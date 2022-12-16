Qatar Air Conditioner Market Research Report (2022-2027): Key Players LG Electronics, Fujitsu, Samsung & More Drive 5% Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Electric Coolant Pump Market Forecast to 2028: Integration of Innovative Features Creating Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Electric Coolant Pump Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application, Power, Vehicle Type, Propulsion Type and Pump Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The electric coolant pump market is projected to grow from US$ 467.46 million in 2022 to US$ 1,188.28 million...
Woonsocket Call
Liquid Fertilizers Market: Global Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2027 - Continuous R&D Activities and Strategic Collaborations Amongst Key Players Creating a Positive Outlook - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Liquid Fertilizers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global liquid fertilizers market reached a value of US$ 13.87 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach a value of US$ 17.06 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.51% during 2021-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Global Riot Control System Market Report 2022: A $10 Billion Industry by 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Riot Control System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global riot control system market reached a value of US$ 10 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 13.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2027.
Woonsocket Call
The Worldwide Cosmetic Dyes Industry is Expected to Reach $476.9 Million by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cosmetic Dyes: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Cosmetic Dyes estimated at US$305.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$476.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Global Crypto ATM Strategic Business Report 2022 Featuring Bitaccess, Coinme, Coinsource, Covault, General Bytes, Genesis Coin, Lamassu, Mainstreet Automaten, & RusBit - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Crypto ATM: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Crypto ATM Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027. The global market for Crypto ATM estimated at US$115.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 53.6% over the period 2020-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Smart Buildings Global Market Report 2022-2028: Featuring Coppertree Analytics, KMC Controls, Intel, Spacewell & More - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Smart Buildings Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global smart buildings market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. The primary factor driving the smart buildings market is adoption of technological advancements in construction of smart buildings as it enables efficient and economical use of resources.
Woonsocket Call
Global Digital Badges Market Report 2022: Increasing Collaborations between Digital Badges Vendors and Corporates/Institutions - Market to Reach $442.5 Million by 2027 from $134.3 Million in 2020 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Digital Badges: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Digital Badges Market to Reach $442.5 Million by 2027. The global market for Digital Badges estimated at US$134.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$442.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Global Crypto Asset Management Strategic Business Report 2022 Featuring Altpocket, Amberdata, Anchorage, Bakkt, Binance, Bitgo, Blox, Coinbase, Coinstats, & Cointracker - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Crypto Asset Management: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Crypto Asset Management Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027. The global market for Crypto Asset Management estimated at US$413.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4...
Woonsocket Call
North American Pump Equipment Market Report 2022: Players Include Sunbelt Rentals, United Rentals, Xylem and Rain for Rent - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "2022 North American Pump Equipment: OEM and Rental Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The North American Pump Equipment: OEM and Rental Markets is projected to grow over 7.0% in 2022. The market is expected to be driven by increasing oil & gas prices, population and urbanization growth, the consequential increase in residential and non-residential construction activities, and water and wastewater infrastructure expansions and upgrades.
Woonsocket Call
Growth Opportunities in AI Edge Inference chips, Wearables, Neural Processing Units, Plastic Processors, GeSi Technology: Including Small Footprint Lightweight Devices, Smart Monitoring and More - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Growth Opportunities in AI Edge Inference chips, Wearables, Neural Processing Units, Plastic Processors, GeSi Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Microelectronics Technology Opportunity Engine captures innovations related to wearable electronic skin, AI chips, neural processing units, GeSi technology, plastic processors, and NAND SSDs. The Microelectronics Technology...
Woonsocket Call
Personal Loans Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : LendingClub, Marcus Goldman, FreedomPlus, LightStream
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Personal Loans Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Personal Loans market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Woonsocket Call
ISO Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of IsoPlexis Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO) to Berkeley Lights, Inc. for 0.612 shares of Berkeley stock for each IsoPlexis share is fair to IsoPlexis shareholders. Following the close of the transaction, IsoPlexis shareholders will own approximately 24.8% of the combined company.
ADS-TEC Energy Establishes First North American Site for Its Ultra-Fast Charging Technology in Auburn, Alabama
NÜRTINGEN, Germany & AUBURN, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022-- ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE), a leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast-charging solutions, today announced it is establishing its first dedicated facility in North America in Auburn, Ala., bringing together sales, warehousing, service and assembly in the new location. The company expects its new site in the United States to be fully functional by 2024, expanding ADS-TEC Energy’s manufacturing to include both Germany and the U.S. ADS-TEC Energy plans invest $8 million and create approximately 180 jobs in the coming years associated with the new site, which will facilitate the expansion of e-vehicle charging infrastructure in the U.S. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005517/en/ ADS-TEC Energy, a leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast-charging solutions, today announced it is establishing its first dedicated facility in North America in Auburn, Ala., bringing together sales, warehousing, service and assembly in the new location. (Photo: Business Wire)
Woonsocket Call
FarEye Recognized in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Last-mile Delivery Technology
Company included by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in last-mile delivery technology. FarEye today announced inclusion in the first-ever Gartner "Market Guide for Last-mile Delivery Technology Solutions1" report as the one of 18 Representative Vendors. According to Gartner, “... In terms of transportation operations, the global last-mile delivery market size...
Woonsocket Call
TVM starts to develop LaLiga Metaverse Tokens
This step follows as the development of official LaLiga metaverse platform progresses smoothly for the launch schedule on H1 of next year. South Korea, 21st Dec 2022 – ABOUT TVM INC: The Tvm inc. is an official LaLiga sponsor company. According to LaLiga (The LaLiga National Professional Football League) on the 20th of Dec.
Woonsocket Call
CSG Praised as One of India’s Best Companies for Developing Great Managers
BANGALORE, Dec. 22, 2022 – CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) is proud to be a company that puts its people first. Today, People Business, a global human resources consulting firm, awarded CSG as one of India’s Best Companies for Great Managers. This achievement recognizes CSG’s commitment and capability to build and sustain a high-trust, high-performance culture that allows each person to thrive and enables teams to drive growth and success for our customers.
Woonsocket Call
Technip Energies Awarded a Proprietary Equipment Contract by Chevron Phillips Chemical and QatarEnergy for the Golden Triangle Polymers Ethane Cracker
Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) has been awarded a contract(1) for the supply of proprietary cracking furnaces for the 2,000 kta(2) ethane cracker for the Golden Triangle Polymers project, a joint venture between Chevron Phillips Chemical (CPChem) and QatarEnergy, along the Gulf Coast in Orange, Texas. This latest award is in...
Woonsocket Call
Pangea Technologies Offers CNC and Injection Molding Services
Industries focused on manufacturing operations require standard tools and materials to develop quality products. Pangea Technologies is a trusted product engineering company committed to providing high-quality manufacturing products. The company has its headquarters in Chicago, IL, USA, and they offer mechanical engineering design services. With its manufacturing facility located in India, they can provide different industries with quality CNC machined parts. Their services and products facilitate productivity in the different operations of their clients. They have well-trained experts and the resources to offer standard services. Their services include engineering simulation, prototyping, value engineering, real-time monitoring, mobility software solutions, induction heating, LED lighting, analytics, industrial design, high-speed design, and circuit simulations.
Woonsocket Call
Mitsubishi Electric to Exhibit at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, USA
Introducing integrated solutions for sustainability under the “Smart Society” theme. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will organize an exhibition under the theme “Smart Society” at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, USA from January 5 to 8. The booth (#3841) will be located in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. During the show, Mitsubishi Electric will present its future vision and efforts to provide advanced technologies and integrated solutions in five challenge areas: Carbon neutral, Circular economy, Safety/Security, Inclusion, and Well-being.
Woonsocket Call
Digital World Acquisition Corporation Confirms Extension of Deadline to Complete Initial Business Combination
MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / Digital World Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DWAC) (the "Company") extended the date by which the Company has to complete its initial business combination from December 8th, 2022 to March 8th, 2023 (the "Extension"). The Extension is the second of two four-month extensions permitted under the Company's governing documents.
