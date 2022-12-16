ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut trash agency faces FOI Commission over “secret contract enhancement”

By Marc E. Fitch
Connecticut Inside Investigator
Connecticut Inside Investigator
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XgBmt_0jlAcuEh00

The Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority (MIRA) will face a Freedom of Information Commission hearing on Monday over an “illegal executive session” that resulted in a “secret contract enhancement” the quasi-public trash and recycling agency handed out to a vendor worth $2.4 million.

The vendor, North American Energy Services, is responsible for major repairs and vendor solicitation for MIRA and the trash incinerator plant in Hartford, which is facing closure.

Matthew Hennessy, managing director of Tremont Public Advisors, a lobbying firm based in Washington D.C. and Connecticut, filed a complaint against MIRA regarding the agency’s board holding an executive session in May of 2021 resulting “in the award of a ‘no-bid’ contract enhancement to MIRA vendor NAES Corporation worth at least $2.4 million,” according to a press release from Tremont.

“At the time of the secret contract enhancement, MIRA was publicly suing NAES corporation in court for multi-million dollar losses by the agency and local municipalities, alleging the ‘gross negligence’ of its employees contributed to the failure of MIRA’s power plant in 2018,” the press release said.

The 2018 failure of MIRA’s trash to energy plant in Hartford caused massive piles of trash to build up and forced MIRA to transport the trash out of state, creating a logjam for municipalities.

While the plant was eventually restored to working conditions, MIRA voted to decommission the plant in July of 2022. However, the plan to shutter the plant and convert it to a transfer station is at odds with Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

MIRA was chided by the FOIC earlier this year over a series of FOI complaints alleging the agency held executive sessions without properly noticing the public on what topic would be addressed in those sessions.

No penalty was imposed on MIRA, however, as the Commission determined the failures to disclose were not “without reasonable grounds,” because board members were acting on faulty legal advice.

A report by the Connecticut Auditors of Public Accounts found NAES had entered into two contracts worth $298,000 without a public bidding process.

“MIRA’s power plant operator NAES Corporation, only obtained quotes from three vendors and selected the preferred vendor and price,” the auditors wrote. MIRA had no comment for the auditors.

According to MIRA’s annual 2022 audit , the agency, while in a healthy financial state, lost 29 municipalities to the private sector, “placing further upward pressure on the disposal fee projections.” The resultant decrease in demand prompted MIRA to shut down two facilities after the close of the fiscal year.

The post Connecticut trash agency faces FOI Commission over “secret contract enhancement” appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator .

Comments / 2

Related
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Eight cities and towns to receive funds for various revitalization projects

Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Tuesday the release of $36.5 million in grants to eight cities and towns to fund various revitalization projects, including $5.5 million to develop 57 apartments in Hartford and $2.7 million to Stamford to make infrastructure improvements that will result in 247 units of housing downtown, according to a press release. […] The post Eight cities and towns to receive funds for various revitalization projects appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Sports Radio 940

Danbury Makes List of Top 10 Places in Connecticut You Should Never Move to

Nick Johnson is a Youtuber with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. He does the kind of videos that tell you this place is fun, this place is not fun, this is a good place to live and this is a bad place, etc. Nick has gotten so much feedback from his work on social media that he's become a consultant, telling families where they should/should not move based on their needs.
DANBURY, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Let coyotes live in peace in CT

The scaremongering by Connecticut wildlife officials and media continues, as the recent article “Coyote confrontations on rise in dense areas of CT, officials warn,” attests. The reporter cites state wildlife and local animal control officials’ alarm over an “attempted attack” by a coyote on two large dogs in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Connecticut (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Connecticut. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Connecticut. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
GREENWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

U.S. Marshals: wanted fugitive apprehended in East Hartford

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The U.S. Marshals have confirmed that a wanted man was arrested yesterday in East Hartford. Branden Holloway, of Hartford, was wanted by Hartford police since November 22nd of this year. The fugitive was located in the area of Columbus Circle East in Hartford. Police Holloway on...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

For evicted people in CT, homelessness often follows

When Elizabeth Rodriguez tells her 8-year-old son that she doesn’t have any of his baby pictures, not even one or two, she starts to break down. A pained look crosses Mikey Rodriguez’s round face, and his eyes well up, but he blinks hard and throws an arm around his mother’s shoulders.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Light Reading

Biden admin awards over $5.7 million to Connecticut in 'Internet for All' grants

WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Connecticut received its first "Internet for All" grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. Connecticut is receiving $5,736,568.10 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hk-now.com

New Laws Taking Effect in Connecticut on January 1, 2023

(December 20, 2022) —With a new year comes new laws going into effect after work completed in recent years by legislators at the State Capitol. Among the new state laws to go into effect in 2023 are several policies to support children’s health and wellness:. The state’s “Bottle...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

North Haven business owner to have cannabis convictions erased in 2023

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Tens of thousands of Connecticut residents will have low-level cannabis convictions automatically erased in the new year, either partially or fully. Luis Vega is one of them. The North Haven business owner has had eight convictions from 2008 to 2015. Gov. Ned Lamont announced the initiative to clear records earlier this month. It's part of the Clean Slate Law that was signed by the governor last year which included legalizing adult use. When Vega first heard records would be cleared, he didn't know how it would impact him.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Marketing Data Identifying Hardships Delays Some From Switching Electric Suppliers

It’s a one-year trial meant to protect those who might not be able to pay their electricity bills this winter, but it’s receiving some criticism, too. For the first time, Eversource used third-party marketing data to identify Connecticut customers who may meet the definition for a financial hardship. However, it also means they will have to take steps to apply for a waiver if they want to change to a third-party electric supplier.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut State
1K+
Followers
325
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to our free emails at www.insideinvestigator.org. Connecticut Inside Investigator (CII) is a nonprofit investigative journalism outlet on a mission to inform the people of Connecticut through investigative journalism. We're glad you're here!

 https://www.insideinvestigator.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy