Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
Third Kennewick teen arrested in homicide
WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a third suspect has been taken into custody in connection to death of Miguel Perez Barragan, 24. His remains were discovered northeast of Walla Walla off Kibler Road on July 5. Undersheriff Joe Klundt said the...
One Dead One Arrested in Yakima Crash Early Monday
A 25-year-old man is facing a charge of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence after a fatal crash Monday in Yakima. Yakima Police say Shane Kroeger was driving west in the 300 block of East Lincoln Avenue when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The crash was reported at about 5:15 am Monday. Police say Kroeger fled the scene of the crash but was found and arrested a short distance away from the crash.
Third suspect arrested for murder of Tri-Cities resident in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A third person has been arrested in the killing of a Walla Walla man that happened back in July of 2022. The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old boy was arrested by the Pasco Police Department on December 16. However, when the crime happened, authorities said the boy was 15. Authorities said human remains...
[HUMOR] How Slick Are Tri-Cities Washington Roads Anyway?
If you live in the Tri-Cities, you might have noticed how slick our neighborhood roads are. Just how slick are they?. If anyone from the cities of Kennewick, Richland, or Pasco in charge of snow removal is reading this, please do something about the roads. All it would take is some salt or to actually run a plow within a few days of snow. It is written in the law that the cities are responsible for snow removal, so what gives? Just how slick are the roads in my neighborhood you ask?
elkhornmediagroup.com
Vehicle recovered in pursuit Sunday
News release from Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram:. December 17, 2022 at 12:00p.m., a Pendleton resident reported that theft of his white 2001 Ford F250 from the drive way of his residence by unknown suspect(s). A Pendleton Police Department patrol officer responded to the residence of the victim and took the theft report.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Umatilla drug dealer gets 10 years
PORTLAND, Ore.—A known drug dealer from Umatilla County, Oregon was sentenced to federal prison today after he was convicted at trial on multiple felony drug and firearm charges. Jordan Anthony Camardese, 32, a resident of Umatilla, Oregon, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and four years’ supervised...
FOX 11 and 41
One in critical condition after shooting outside Pasco bar
PASCO, Wash. – One person is in critical condition after a shooting outside Kahlua’s Bar in Pasco on December 18. According to Sergeant Davis with the Pasco Police two groups of people got in an altercation in the bar and were told to leave. As the two groups left the bar, the situation escalated and one group shot at the other.
kpq.com
Crash On SR 28 Investigated As Vehicular Assault
A head-on crash State Route 28 south of Rock Island Monday afternoon is being investigated as a Vehicular Assault. A 1999 Ford Ranger pickup truck driven by 22-year-old Gasper Torreslino was westbound when it crossed the center line and hit a 2013 Toyota Corolla driven by 38-year-old James Anderson of Medical Lake.
Yakima Suspect Also Wanted in TC, Theft and Hit-And-Run
Yakima Police and Sheriff's Deputies are looking to locate this guy. Kennewick Police say 36-year-old Jonathan Curran has an active warrant out of Yakima for a felony hit-and-run incident, and he's also suspected in some auto thefts. KPD says their CAT (Criminal Apprehension Team) is looking closely at him concerning...
Authorities May Drain Pond At Park in Search For Yakima Boy
At the end of the 13th week and a 5-year-old Yakima boy is still missing still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from the play area at Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park. Is the boy's body in the...
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee man again resentenced to life in prison in 1994 murder
WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man convicted in a 1994 murder was resentenced last week to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Michael Randall Lauderdale was 19 when he killed 21-year-old Jeremy Wood with a baseball bat on Number 2 Canyon Road near Wenatchee. Lauderdale was found guilty in 1995 of aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.
Electrical Issue Blamed for Franklin County Fire
Franklin County Fire District 3 officials say electrical issues are likely the cause of an early morning fire that destroyed this home on Haugen Road. Fire officials say the smoke alarm did not go off until the family was evacuating. The mobile home, located about 8 miles northeast of Pasco,...
FOX 11 and 41
MISSING: Runaway sisters in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for help locating two runaway sisters, Jezirae and Gloriana Mares. The two were last seen around the Lodges apartments on 72nd Avenue, according to YPD. Jezirae is 16 and Gloriana is 13, according to YPD. Anyone with information regarding their...
Can You Make a Christmas Miracle Happen for Tri-Cities Kitties?
Can you make a miracle happen for the holidays for these sweet kittens? Our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention in Pasco have two cats that need a home ASAP!. These two brothers don't want to be separated and can you blame them? They love each other and they'll love you even more - They truly need a Christmas Miracle and lots of love ❤
WB I-90 at Ellensburg on Snoqualmie Pass reopens following crash
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — If you drove westbound on Snoqualmie Pass, you might have seen experienced long delays in the area. WSDOT said WB I-90 was closed at Ellensburg because a semi-truck crashed and it is fully blocking the road. The road has since reopened. A detour was available via US 97 to SR 970. WSDOT says chains are required...
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 14, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Tri-City Herald
Tri-Cities woman admits killing a man who borrowed her Lexus and never returned it
A woman may be serving six years in prison after a confrontation with a man about her car turned deadly. Marta Miller-Keith, 55, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter on the same day jury selection was expected to begin in her murder trial in Kennewick. She had been facing a second-degree...
Snow, Slide-Offs Snarl Traffic All Over Washington State
(Ellensburg, WA) -- Interstate 90 was closed off in both directions from just west of Ellensburg all the way over the Snoqualmie Pass to North Bend Tuesday due to severe winter driving conditions and several slide-offs. It's all due to a potent winter storm system that's dumping large amounts of snow onto the mountain passes. WSDOT says other passes have been affected by the storm as well. US Highway 2 is closed over Stevens Pass and the agency says some traffic is being moved to clear the area for avalanche control. Authorities are asking you to stay away from the area. Blewett Pass is closed as well. US Highway 12 over the White Pass is open, but authorities say they are requiring traction tires.
2 Tri-Cities businesses fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 21 perfect scores.
KXLY
22-year-old dies in collision on U.S. 97 near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE, Wash. — A 22-year-old man died in a crash on U.S. Route 97 near Wenatchee. The crash occurred near Five Mill Creek Road on Wednesday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, a car was traveling southbound but lost traction and slid into the northbound lane. A semi truck...
98.3 The KEY
Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0