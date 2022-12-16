ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY.com

‘George Lopez Show’ stars reunite on his new sitcom — see the pics

Fifteen years after the ABC sitcom aired its final episode, Constance Marie, Valente Rodriguez, Luis Armand Garcia and Belita Moreno reunited with George Lopez on his new NBC show, “Lopez vs. Lopez.”. George Lopez’s former TV family joins his real-life daughter Mayan Lopez and new on-screen family on the...
RadarOnline

'An Unmitigated Disaster!' Bill Cosby's Worried Wife Warns Comedian Against Stepping Back Into The Spotlight

Bill Cosby is fighting a losing battle to regain his status as America's Dad — and sources say his worried wife, Camille, is desperately trying to keep him out of the spotlight and inside their remote Massachusetts home, RadarOnline.com has learned.Although the 85-year-old comic served nearly three years in federal prison on a 2018 sexual assault conviction overturned on a technicality, sources say he still believes he's beloved."Bill is working on new comedy material and he wants to line up performance dates in clubs for next year," added the insider. "Camille tells him that performing again will be an unmitigated...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Distractify

LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years

Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
The Jewish Press

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Cancelled from the DC Universe

On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
