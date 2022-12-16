ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, NH

Priscilla T. Breton, 84

LACONIA — Priscilla T. Breton, 84, of Laconia, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, after a brief battle with lung cancer at the Granite VNA Hospice House, Concord. Born in Manchester, on March 13, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Cyrias and Gilberte (Guertin) Boucher. Priscilla attended St Anthony's High School in Manchester, where she met her high school sweetheart, Richard “Dick” Breton. Dick and Priscilla went on to marry in 1957, and settled in Laconia, where they raised their son, Rick.
LACONIA, NH
Mary L. Duclos, 70

FRANKLIN — Mary Lorraine Duclos, 70, of 63 Lark St., passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at her home. Mary was born on June 18, 1952, in Newport, Vermont, to the late Lionel Racicot and Olive (Fuller) Sanders.
FRANKLIN, NH
Vickie Micheli: A mess made against a beautiful backdrop

Driving in Laconia and looking at the beautiful scenery the Lakes Region offers, I came upon a home in a very nice area of town with black trash bags hanging from a fence, blowing in the wind. How could anyone want to trash their home like that?
LACONIA, NH
Winnies, the first cozy slipper sock worn inside or outdoors, partners with Allie Caps to benefit End 68 Hours of Hunger

WOLFEBORO — Winnies, the first cozy slipper sock worn inside or outdoor, located in Wolfeboro, is proud to partner with local Allie Caps, hand-knit, USA-made winter beanies, to offer special Winter Cozy Bundles with a portion of sales going directly to End 68 Hunger, a NH-based not-for-profit created to confront the 68 hours of hunger that some school children experience between the free lunch they receive at school on Friday afternoon and the free breakfast they receive at school on Monday morning.
WOLFEBORO, NH
Celebrating the holidays while on palliative or hospice care

PLYMOUTH — The holiday season can be a difficult season for family caregivers. When your loved one is living with a serious illness, you want to carry on traditions with friends and family but the grief and responsibility of caring for them can greatly diminish the usual holiday cheer. Spending the holidays with a loved one receiving palliative or hospice care is a balancing act between maintaining traditions and not overstimulating.
PLYMOUTH, NH
Wild winter walks in January with the Science Center

HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center offers a winter program for adults and families with children ages 7 and up on Saturday, Jan. 7, Sunday, Jan. 15, and Saturday, Jan. 28, 10 to 11:30 a.m. If the morning sessions fill up an afternoon session from 1 to 2:30 p.m. will be available.
HOLDERNESS, NH
Granite VNA offers online 'Powerful Tools for Caregivers'

CONCORD — Granite VNA, formerly Concord Regional VNA and Central NH VNA & Hospice, is offering an online “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” a six-week educational program that helps caregivers learn to take care of themselves. The program is on Mondays beginning Jan. 23, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
CONCORD, NH
Parents to serve on Newfound curriculum committee

BRISTOL — In establishing a curriculum committee whose initial focus will be on the Amplify Core Knowledge Language Arts program, the Newfound Area School Board has appointed parents with conflicting views of the elementary school reading curriculum, which has been the focus of public discussion since its implementation at the beginning of this school year.
BRISTOL, NH
Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 157 service calls from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Monday. Three people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
Central NH Chamber of Commerce to hold 2023 Travel & Tourism Seminar

PLYMOUTH — Central New Hampshire Chamber of Commerce is holding its first in-person Travel & Tourism Seminar since the onset of the pandemic. The event will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon at Plymouth State University’s Merrill Place. The half-day seminar includes educational...
PLYMOUTH, NH

