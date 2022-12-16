Throughout the early weeks of the 2022-23 girls’ basketball campaign, the Pipestone Area Arrows have been slow to catch. fire. Against teams like Jackson County Central and St. James, their sluggish start didn’t prove detrimental to the outcome. However, a slow and languid effort in the opening stanza of Tuesday night’s tilt against the defending Section 3AA champion Montevideo Thunder Hawks (5-0) put the Arrows in a difficult position – just moments into the non-conference match-up. “No, there really wasn’t much energy from us from the start,” said Pipestone Area head coach Grant Everson, whose Arrows came out on the wrong end of a 75-43 scoreline to fall to 4-2 on the season. “We’ve started slow all year and it’s definitely something we need to figure out… just didn’t have it to start with tonight.”

PIPESTONE, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO