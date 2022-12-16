ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Subway Planned Near I-10 and W. Sam Houston Pkwy.

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Houston
What Now Houston
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45uEiL_0jlAZOoy00

Fresh subs, soups, and salads will soon be available just south of Interstate-10 at West Sam Houston Pkwy. in Houston. According to a recent project filing, a new Subway will open at 791 W. Sam Houston Pkwy., Ste. 140, possibly next spring.

The Subway menu has expanded to include new signature subs plus fan favorites. The Subway Series includes a variety of sandwiches including Supreme Meats, All-American Club, and several cheesesteak options. Guests can also order customizable sandwiches, wraps, and salads. And, don’t forget the cookies!

An interior remodel is planned for the nearly 1,400-square-foot space before the new Subway can begin offering its menu to guests. The filing lists Manish Goel , who operates other Subway locations in the Houston area, as the tenant for the new spot.

Subway first opened in Connecticut in 1965. The sub sandwich brand now has dozens of locations across the Houston area and 37,000 across more than 100 countries, according to the Subway website .



Keep up with What Now Houston’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papercitymag.com

Beloved Burger Finally Finds a Permanent Houston Restaurant Home and It’s an Iconic Win — Trill Burgers Drops Into Montrose

Bernard Freeman, aka rapper Bun B outside the first Houston brick-and-mortar Trill Burgers restaurant. (Photo by Marco Torres) Rapper Bun B (aka. Bernard Freeman) and company, the founders of Trill Burgers — the popular pop-up food truck turned restaurant — are opening the first Houston bricks and mortar location of the burger sensation in early 2023. The smash burger concept, which recently was named the best burger in America by Good Morning America in a coast-to-coast contest, was launched in 2021 by partners Andy Nguyen, Nick Scurfield, and chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Hottest New Seafood Restaurant Morphs Into Party Central For $1 Million-Plus Texas Children’s Night

Texas Children's Hospital's Mark Putnam, chef Aaron Bludorn, Victoria Pappas Bludorn, Cherif Mbodj at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography) The buzz surrounding Navy Blue, the latest Houston restaurant from chef Aaron Bludorn and business partner Cherif...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

A prolonged hard freeze is coming to Houston just ahead of the Christmas holiday

The forecast is now pretty well locked in for this week: We’ll see wet conditions today, followed by three cloudy and not too cold, not too hot days. Then on Thursday, likely during the afternoon or evening hours, temperatures are going to plunge as a very sharp front whips into the area and causes temperatures to plummet. Precautions for a hard freeze, including protecting exposed pipes, plants, pets, and people should be taken ahead of time.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman shot while walking down sidewalk on Homestead Rd in Houston

HOUSTON - A woman was walking down the sidewalk when she was shot in the chest, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 12:25 a.m. Monday in the 11600 block of Homestead Road. Police say it’s unclear who fired the shot that struck the woman, and it doesn’t appear...
HOUSTON, TX
What Now Houston

What Now Houston

Houston, TX
504
Followers
242
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Houston's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowhou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy