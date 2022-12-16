ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q985

New Rockford Beefaroo Location Officially Opens Today

Rockford is excited to welcome the newest Beefaroo location to the Stateline! They announced their doors are officially open and ready to serve the city as of Tuesday, December 20th, 2022. The new Beefaroo location is located at 1680 N. Alpine Road, Rockford. You know where Edgebrook Shopping Center is,...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Illinois Doggie Daycare Santa Photos Will Melt Your Heart

You may think you board your dog at the best doggie daycare in Illinois, but do they take santa photos? I didn't think so!. I don't have a dog, or a cat, or anything that might make me sneeze. I'm allergic to most pets, but you know what I'm not allergic too? Cute photos of pets!
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

What Does It Mean When Abandoned WI Vehicle Has Police Tape On it

If you're driving through Wisconsin this winter and you spot a vehicle with police tape on it, this is what it means. Winter has finally arrived in and around the Rockford area. We are starting to experience snow, ice, and cold. That should suggest that drivers in Wisconsin and Illinois are being cautious while out on the road. Unfortunately, that is not the case. In fact, I believe they get even worse. Especially, if their vehicle has four-wheel drive. Have you ever noticed all the cars off the road in ditches during bad weather?
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

One Important Reminder From Rockford, Illinois Leaders About Giving to Panhandlers

Rockford city leaders want to remind us all that there is a better way to help panhandlers than handing cash outside your car window. It's hard to drive through any major intersection in the Rockford area these days without seeing a panhandler stationed there asking for money, and this whole situation makes me incredibly uncomfortable. Why? Because seeing them makes me feel guilty and mad all at the same time. I truly want to help those that are less fortunate than me, but handing money outside my car window feels like the way wrong way to do it.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Rockford, Illinois Emergency Cold Weather Shelter Opens for Winter Season

As the winter season approaches and the temperature begins to drop, it's important for communities to have resources in place to help those in need stay warm and safe. In Rockford, Illinois, local organizations are coming together to open an Emergency Cold Weather Shelter at Second First Church, located at 318 N. Church Street. The overnight shelter will open at 8 p.m. on nights when the temperature falls below 16 degrees and is tentatively scheduled to run from Tuesday, December 20th through Monday, December 26th, based on the weather forecast.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Three Separate Shootings Reported in a Violent Rockford Weekend

The Rockford Police Department has released details of three different shooting incidents that happened over the weekend. Shooting at Stop-N-Go on Charles Street on Saturday. According to a press release, the shootings began early on Saturday morning (12/17) at 12:25 am when two individuals in a grey sedan attempted to rob the driver of an SUV at the Stop-N-Go on Charles Street.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Two Women from Rockford Charged with Filing False Police Report

Rockford Police have charged two 18-year-old women after some inconsistencies were discovered in their police report that was filed back in November. According to the press release from the Rockford PD, officers were dispatched to the area of East State and Prospect Street back on November 12 at 1:05 am for an "unlawful restraint" investigation.
ROCKFORD, IL
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois.

