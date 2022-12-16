Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
‘George Lopez Show’ stars reunite on his new sitcom — see the pics
Fifteen years after the ABC sitcom aired its final episode, Constance Marie, Valente Rodriguez, Luis Armand Garcia and Belita Moreno reunited with George Lopez on his new NBC show, “Lopez vs. Lopez.”. George Lopez’s former TV family joins his real-life daughter Mayan Lopez and new on-screen family on the...
'An Unmitigated Disaster!' Bill Cosby's Worried Wife Warns Comedian Against Stepping Back Into The Spotlight
Bill Cosby is fighting a losing battle to regain his status as America's Dad — and sources say his worried wife, Camille, is desperately trying to keep him out of the spotlight and inside their remote Massachusetts home, RadarOnline.com has learned.Although the 85-year-old comic served nearly three years in federal prison on a 2018 sexual assault conviction overturned on a technicality, sources say he still believes he's beloved."Bill is working on new comedy material and he wants to line up performance dates in clubs for next year," added the insider. "Camille tells him that performing again will be an unmitigated...
LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years
Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take
We just wished these directors would make their movies and move on. The post Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Men's Health
Will Smith Responds to Fans Skipping His New Movie After Oscars Slap Controversy
Will Smith has revealed he would “understand” if audiences wanted to skip his new movie following his controversial slap at the Academy Awards ceremony in March. The actor infamously hit Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, overshadowing his Best Actor win for King Richard.
'It's F--king Mind-Blowing': Howard Stern Slams Oprah Winfrey Over How She Spends Her Wealth
The contentious radio show host did not hold back on his Sirius XM show on Monday.
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
Emancipation’s Will Smith Responds To Critics Who Think The Movie Is Being Released Too Soon After The Oscars Slap
Emancipation marks Will Smith's first movie since The Slap.
This ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Actor Looks Just Like His Famous Grandfather
Here's a look at Ethan Peck who plays Spock on 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' and has an uncanny resemblance to his famous grandfather: Gregory Peck.
Madame Noire
Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles
Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
wegotthiscovered.com
Black viewers furious at producer Joey McFarland’s actions at ‘Emancipation’ premiere
Fans who watched the red carpet ceremony of the Emancipation premiere already have a few choice words to say. When producer Joey McFarland decided to pull out a part of his “historical collection,” several onlookers gasped in horror and that included all the viewers at home. The movie...
Will Smith Wells Up Recalling What His Nephew Asked Him After Oscars Slap
"Why you trying to Oprah me?" the "Emancipation" actor joked to "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah as he revealed what he's learned since the slap.
BBC
Emancipation movie: The true story of 'Whipped Peter' in Will Smith's new film
A photograph of an enslaved man who survived a whipping that left his body mutilated and scarred helped to reveal the brutality of American slavery. Actor Will Smith stars in Emancipation, a film that recounts the story of "Whipped Peter" and his journey from slave to soldier. Though his skin...
AOL Corp
'The Bodyguard' at 30: Kevin Costner says there were warnings against casting Whitney Houston because she was Black
Whitney Houston was said to be “declining in terms of her popularity” when her name came up as a possible co-star/romantic partner for Kevin Costner in The Bodyguard, the hit drama that opened 30 years ago today, on Nov. 25, 1992. “It wasn’t her ‘in’ moment," Costner told...
The Jewish Press
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Cancelled from the DC Universe
On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
EW.com
Sally Field reveals that Burt Reynolds was her worst onscreen kiss: 'Just a lot of drooling'
Turns out, Sally Field didn't exactly have a field day when it came time to kiss her Smokey and the Bandit costar Burt Reynolds. The Spoiler Alert star revealed that Reynolds, who died in 2018, gave her the worst onscreen kiss of her entire career while answering a fan question on Thursday's episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.
Irene Cara Reportedly Lived Like a ‘Recluse’ in Her Final Days Say Neighbors of the ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ Singer
Irene Cara reportedly lived like a 'recluse' in her final days say neighbors who lived in the singer and songwriter's Florida neighborhood.
Clint Eastwood Once Saved a Humiliated Ron Howard From Being Booed at a Film Festival for ‘Willow’
Although Clint Eastwood barely knew the director, he still went to support Ron Howard during an embarrassing moment earlier in Howard’s career.
Girl Scout mom kicked out of Rockettes show after being detected using facial recognition technology
Lawyer Kelly Conlon was denied entry to a performance of the "Christmas Spectacular" show with the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall in New York City after facial recognition technology spotted her in the lobby. Conlon spoke to NBC New York about being booted from the venue due to the...
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
NBC News
