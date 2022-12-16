Read full article on original website
sweetwaternow.com
Foster Grandpa Paul Makes a Difference at Eastside Elementary School
They know him as Grandpa Paul at Eastside Elementary School and look forward to seeing his friendly face and receiving his help every day. Since 2019, Paul Murray has been a Foster Grandparent for Sweetwater County School District No. 1. “For the most part I’m tutoring kids one on one...
sweetwaternow.com
Betty Jean (Welsh) Daniel (April 11, 1932 – December 20, 2022)
Betty Jean (Welsh) Daniel, 90, passed away Tuesday December 20, 2022 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Daniel was a life-long resident of Rock Springs. She was born April 11, 1932 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of William T. Welsh and Lillian Hickerson Welsh. Mrs....
sweetwaternow.com
Kevin D. Becenti (September 17, 1983 – December 19, 2022)
Kevin D. Becenti, 39, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Green River, Wyoming. He was born September 17, 1983 in Okinawa, Japan, the son of Oliver D. Becenti and Tomacita V. Ranger Becenti.
sweetwaternow.com
Glenn Alan Starkey (February 22, 1951 – December 16, 2022)
Glenn Alan Starkey, 72, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 40 years and was a former resident of Yuma, Arizona. He was born on February 22, 1951 in York, Maine; the son...
sweetwaternow.com
Rock Springs Council to Review Service Animal Ordinance
ROCK SPRINGS — An ordinance excluding service animals from the number of animals a person can own will go before the Rock Springs City Council for a second time tomorrow night. Council will read an amendment to an ordinance called Humane Control and Regulation of Animals. The proposed amendment...
sweetwaternow.com
GRFD Renews Agreement to Provide Fire Services for County
GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council unanimously approved an updated fire service agreement with the county in which the Green River Fire Department (GRFD) will continue to provide fire services for the county through June 2024. The GRFD took over county fire services west of the city...
sweetwaternow.com
RS Council Reads Service Animal Ordinance for a Second Time
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council completed the second reading of an ordinance that would exclude service animals from the number of animals a person can own. During the Council meeting tonight, no comments were made on an ordinance called Humane Control and Regulation of Animals. The proposed amendment will not only exclude service animals from the number of animals a person can own, but from licensing fees.
sweetwaternow.com
Jerry Lynn Jones (June 7, 1961 – December 18, 2022)
Jerry Lynn Jones, 61, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was born on June 7, 1961 in Beach, North Dakota, the son of Robert T.E. Jones and Marlys Fulton Jones. At 14 months old, he became ill with meningitis that left him permanently disabled.
sweetwaternow.com
JoAnn Wyant (July 29, 1935 – December 19, 2022)
JoAnn Wyant, 87, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Monday, December 19, 2022 at home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for 69 years and former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Wyant died following a year-long courageous battle. She was born...
sweetwaternow.com
Lisa Marie Underwood (May 16, 1976 – December 16, 2022)
Lisa Marie Underwood, 46, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for three years and former resident of Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born on May 16, 1976 in Salt...
sweetwaternow.com
Two Texas Men Lose Hunting, Fishing, Trapping Privileges in 48 States
GREEN RIVER — Two Texas men have lost their hunting, fishing, and trapping privileges for 5 years in 48 states after they pleaded guilty to numerous charges related to illegally killing antelope in Wyoming, according to a press release from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Matthew Adams, 26,...
sweetwaternow.com
Virginia Bostock Messerly (October 4, 1940 – December 15, 2022)
Virginia Bostock Messerly, 82, gained her heavenly wings on December 15, 2022 at 4:44 p.m. Born October 4, 1940, in Hyrum Utah, Virginia was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Virginia married Melvin Dean Hobbs March 5, 1989, in Elko Nevada and had one son, Tony Dean Hobbs. Melvin (Dean) Hobbs passed away in 1960 and Virginia later married R.E. (Moose) Messerly. The couple had two more children, Teresa and Thomas. The couple was sealed in the Logan LDS Temple for all eternity on July 23, 2004.
sweetwaternow.com
GR Council Looks to Extend Fire Services Contract Between City and County
GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider approving changes to the agreement with Sweetwater County for the Green River Fire Department (GRFD) to provide fire services outside city limits during its meeting Tuesday night. The city entered into an agreement in May with the county to...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Marriage Report for December 12 – December 16, 2022
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from December 12-December 16, 2022. Marcell Walter Lamb, 53, to Michelle Marie Tolar, 57, both of Rock Springs. Troy Lynn Kendall, 52 to Marci Eden (Wiegel) Lindner, 30, both of Rock Springs.
sweetwaternow.com
Rock Springs Fire Department to Use Safety Cloud® Alert System
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Fire Department (RSFD) will soon be able to send in-vehicle alert notifications to drivers through a new service on department apparatus. Safety Cloud by HAAS Alert sends real-time safety notifications, called digital alerts, to drivers approaching active emergency responders en-route or on-scene at an incident.
sweetwaternow.com
Rock Springs Man Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter after Son’s Overdose
ROCK SPRINGS — A 35-year-old Rock Springs man was arrested this morning after his child died from an accidental drug overdose back in October, according to a press release from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). Daniel Scott James, who is accused of involuntary manslaughter in his son’s...
sweetwaternow.com
Wind Chill, High Wind Watches Issued for Sweetwater County
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Not only is it going to get cold, but the wind coming along with the next snow storm is going to make it feel even colder. The United States National Weather Service (NWS) has issued two alerts for Sweetwater County. The first is for a high wind watch which goes into effect Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. through 5 that evening. Residents in east Sweetwater County, Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge and south Lincoln County can expect 30 to 40 mph winds with gusts as high as 60 mph.
