Pediatrician Louis Hampers Provides Funding For Students Studying Medicine. The Dr. Louis Hampers Scholarship for Medical Students is now open for applications. The scholarship is open for college and university students undertaking a medical degree. The scholarship is also available for high school students who are passionate about medicine and who will attend a university to pursue a course in medicine. A total amount of $1,000 will be awarded to the most deserving student studying en route to become a medical doctor. The best student will be selected based on an essay of fewer than 1,000 words. Along with the essay, students are required to submit their addresses, phone numbers, full names, personal bios, name of high school and graduation date, name of university currently enrolled in, and GPA. Eligible students are requested to submit their application no later than 6/15/2023 and the winner of the scholarship will be announced on 7/15/2023.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO