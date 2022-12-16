Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Energy, financial stocks lift Wall St after BOJ policy surprise
Dec 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes edged higher on Tuesday, led by energy and financial stocks, after the Bank of Japan tweaked its monetary policy in a surprise move that would allow long-term interest rates to rise more. Major U.S. equity averages marked their fourth straight session of...
NASDAQ
BlackRock (BLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK) closed at $692.47, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Why Molina (MOH) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
NASDAQ
Reliance Steel (RS) Up 23% YTD: What's Driving the Stock?
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s RS shares have gained 23.4% year to date. The company has also outperformed its industry’s decline of 13.5% over the same time frame. Moreover, it has topped the S&P 500’s 19.9% decline over the same period. Let’s dive into the factors behind...
NASDAQ
Why This 1 Computer and Technology Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Here at Zacks, we offer our members many different opportunities to take full advantage of the stock market, as well as how to invest in ways that lead to long-term success. One of our most popular services, Zacks Premium offers daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank; full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List; Equity Research reports; and Premium stock screens like the Earnings ESP filter. All are useful tools to find what stocks to buy, what to sell, and what are today's hottest industries.
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Evercore (EVR) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Think Target (TGT) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search Asure Software Inc (ASUR): Here is What You Need to Know
Asure Software Inc (ASUR) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this company have returned +27.1% over the past month versus the...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Argo Group (ARGO) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
NASDAQ
Is Fidelity Stock Selector Allocation Cap (FDSSX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Any investors hoping to find a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund could think about starting with Fidelity Stock Selector Allocation Cap (FDSSX). FDSSX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. Fidelity...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)?
The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) was launched on 10/21/2013, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency,...
NASDAQ
Is Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) made its debut on 12/16/2015, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Market cap weighted indexes were created to...
NASDAQ
MINT: ETF Outflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the MINT ETF (Symbol: MINT) where we have detected an approximate $554.0 million dollar outflow -- that's a 5.9% decrease week over week (from 95,580,000 to 89,980,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of MINT, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Dollar General Corporation (DG) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Dollar General (DG) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this discount retailer have returned -5.9%, compared to the...
NASDAQ
Should Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) Be on Your Investing Radar?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/11/2017. The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $2.28 billion,...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)?
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) was launched on 12/20/2011, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Healthcare - Pharma segment of the equity market. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and...
NASDAQ
Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Buys NEK Insurance, Boosts Portfolio
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG has acquired NEK Insurance, Inc. The terms of the transaction have not been revealed yet. El Cerrito, CA-based NEK Insurance, founded in 1954, is a retail insurance agency. It provides property and casualty coverages for daycare centers, residential care facilities and small remodeling contractors along with underwriting authority in these three segments.
NASDAQ
Martin Marietta (MLM) Sees 12.7% Six-Month Gains Amid Inflation
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. MLM is likely to be a solid bet for 2023 despite inflationary pressure and a slowdown in single-family residential construction. Higher public infrastructure investment and continued strength in large-scale energy, domestic manufacturing and multi-family residential projects should act as catalysts for the company’s growth. Earlier...
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock That Could Soar 2,043% by 2026, According to Wall Street
Earlier this year, Ark Invest published a valuation model that prices Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) at $1,500 per share by 2026. That implies 2,043% upside from its current share price, meaning shareholders would see 21-fold returns in just over four years. Of course, CEO of Ark Invest Cathie Wood has earned a reputation for setting aggressive price targets that are easily dismissed -- but investors would be wise to at least consider the investment thesis for Zoom.
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Natural Gas segment of the equity market, look no further than the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer...
