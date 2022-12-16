North America Merchant POS/mPOS Software Report 2022 with ISV (Independent Software Vendors) List With Market Shares - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Electric Coolant Pump Market Forecast to 2028: Integration of Innovative Features Creating Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Electric Coolant Pump Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application, Power, Vehicle Type, Propulsion Type and Pump Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The electric coolant pump market is projected to grow from US$ 467.46 million in 2022 to US$ 1,188.28 million...
Global Digital Badges Market Report 2022: Increasing Collaborations between Digital Badges Vendors and Corporates/Institutions - Market to Reach $442.5 Million by 2027 from $134.3 Million in 2020 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Digital Badges: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Digital Badges Market to Reach $442.5 Million by 2027. The global market for Digital Badges estimated at US$134.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$442.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
ISO Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of IsoPlexis Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO) to Berkeley Lights, Inc. for 0.612 shares of Berkeley stock for each IsoPlexis share is fair to IsoPlexis shareholders. Following the close of the transaction, IsoPlexis shareholders will own approximately 24.8% of the combined company.
The Worldwide Cosmetic Dyes Industry is Expected to Reach $476.9 Million by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cosmetic Dyes: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Cosmetic Dyes estimated at US$305.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$476.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Global Crypto ATM Strategic Business Report 2022 Featuring Bitaccess, Coinme, Coinsource, Covault, General Bytes, Genesis Coin, Lamassu, Mainstreet Automaten, & RusBit - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Crypto ATM: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Crypto ATM Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027. The global market for Crypto ATM estimated at US$115.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 53.6% over the period 2020-2027.
2022 Outlook on Main Trends in the Technology, Media, and Telecom Sector: Featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon, Renault, Roblox, Sandbox and Scaleway Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Main Trends in the Technology, Media, and Telecom Sector - From Infrastructure to Services: the Rise of Ecosystems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Main trends in the Technology, Media, and Telecom sector - From infrastructure to services: the rise of ecosystems. This study places the key digital...
FarEye Recognized in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Last-mile Delivery Technology
Company included by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in last-mile delivery technology. FarEye today announced inclusion in the first-ever Gartner "Market Guide for Last-mile Delivery Technology Solutions1" report as the one of 18 Representative Vendors. According to Gartner, “... In terms of transportation operations, the global last-mile delivery market size...
Growth Opportunities in AI Edge Inference chips, Wearables, Neural Processing Units, Plastic Processors, GeSi Technology: Including Small Footprint Lightweight Devices, Smart Monitoring and More - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Growth Opportunities in AI Edge Inference chips, Wearables, Neural Processing Units, Plastic Processors, GeSi Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Microelectronics Technology Opportunity Engine captures innovations related to wearable electronic skin, AI chips, neural processing units, GeSi technology, plastic processors, and NAND SSDs. The Microelectronics Technology...
Personal Loans Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : LendingClub, Marcus Goldman, FreedomPlus, LightStream
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Personal Loans Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Personal Loans market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
North American Pump Equipment Market Report 2022: Players Include Sunbelt Rentals, United Rentals, Xylem and Rain for Rent - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "2022 North American Pump Equipment: OEM and Rental Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The North American Pump Equipment: OEM and Rental Markets is projected to grow over 7.0% in 2022. The market is expected to be driven by increasing oil & gas prices, population and urbanization growth, the consequential increase in residential and non-residential construction activities, and water and wastewater infrastructure expansions and upgrades.
Global Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market 2022 to 2028: Ability to Predict and Prevent Breaches Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Offering, Vertical, Application, Type, Technology, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market size is expected to reach $57.1 billion by 2028, rising at...
Digital World Acquisition Corporation Confirms Extension of Deadline to Complete Initial Business Combination
MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / Digital World Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DWAC) (the "Company") extended the date by which the Company has to complete its initial business combination from December 8th, 2022 to March 8th, 2023 (the "Extension"). The Extension is the second of two four-month extensions permitted under the Company's governing documents.
Fiber Broadband Deployments Accelerate in 2022 Ahead of BEAD Funding Infusion, Setting New Homes Passed Record
Latest research from the Fiber Broadband Association and RVA LLC underscores the fiber industry’s commitment to eliminating the Digital Equity Gap as research underscores all roads lead to fiber. The Fiber Broadband Association today announced the completion of its 2022 Fiber Provider Survey that reported more fiber was deployed...
BioMedNewsBreaks – India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) Files Updated Life Sciences Presentation
India Globalization Capital (NYSE American: IGC) today announced the filing of a life sciences presentation with the SEC on Form 8K. The presentation, available on the SEC website as well as published to IGC’s website, provides an overview of the company’s initiatives in life sciences. These include IGC’s focus on low-dose THC-based drug formulation and disease treatment and its various lines of cannabinoid-based consumer products.
Triden Group Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance
Triden Group Corp announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations, also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Triden Group Corp provides enterprise-level security for customers’ data secured in the Triden Group Corp System.
ADS-TEC Energy Establishes First North American Site for Its Ultra-Fast Charging Technology in Auburn, Alabama
NÜRTINGEN, Germany & AUBURN, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022-- ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE), a leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast-charging solutions, today announced it is establishing its first dedicated facility in North America in Auburn, Ala., bringing together sales, warehousing, service and assembly in the new location. The company expects its new site in the United States to be fully functional by 2024, expanding ADS-TEC Energy’s manufacturing to include both Germany and the U.S. ADS-TEC Energy plans invest $8 million and create approximately 180 jobs in the coming years associated with the new site, which will facilitate the expansion of e-vehicle charging infrastructure in the U.S. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005517/en/ ADS-TEC Energy, a leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast-charging solutions, today announced it is establishing its first dedicated facility in North America in Auburn, Ala., bringing together sales, warehousing, service and assembly in the new location. (Photo: Business Wire)
InvestorNewsBreaks – SideChannel Inc. (SDCH) Releases Fiscal Year 2022 Report, Featured in CBC News Interview
SideChannel Inc. (OTCQB: SDCH), a provider of cybersecurity services and technology for emerging and middle market companies, reported on its fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2022. Highlights of the report include revenue for the company reaching $4.8 million, a 71% increase over 2021, with vCISO revenue totaling $3.1 million, an increase of 93% over 2021. SideChannel’s recurring vCISO revenue reportedly increased by 562% and recurring software and services revenue increased by 367%. “Our 2022 performance demonstrates our continued strength and position in the market across both product and service delivery,” said SideChannel CEO Brian Haugli in the press release. “Our investments in sales and marketing, coupled with our expanding cybersecurity, privacy and risk management capabilities, have proven to be effective at acquiring new clients and retaining existing relationships.”
Global E-cigarette Market (2022 to 2027) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "E-cigarette Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The e-cigarette market was valued USD 23.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to record a CAGR of 13.39% during the forecast period (2022-2027). Companies Mentioned. British American Tobacco PLC.
CSG Praised as One of India’s Best Companies for Developing Great Managers
BANGALORE, Dec. 22, 2022 – CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) is proud to be a company that puts its people first. Today, People Business, a global human resources consulting firm, awarded CSG as one of India’s Best Companies for Great Managers. This achievement recognizes CSG’s commitment and capability to build and sustain a high-trust, high-performance culture that allows each person to thrive and enables teams to drive growth and success for our customers.
CDK Global Integrates Ford and Lincoln Vehicle Build Data Into Advanced Vehicle Lookup API
API offers enhanced visibility of VIN data and accurate MSRP powered by CDK Neuron. CDK Global Inc., a leading automotive retail software provider, today announced a collaboration with Ford Motor Company to integrate vehicle build data for Ford and Lincoln vehicles with CDK Global’s Neuron Advanced Vehicle Lookup Application Programming Interface (API). Incorporating OEM data helps ensure that information in the API on Ford and Lincoln vehicles is accurate, further enabling a simplified retail experience for consumers.
