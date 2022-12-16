Read full article on original website
A man with a back injury seeks a medically assisted death because he can't afford rent- Doctor signs off on the request
Amir Farsoud recently shared that, fearing he may lose his housing and with no significant relationships, he applied for medical assistance in dying (MAiD) instead. Farsoud was disabled due to a back injury. The injury makes him suffer near-continuous pain. [i]
Natera Supports Updated ISHLT Guidelines for the Care of Heart Transplant Patients
Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA (cfDNA) testing, announced its support for a recent guideline update by the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT), which includes the use of donor-derived cfDNA (dd-cfDNA) testing for surveillance of heart transplant recipients. The updated ISHLT guidelines, which were last revised in 2010, were published today in the Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation1.
Lifeline Cell Phone California Is One of Several Services Open to Individuals in Need According to Realtimecampaign.com
Many individuals today struggle to make ends meet. They find they must choose which bills to pay and which to let slide. Fortunately, programs exist to help individuals who cannot meet their monthly obligations. What programs might a person in California find available to help them during difficult times? Men and women can navigate to this site to learn more about the services and their benefits.
The Dr. Louis Hampers Scholarship For Future Doctors Available Now
Pediatrician Louis Hampers Provides Funding For Students Studying Medicine. The Dr. Louis Hampers Scholarship for Medical Students is now open for applications. The scholarship is open for college and university students undertaking a medical degree. The scholarship is also available for high school students who are passionate about medicine and who will attend a university to pursue a course in medicine. A total amount of $1,000 will be awarded to the most deserving student studying en route to become a medical doctor. The best student will be selected based on an essay of fewer than 1,000 words. Along with the essay, students are required to submit their addresses, phone numbers, full names, personal bios, name of high school and graduation date, name of university currently enrolled in, and GPA. Eligible students are requested to submit their application no later than 6/15/2023 and the winner of the scholarship will be announced on 7/15/2023.
Meet Airika Chakraborty, Little Miss Los Angeles US Nation 2022
Airika Chakraborty is an aspiring Indian American model. Despite her young age, this beautiful and unique girl has already achieved success and recognition in the fashion industry. Airika began her journey with Miss US Nation Pageants, when she was selected to represent Little Miss Los Angeles US Nation 2022; earlier...
Endoluxe Announces First ENT Procedures Using Endoluxe Vision System
Endoluxe congratulates Keith Matheny, MD, FARS, of Collin County Ear Nose & Throat in Frisco, TX, for being the first ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeon in the U.S. to use the Endoluxe Vision System for endoscopic sinus surgery. Dr. Matheny is a nationally-known innovator in the field of Otolaryngology and has developed or been involved with several game-changing technologies around the ENT space over the past two decades.
