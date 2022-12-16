ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council completed the second reading of an ordinance that would exclude service animals from the number of animals a person can own. During the Council meeting tonight, no comments were made on an ordinance called Humane Control and Regulation of Animals. The proposed amendment will not only exclude service animals from the number of animals a person can own, but from licensing fees.

