ hiring has been a ‘huge mess’ for Colorado football commits
Deion Sanders is well-respected throughout the sports world. His coaching prowess has been impressive without question, as he helped to draw no shortage of attention to Jackson State football. He is now preparing to take over head coaching duties for Colorado football. However, his hiring has been a ‘huge mess’ for some previous Buffaloes’ commits, […] The post Why Deion Sanders’ hiring has been a ‘huge mess’ for Colorado football commits appeared first on ClutchPoints.
