Now Seeking Community Support via Kickstarter, Liv Crash is a Milano based Music Artist & he has Released His First Single Already!. Liv Crash is an emerging Italian music artist with an aim and ambition to make it big on the European music landscape. To make his musical dreams come true, the artist has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for his debut music album. The title of this album is “Cause even in THIS album” and the artist is welcoming music fans from around the world to support and back his campaign.

6 HOURS AGO