Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has been recognized for climate change stewardship in CDP’s Climate Change Scores for 2022. Hess has earned Leadership status for 14 consecutive years from CDP, an international nonprofit organization that runs a global environmental disclosure system. This year, Hess is one of only two U.S. oil and gas producers to achieve Leadership status, scoring well above both the oil & gas extraction and production sector average and the overall North American regional average.

8 HOURS AGO