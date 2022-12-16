Read full article on original website
Related
murphysmultiverse.com
The Road Map to ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’
For nearly two years, fans of the MCU took to social media to voice their concern that Marvel Studios’ post-Infinity Saga era lacked direction. Those criticisms seemed misplaced at the time (imagine pretending to know that Thanos was coming following 2011’s Thor) but once Kevin Feige rolled out the first look at the Multiverse Saga at SDCC ’22, they became completely irrelevant. Feige’s ambitious plan for the new saga included another double-dip of Avengers films among the current total of 13 unreleased films (expect Spidey 4 to join that number eventually).
murphysmultiverse.com
‘The Witcher’ Showrunner Teases Henry Cavill’s “Heroic Sendoff”
There have been so many reports on why Henry Cavill decided to leave The Witcher after its upcoming third season. Stories from behind the scenes tease strife between him and the writers due to it not being accurate enough to the books in his opinion. Then there were the accusations by former writers that the writer’s room was openly mocking the source material. No matter where the project stands, it seems that Cavill is still getting quite a sendoff from the project.
murphysmultiverse.com
Star Wars Leading Man Shoots Down ‘Fantastic Four’ Casting Rumor
Some time ago a rumor began to make the rounds that an actor who had appeared in a Star Wars project was in the running for a role in Fantastic Four. This rumor, the actual dictionary definition of vagueness, unfortunately, generated a nearly infinite number of follow-up rumors one of which was that Andor star Diego Luna was in the running for Reed Richards. Luna recently addressed those rumors during an appearance on Kristian Harloff’s The Sith Council on his YouTube channel.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Avatar 2’, ‘The Batman’, Black Panther 2′ and More Shortlisted for Oscars
It’s a big year for cinema, even while the box office has been struggling. We’ve seen some massive successes beat expectations, such as Top Gun Maverick taking the cinema by storm. Marvel was building back its pull at the box office with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. We’ve had indie standouts like Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Whale, The Banshees of Inisherin, and more. DC was even back in style with a creative new take on their iconic Dark Knight in The Batman.
murphysmultiverse.com
What Films Should Fill Out Marvel’s Phase 6 Slate
In October, Marvel Studios significantly reshuffled their upcoming theatrical slate. The full ramifications of all the moves can get pretty overwhelming, but the end result of a series of changes is a major shift to the narrative structure of Phase 6. As first presented at SDCC ’22 (and remains unchanged...
murphysmultiverse.com
Sony Boss Offers Update on Tom Holland’s Next ‘Spider-Man’ Film
2022 has been a great year for Sony Pictures. Superhero-wise however, 2022 has not been the best year for Sony. While they’ve seen some successes, their latest attempt at expanding their Spider-Man franchise, wasn’t quite what they hoped for. Spider-Man: No Way Home made a major splash at the box office when it was released a year ago, but Mobius tanked at the box office. Not just that, the internet created an “It’s Morbin’ Time” joke that made them believe they could give the film some extra box office legs but ended up failing even worse.
murphysmultiverse.com
James Gunn and Peter Safran Almost Weren’t DC Studios’ New Heads
DC Studios will shape the future of an entire franchise with James Gunn and producer Peter Safran at the steering wheel. It’s an exciting prospect to see what the future has in store for the franchise, even as they leave behind some of the landmarks that defined the franchise throughout the last few years. Yet, it seems that they almost weren’t in the leading position as Warner Bros. Discovery had their eyes set on someone else.
murphysmultiverse.com
Gabriel Byrne Joins The Cast Of ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’
Lionsgate has begun marketing John Wick: Chapter 4 with a trailer and stills ahead of its re March 2023 release. The creatives behind the franchise have already confirmed that work on a fifth chapter of the John Wick franchise is in the works but the popularity of the character and the deep mythology of the world has already resulted in the birth of a John Wick Cinematic Universe. Two spinoffs within that shared universe, The Continental and Ballerina, are already at various stages of development. Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, began production last month and now word of a newsworthy addition to its cast has arrived.
murphysmultiverse.com
Agatha Harkness’ ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff Adds Patti LuPone
Agatha: Coven of Chaos has been steadily growing its cast throughout the last few weeks and they’ve now added one more. Deadline has just revealed that Tony winner Patti LuPone has joined the upcoming Disney+ series. She now joins Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, and Ali Ahn. We also have the returning Emma Caulfield Ford, who will once again take on the role of Dottie from WandaVision.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Black Adam’ Producer Turned Down a ‘The Flash’ Cameo for Dwayne Johnson
Black Adam is quite the mess with the release underwhelming and everything that followed being quite the rollercoaster of emotions for everyone involved. Dwayne Johnson was focused on building a new corner of the DC Extended Universe but surprisingly he avoided involvement with most of the franchise that didn’t quite fit into his own plans.
murphysmultiverse.com
What’s Next for ‘Avatar’? Rumored Sequel Titles Might Give It Away
After thirteen dormant years, James Cameron‘s epic story has at long last been continued as Avatar: The Way of Water has finally hit theaters. After releasing as the biggest film of all time in 2009, Avatar looked ripe to become the next major Hollywood franchise. However, to the surprise of nearly everyone, director Cameron famously pumped the brakes on the future of his hot new intellectual property to allow for technology to catch up to his grand plans. He didn’t spend the next decade just twiddling his thumbs, though. On top of eventually making The Way of Water, the iconic creative also filmed a second sequel, and outlined a full-blown saga lasting at least five total movies, with the potential for more should the audience demand be there.
murphysmultiverse.com
The Rock Comments on Black Adam’s Future on the Big Screen
On Tuesday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirmed Black Adam’s future within the DC Universe. The actor revealed he connected with James Gunn, the new co-head of DC Studios, about Black Adam’s future on the big screen. And as expected, there are currently no plans to bring back Black Adam just yet — at least, not in the “first chapter of storytelling” for the new DC Studios.
murphysmultiverse.com
DC Studios’ Head Confronts “Uproarious” Fans’ Reactions to Recent Events
Let’s be frank, DC Extended Universe had its ups and downs. It wasn’t an easy ride for everyone involved, especially surrounding the Justice League film. What seems like a sure-fire billion dollar blockbuster project it just ended up sizzling out before it got going. Then a subsection of the internet started an entire campaign to revive the original vision by director Zack Snyder, which led to a four-hour epic that gave an existing film a newly formatted paint.
murphysmultiverse.com
Artificial Intelligence Might Kill the Movie Star
Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer foreign to the general public. If you’re reading this article because you clicked the link on Twitter, you likely came across at least one AI-based creation on your social media feeds in the past month. Integrating AI into our daily lives is becoming increasingly common in various industries, including entertainment.
murphysmultiverse.com
Rumored ‘Thunderbolts’ Spinoff in the Works at Marvel Studios
Amid speculation that Marvel Studios would look to cut back on its output, a new rumor has emerged that the studio is developing a spinoff for an upcoming project that hasn’t begun production yet. According to insider Daniel RPK, Marvel Studios a Sentry-centric solo project, following the character who is rumored to be the villain of 2024’s Thunderbolts.
murphysmultiverse.com
Marvel Movies Dominate Fandango’s 2023 Most Anticipated List
All tolled, 2022 saw 9 Marvel properties released into the wild. Marvel Studios pushed out 3 films, 3 streaming series and 2 special presentations and Sony decided it was Morbin’ time. Of those properties, three of them were among the Top 10 Most Anticipated 2022 Movies as determined by Fandango last December. New year, new list, but once again Marvel properties lead the way in Fandango’s Top 10 2023’s Most Anticipated Blockbusters.
murphysmultiverse.com
Harrison Ford Explains Decision to Join the MCU
Back in October, when rumors first began to circulate that legendary actor Harrison Ford had signed on to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it took many fans by surprise. Especially as Ford has starred in franchises such as Star Wars and Indiana Jones, the former of which he has long grown tired of. Many assumed the actor wouldn’t want to join yet another massive franchise, however, a new interview with Ford has revealed that he was looking to do something different – and the MCU is different for him.
Comments / 0