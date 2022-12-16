Read full article on original website
System1 to Participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference
System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST) (“System1” or the “Company”), an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform, announced today that the Company will participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference on January 9-11, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 10, 2023...
TECO 2030 with Consortium Finalizes Agreement for EUR 5 Million in HyEkoTank Project
LYSAKER, NORWAY / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / TECO 2030 (OSE:TECO)(OTCQX:TECFF)(ISIN:NO0010887516) is pleased to announce that the Grant Agreement has been signed by the European Union. The grant consists of EUR 5 million in grants under the funding scheme HORIZON EUROPE. The project is planned to start in February 2023.
Global Riot Control System Market Report 2022: A $10 Billion Industry by 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Riot Control System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global riot control system market reached a value of US$ 10 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 13.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2027.
Personal Loans Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : LendingClub, Marcus Goldman, FreedomPlus, LightStream
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Personal Loans Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Personal Loans market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Hess Achieves CDP Climate Change Leadership Status and Transition Pathway Initiative Level 4 Status
Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has been recognized for climate change stewardship in CDP’s Climate Change Scores for 2022. Hess has earned Leadership status for 14 consecutive years from CDP, an international nonprofit organization that runs a global environmental disclosure system. This year, Hess is one of only two U.S. oil and gas producers to achieve Leadership status, scoring well above both the oil & gas extraction and production sector average and the overall North American regional average.
Jie Sheng Appointed to Faraday Future’s Board of Directors
Faraday Future ("FF" or “the Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that Jie Sheng has been appointed to FF’s Board of Directors effective December 18, 2022. On the same date, the Board also appointed Mr. Sheng as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and the Compensation Committee of the Board. Mr. Sheng is a designee of FF Top Holding LLC (“FF Top”) pursuant to the Shareholder Agreement entered into by the Company and FF Top.
TVM starts to develop LaLiga Metaverse Tokens
This step follows as the development of official LaLiga metaverse platform progresses smoothly for the launch schedule on H1 of next year. South Korea, 21st Dec 2022 – ABOUT TVM INC: The Tvm inc. is an official LaLiga sponsor company. According to LaLiga (The LaLiga National Professional Football League) on the 20th of Dec.
2022 Business Aircraft Briefing Report: Status and Outlook of the World's Business Aircraft and Engines Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Business Aircraft Briefing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Business Aircraft Briefing is a continually updated information service consisting of reports that track the status and outlook of the world's business aircraft and engines market. The global business aircraft market remains dynamic with substantial opportunities for suppliers...
North American Pump Equipment Market Report 2022: Players Include Sunbelt Rentals, United Rentals, Xylem and Rain for Rent - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "2022 North American Pump Equipment: OEM and Rental Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The North American Pump Equipment: OEM and Rental Markets is projected to grow over 7.0% in 2022. The market is expected to be driven by increasing oil & gas prices, population and urbanization growth, the consequential increase in residential and non-residential construction activities, and water and wastewater infrastructure expansions and upgrades.
Digital World Acquisition Corporation Confirms Extension of Deadline to Complete Initial Business Combination
MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / Digital World Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DWAC) (the "Company") extended the date by which the Company has to complete its initial business combination from December 8th, 2022 to March 8th, 2023 (the "Extension"). The Extension is the second of two four-month extensions permitted under the Company's governing documents.
NorthSea Therapeutics Appoints Morris J. Birnbaum to the Board
Former Pfizer Internal Medicine CSO joins the Board as an independent board member. NorthSea Therapeutics B.V. (‘NST’), a biotech company developing novel and innovative strategies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other metabolic diseases, today announces the appointment of Morris J. Birnbaum as an independent board member.
Triden Group Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance
Triden Group Corp announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations, also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Triden Group Corp provides enterprise-level security for customers’ data secured in the Triden Group Corp System.
Smart Buildings Global Market Report 2022-2028: Featuring Coppertree Analytics, KMC Controls, Intel, Spacewell & More - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Smart Buildings Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global smart buildings market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. The primary factor driving the smart buildings market is adoption of technological advancements in construction of smart buildings as it enables efficient and economical use of resources.
CSG Praised as One of India’s Best Companies for Developing Great Managers
BANGALORE, Dec. 22, 2022 – CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) is proud to be a company that puts its people first. Today, People Business, a global human resources consulting firm, awarded CSG as one of India’s Best Companies for Great Managers. This achievement recognizes CSG’s commitment and capability to build and sustain a high-trust, high-performance culture that allows each person to thrive and enables teams to drive growth and success for our customers.
Growth Opportunities in AI Edge Inference chips, Wearables, Neural Processing Units, Plastic Processors, GeSi Technology: Including Small Footprint Lightweight Devices, Smart Monitoring and More - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Growth Opportunities in AI Edge Inference chips, Wearables, Neural Processing Units, Plastic Processors, GeSi Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Microelectronics Technology Opportunity Engine captures innovations related to wearable electronic skin, AI chips, neural processing units, GeSi technology, plastic processors, and NAND SSDs. The Microelectronics Technology...
FarEye Recognized in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Last-mile Delivery Technology
Company included by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in last-mile delivery technology. FarEye today announced inclusion in the first-ever Gartner "Market Guide for Last-mile Delivery Technology Solutions1" report as the one of 18 Representative Vendors. According to Gartner, “... In terms of transportation operations, the global last-mile delivery market size...
The Worldwide Cosmetic Dyes Industry is Expected to Reach $476.9 Million by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cosmetic Dyes: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Cosmetic Dyes estimated at US$305.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$476.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Global Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market 2022 to 2028: Ability to Predict and Prevent Breaches Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Offering, Vertical, Application, Type, Technology, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market size is expected to reach $57.1 billion by 2028, rising at...
Fiber Broadband Deployments Accelerate in 2022 Ahead of BEAD Funding Infusion, Setting New Homes Passed Record
Latest research from the Fiber Broadband Association and RVA LLC underscores the fiber industry’s commitment to eliminating the Digital Equity Gap as research underscores all roads lead to fiber. The Fiber Broadband Association today announced the completion of its 2022 Fiber Provider Survey that reported more fiber was deployed...
InvestorNewsBreaks – SideChannel Inc. (SDCH) Releases Fiscal Year 2022 Report, Featured in CBC News Interview
SideChannel Inc. (OTCQB: SDCH), a provider of cybersecurity services and technology for emerging and middle market companies, reported on its fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2022. Highlights of the report include revenue for the company reaching $4.8 million, a 71% increase over 2021, with vCISO revenue totaling $3.1 million, an increase of 93% over 2021. SideChannel’s recurring vCISO revenue reportedly increased by 562% and recurring software and services revenue increased by 367%. “Our 2022 performance demonstrates our continued strength and position in the market across both product and service delivery,” said SideChannel CEO Brian Haugli in the press release. “Our investments in sales and marketing, coupled with our expanding cybersecurity, privacy and risk management capabilities, have proven to be effective at acquiring new clients and retaining existing relationships.”
