Oxford, AL

Local Author Publishes Spiritual Book

Calhoun Journal
 5 days ago

December 16, 2022

Official Press Release

Oxford, AL – An Oxford, AL author publishes a spiritual book – Our past influences who we are today.  What can we learn from it?

Broken Pieces a new book by Prophet Tonia E. Kelley has been released by Dorrance Publishing Company. INC. Broken Pieces was birthed out of the sentiment that Prophet Tonia E. Kelley has always believed that everything she goes through is not just for her, but for her to help someone else. In using her pain to help heal the pain of others, God ultimately gets the glory.

There will always be things in life that we will encounter that will shake or break the very core of our peace. As you read about profit Tonia’s life, you will not only see her brokenness, but more so see the redemptive and healing power of Jesus Christ. Broken Pieces will encourage you to continue to heal from your past, embrace your present and look forward to your future knowing the Prince of Peace has power restore your broken pieces.

About the Author

Prophet Tonia E. Kelley is the founder of the Women On the Move Affecting Nations (W.O.M.A.N.) an outreach and fellowship ministry dedicated to unifying and empowering women of God across the entire body of Christ to effectively operate in their God given purpose to impact their local ministries, communities, cities and ultimately the world. She is disciple of the Agape House of Worship International, Birmingham, Alabama pastored by Apostle Samuel and Pastor Miko Smith. She currently works in the field of human resources for the federal government. She is an alumnus of Troy University from Troy, Alabama, with an MS in human resources management, and Jacksonville State University, Jacksonville, Alabama, with a BS in business management. She is currently pursuing a Master’s of Science in marriage and family counseling with a concentration in drug and substance abuse disorders from Liberty University. Tonia believes that people are not only her business, but they’re also her ministry. She believes life is not her own and she has remained aided by God to share her life so that others will see the hand of God and glorify him. She is married to the love of her life Reginald L. Kelly for 18 years. They have four wonderful children. Imeana 30 Reginald 26, Shamaria 20, and Olliyah 15. They reside in Oxford, AL. Broken Pieces is a 98 page hardbound book with a retail price of $26. (Ebook $21.) The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7286-7 and it is is published by Dorrance publishing company incorporated a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Calhoun Journal

ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

