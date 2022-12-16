Subway Planned Near I-10 and W. Sam Houston Pkwy.

Fresh subs, soups, and salads will soon be available just south of Interstate-10 at West Sam Houston Pkwy. in Houston. According to a recent project filing, a new Subway will open at 791 W. Sam Houston Pkwy., Ste. 140, possibly next spring.

The Subway menu has expanded to include new signature subs plus fan favorites. The Subway Series includes a variety of sandwiches including Supreme Meats, All-American Club, and several cheesesteak options. Guests can also order customizable sandwiches, wraps, and salads. And, don’t forget the cookies!

An interior remodel is planned for the nearly 1,400-square-foot space before the new Subway can begin offering its menu to guests. The filing lists Manish Goel , who operates other Subway locations in the Houston area, as the tenant for the new spot.

Subway first opened in Connecticut in 1965. The sub sandwich brand now has dozens of locations across the Houston area and 37,000 across more than 100 countries, according to the Subway website .

