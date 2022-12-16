Worldwide NGS Market Forecasted to Grow at 15% p.a., to Reach ~$9.3B in 2025 – Market Report by DeciBio Consulting

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
The Worldwide Cosmetic Dyes Industry is Expected to Reach $476.9 Million by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cosmetic Dyes: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Cosmetic Dyes estimated at US$305.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$476.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Wireless POS Terminal Global Market Report 2022: Surging eCommerce Transactions Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Wireless POS Terminal Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global wireless POS terminal market is expected to grow from $ 9.31 billion in 2021 to $ 10.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The wireless POS terminal market is expected to grow to $ 16.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%.
Woonsocket Call
Global Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market 2022 to 2028: Ability to Predict and Prevent Breaches Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Offering, Vertical, Application, Type, Technology, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market size is expected to reach $57.1 billion by 2028, rising at...
Woonsocket Call
2022 Business Aircraft Briefing Report: Status and Outlook of the World's Business Aircraft and Engines Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Business Aircraft Briefing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Business Aircraft Briefing is a continually updated information service consisting of reports that track the status and outlook of the world's business aircraft and engines market. The global business aircraft market remains dynamic with substantial opportunities for suppliers...
Woonsocket Call
Liquid Fertilizers Market: Global Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2027 - Continuous R&D Activities and Strategic Collaborations Amongst Key Players Creating a Positive Outlook - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Liquid Fertilizers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global liquid fertilizers market reached a value of US$ 13.87 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach a value of US$ 17.06 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.51% during 2021-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Global E-cigarette Market (2022 to 2027) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "E-cigarette Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The e-cigarette market was valued USD 23.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to record a CAGR of 13.39% during the forecast period (2022-2027). Companies Mentioned. British American Tobacco PLC.
Woonsocket Call
Global Riot Control System Market Report 2022: A $10 Billion Industry by 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Riot Control System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global riot control system market reached a value of US$ 10 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 13.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2027.
Woonsocket Call
North American Pump Equipment Market Report 2022: Players Include Sunbelt Rentals, United Rentals, Xylem and Rain for Rent - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "2022 North American Pump Equipment: OEM and Rental Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The North American Pump Equipment: OEM and Rental Markets is projected to grow over 7.0% in 2022. The market is expected to be driven by increasing oil & gas prices, population and urbanization growth, the consequential increase in residential and non-residential construction activities, and water and wastewater infrastructure expansions and upgrades.
Woonsocket Call
Global Crypto ATM Strategic Business Report 2022 Featuring Bitaccess, Coinme, Coinsource, Covault, General Bytes, Genesis Coin, Lamassu, Mainstreet Automaten, & RusBit - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Crypto ATM: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Crypto ATM Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027. The global market for Crypto ATM estimated at US$115.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 53.6% over the period 2020-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Global Digital Badges Market Report 2022: Increasing Collaborations between Digital Badges Vendors and Corporates/Institutions - Market to Reach $442.5 Million by 2027 from $134.3 Million in 2020 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Digital Badges: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Digital Badges Market to Reach $442.5 Million by 2027. The global market for Digital Badges estimated at US$134.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$442.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Smart Buildings Global Market Report 2022-2028: Featuring Coppertree Analytics, KMC Controls, Intel, Spacewell & More - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Smart Buildings Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global smart buildings market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. The primary factor driving the smart buildings market is adoption of technological advancements in construction of smart buildings as it enables efficient and economical use of resources.
Woonsocket Call
2022 Outlook on Main Trends in the Technology, Media, and Telecom Sector: Featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon, Renault, Roblox, Sandbox and Scaleway Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Main Trends in the Technology, Media, and Telecom Sector - From Infrastructure to Services: the Rise of Ecosystems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Main trends in the Technology, Media, and Telecom sector - From infrastructure to services: the rise of ecosystems. This study places the key digital...
Woonsocket Call
Growth Opportunities in AI Edge Inference chips, Wearables, Neural Processing Units, Plastic Processors, GeSi Technology: Including Small Footprint Lightweight Devices, Smart Monitoring and More - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Growth Opportunities in AI Edge Inference chips, Wearables, Neural Processing Units, Plastic Processors, GeSi Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Microelectronics Technology Opportunity Engine captures innovations related to wearable electronic skin, AI chips, neural processing units, GeSi technology, plastic processors, and NAND SSDs. The Microelectronics Technology...
Woonsocket Call
Jotul Capital: A Modern Representative Introduces Innovative Forex OTC Trading Software
Jotul Capital is a modern, progressive broker that allows you to maximize the trader's profit, regardless of his current level of knowledge and experience in trading on the stock exchange. Quick and easy registration on the portal, browsing educational literature, and getting acquainted with analyst forecasts will allow you to...
Woonsocket Call
ISO Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of IsoPlexis Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO) to Berkeley Lights, Inc. for 0.612 shares of Berkeley stock for each IsoPlexis share is fair to IsoPlexis shareholders. Following the close of the transaction, IsoPlexis shareholders will own approximately 24.8% of the combined company.
Woonsocket Call
BioMedNewsBreaks – India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) Files Updated Life Sciences Presentation
India Globalization Capital (NYSE American: IGC) today announced the filing of a life sciences presentation with the SEC on Form 8K. The presentation, available on the SEC website as well as published to IGC’s website, provides an overview of the company’s initiatives in life sciences. These include IGC’s focus on low-dose THC-based drug formulation and disease treatment and its various lines of cannabinoid-based consumer products.
Woonsocket Call
Fiber Broadband Deployments Accelerate in 2022 Ahead of BEAD Funding Infusion, Setting New Homes Passed Record
Latest research from the Fiber Broadband Association and RVA LLC underscores the fiber industry’s commitment to eliminating the Digital Equity Gap as research underscores all roads lead to fiber. The Fiber Broadband Association today announced the completion of its 2022 Fiber Provider Survey that reported more fiber was deployed...
Woonsocket Call
CSG Praised as One of India’s Best Companies for Developing Great Managers
BANGALORE, Dec. 22, 2022 – CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) is proud to be a company that puts its people first. Today, People Business, a global human resources consulting firm, awarded CSG as one of India’s Best Companies for Great Managers. This achievement recognizes CSG’s commitment and capability to build and sustain a high-trust, high-performance culture that allows each person to thrive and enables teams to drive growth and success for our customers.
Woonsocket Call
Simeio Announces Partnership with SailPoint to Deliver Frictionless Identity Services and Automation in Enterprise Identity Security
Partnership to strengthen enterprise identity governance adoption and implementation of simplified, interoperable, and automated identity security programs. Simeio, the leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) services in the cybersecurity industry, announced today a partnership with SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity security. This partnership aims to enhance the...
Woonsocket Call
Digital World Acquisition Corporation Confirms Extension of Deadline to Complete Initial Business Combination
MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / Digital World Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DWAC) (the "Company") extended the date by which the Company has to complete its initial business combination from December 8th, 2022 to March 8th, 2023 (the "Extension"). The Extension is the second of two four-month extensions permitted under the Company's governing documents.
Comments / 0