Eugene “Gene” Steffes
Eugene “Gene” Steffes, 86, Pipestone died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Communities of Pipestone. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home, Pipestone Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Dec. 21 at...
Lorraine Draper
Lorraine Draper, 81, Pipestone, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at Pipestone County Hospice. Visitation was held Sunday, Dec. 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Peace United Methodist Church in Pipestone. Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 19 at 10:30 a.m. at Peace United Methodist Church with Rev. Velda...
Church Directory for the Week of Dec. 21-29, 2022
Ruthton Country Church, Full Gospel-Non-denominational church; Pastor Frank Vanderbush, 507-658-3917. Sundays: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning Worship service. Bible Studies Sundays at 9 a.m. Find us at countrychurch.co on Facebook and Youtube @ Country Church of Ruthton for online messages and events. St. Leo Catholic Church, Msgr. Gerald Kosse, 415 South...
Pipestone Area Schools School Board Work Session meeting – Nov. 28, 2022
A work session meeting of the School Board, ISD #2689, was held in Conference Room 1148 at the MS/HS on November 28, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. The following members were present: Chairman Jeff Baatz; Directors Katie Wiese, Amy Nelson, Randy Erdman, Chrissy DeBates, Brad Carson, and Lance Oye. Also present – Ex-Officio Kevin Enerson, Melany Wellnitz, Cory Strasser, Jennifer Moravetz, Deb Peschon, Kyle Kuphal, Mark Hiniker, and Daphne Likness.
An updated look at snowfall prediction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
Pipeline under Monument shut down
Workers were digging north of Pipestone the week of Dec. 13 as part of the process to finalize the decommissioning of a half-mile section of pipeline under Pipestone National Monument and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service land to the north of the Monument. Garrison Haning, director of government and...
Stepping Up: MSR&PC walking the walk with a new campaign
From farm to frontline, the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council (MSR&PC) is taking another giant leap forward to highlight environmentally friendly investments from the soybean checkoff. Pipestone County Corn and Soybean Growers in partnership with MSR&PC, which directs the state’s soybean checkoff resources, is launching the Stepping Up campaign to amplify farmer profitability and promote the value-added uses of the “miracle bean” while making community connections.
All about the speed
High speed disk tillers hit the market several years ago and have quickly grown in popularity. “For us here in Pipestone, the High Performance Disk has been our number one selling tillage tool,” said Steve VanDyke, sales representative at C&B Operations in Pipestone. Different brands have different names for...
Death notice for Henry Schmidt
Henry Schmidt, 93, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at Sterling Point Senior Living in Princeton. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. at First Reformed Church in Slayton. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Woodstock Cemetery in...
Web exclusive: Arrows miss mark in 75-43 loss to Thunder Hawks; PAS wrestling picks up a pair
Throughout the early weeks of the 2022-23 girls’ basketball campaign, the Pipestone Area Arrows have been slow to catch. fire. Against teams like Jackson County Central and St. James, their sluggish start didn’t prove detrimental to the outcome. However, a slow and languid effort in the opening stanza of Tuesday night’s tilt against the defending Section 3AA champion Montevideo Thunder Hawks (5-0) put the Arrows in a difficult position – just moments into the non-conference match-up. “No, there really wasn’t much energy from us from the start,” said Pipestone Area head coach Grant Everson, whose Arrows came out on the wrong end of a 75-43 scoreline to fall to 4-2 on the season. “We’ve started slow all year and it’s definitely something we need to figure out… just didn’t have it to start with tonight.”
