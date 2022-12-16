Home for the holidays. Rachel Bilson reunited with her ex Hayden Christensen to take their daughter, Briar Rose, 8, back to Hayden’s home country of Canada for Christmas! In pics you can SEE HERE via the Daily Mail, the Take Two actress, 41, and Star Wars alum, also 41, were seen at Toronto Pearson International Airport with their daughter looking bundled up and ready for a trip “over the river and through the woods” for the upcoming holiday. Rachel rocked an orange beanie cap, maroon jacket, and brown sherpa-lined boots as she pulled along her luggage.

24 MINUTES AGO