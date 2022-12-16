Read full article on original website
Grinches Are Trying An Old Scam This Holiday
Sonora, CA – Keep an eye out for the Christmas grinches who appear every year around the holidays in an attempt to give themselves a gift of your hard-earned money. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials have put out this community scam alert: “We have recently been made aware of a scam affecting Tuolumne County residents where a scammer is calling and identifying themselves as a Lieutenant Bridges from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, and attempting to gain money from residents by telling them they missed court and must pay to avoid arrest or a warrant.”
goldrushcam.com
Tuolumne County Sheriff Department Reports Phone Scam Telling Residents They Missed Court And Must Pay To Avoid Arrest/Warrant
December 21, 2022 - The Tuolumne County Sheriff Department reports we have recently been made aware of a scam affecting Tuolumne County residents where a scammer is calling and identifying themselves as a Lieutenant Bridges from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, and attempting to gain money from residents by telling them they missed court and must pay to avoid arrest/warrant.
2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl-laced marijuana in Central California, police say
A central California man faces felony charges after his 2-year-old son overdosed on fentanyl, authorities said. Marvin Thomas, 34, was arrested Sunday after Merced police responded to Mercy Medical Center. “The parents transported the child to the emergency room after he experienced life-threatening symptoms consistent with a fentanyl exposure,” police said in a news release. […]
Woman charged with DUI, vehicular manslaughter after El Dorado County wreck
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — A woman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter after a fatal accident in El Dorado County last month. According to California Highway Patrol, the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Erica Chambers and CHP Placerville arrested her Tuesday.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe thieves appear in Douglas court
A California man who was sent to prison after he was arrested for burglary as residents of South Lake Tahoe were returning home from evacuations last year appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday. Joseph Donald Dykes, 39, admitted to possession of a credit card without the owner’s permission...
mymotherlode.com
Man Allegedly Robbed At Gunpoint In Jamestown
Jamestown, CA – A man was reportedly held up at gunpoint Monday night in Jamestown. A caller to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch reported that he was robbed by an unknown subject armed with a gun in the area of Petticoat Junction Drive near Jim Brady Road. Once on scene, deputies spoke to the victim, who told them a male, later identified as 44-year-old Jason Stevens of Sonora, had pointed a firearm at him, demanding his phone and some Fentanyl.
Two people shot in separate incidents by unknown suspects in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, two people were shot in two separate incidents in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. According to police, the first incident occurred in the 600 Block of East Hammer Lane. A 22-year-old woman was walking and was shot by an unknown subject. She was then taken to a […]
davisvanguard.org
Defense Argues Reasonable Doubt in Attempted Murder of Girlfriend Prelim; Judge Disagrees, Finds Sufficient Evidence to Proceed to Trial
MODESTO, CA – In a case involving a gunshot wound of a victim hesitant to testify against her boyfriend, Judge Shawn Bessey here in a preliminary hearing in Stanislaus County Superior Court has found sufficient evidence for Luis Leyva to face numerous charges in a future trial. Judge Bessey...
mymotherlode.com
Torres, Robert
Robert Torres, Born June 27, 1968 in San Mateo, California passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 in Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 12/09/2022. Age: 54. Residence: Sonora, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Brown, Samuel
Samuel “Sam” Lee Brown, Born July 3, 1950 passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 in at Sonora Senior Living in Jamestown, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 12/18/2022. Age: 72. Residence: Jamestown, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Rogers, “Terry” Mary
“Terry” Mary Theresa Rogers, Born October 26, 1946 in South San Francisco, California passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at her residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 12/17/2022. Age: 76. Residence: Sonora, CA.
"I've been hit three times": Thieves steal tires from cars at Stockton apartment complex
STOCKTON — A thief caught in the act. Dashcam video shows a man stealing rims and wheels off of a car in a Stockton apartment complex.And it's not just one car. Residents at the Oakwood Apartments say it has been happening again and again."I've been hit three times, the same car," Virginia Austin said. "Probably almost $7,000 for repairs."Austin said she has been targeted by thieves once in the Oakwood Apartments and twice in other locations. The same night her car was targeted in her apartment complex, three other cars were also hit.In most cases, the victims are the owners...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Vehicle vs. Mobility Scooter Accident Reported Near Ceres
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal car versus mobility scooter crash occurred near Ceres on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The crash happened at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Service Road in the vicinity of Esmar Road, officials said. Details on the Fatal Mobility Scooter Crash Near Ceres. A man...
KCRA.com
Stockton man arrested and charged with murder, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 33-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was killed in Stockton on Friday, police said. Authorities responded to a report on Friday at 5:49 p.m. that a man was suffering from blunt-force trauma in the 1200 block of West Oak Street in Stockton.
Pedestrian killed by train in Manteca
MANTECA, Calif. — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Manteca. A spokesperson for the Manteca Police Department said the pedestrian was hit around 5:20 p.m. west of Union Road along the railroad tracks. Information regarding what led up to the collision isn't known at...
mymotherlode.com
Merica, Yvonne
Yvonne Elizabeth Merica, Born November 23, 1949 in Arizona passed away Friday, December 16, 2022 at Sonora Senior Living in Jamestown, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 12/16/2022. Age: 73. Residence: Jamestown, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Pollard, Thomas
Thomas “Tom” Kelly Pollard, born July 24, 1952 in Los Angeles, California passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 12/12/2022. Age: 70. Residence: Sonora, CA.
kymkemp.com
Missing Teen May Be Traveling From Sacramento to Hoopa
16-year-old Taliah Hyland has left her foster home in Stockton area and may have headed first to Sacramento and then eventually may be hoping to head to her family home in Hoopa. The last time she was seen was on December 6 and the last time anyone talked to her...
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Woman Arrested For Elder Abuse Against Relative
Sonora, CA – After being invited to stay at an elderly sibling’s home due to the bad weather, the next morning an argument over food turned physical. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies responded recently to the area of Red Chestnut Lane, off Greenley Road in Sonora, following a call from an elderly victim reporting a physical altercation with her family member, 21-year-old Maryjane Moore, who had left on foot with a man, 30-year-old Charles Gilbert. The 70-year-old victim told deputies the next morning she had gotten into an argument with Gilbert because he went through her food.
