extrainningsoftball.com
OKC Spark Sign Oklahoma State Alum Chelsea Alexander
Former Oklahoma State Cowgirl Chelsea Alexander has signed a contract to play professionally with the OKC Spark of the WPF league. The team announced Alexander’s signing on Monday; the transaction moves the first-year franchise to a roster of three, following fellow free agent signee Michelle Moultrie and Jocelyn Alo, who was acquired via trade.
Family mourning sudden death of OSU student
A metro family is mourning the unexpected death of a college student.
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Oklahoma football: OU’s top 2023 recruit becomes a Sooner next month
Chances are, one of the first signed letters of intent faxed back to the Oklahoma football office on Wednesday will be from 2023 recruit Jackson Arnold. Arnold, the No. 5 quarterback in the 2023 class nationally and the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Texas, has been 100 percent committed to the Sooners since giving his verbal pledge to head coach Brent Venables almost a year ago to the day.
pdjnews.com
Historic $1M gift from prominent Oklahoma business
Written by Michal Shaw, Executive Director, Stillwater Medical Foundation Submitted by Rachel Leslie, Director of Foundation Marketing + Communications, Stillwater Medical Foundation. Imagine being separated from your baby minutes after delivery or having to choose whether to stay with your postpartum wife or travel to be with your newborn baby....
Why 4-Star DB Makari Vickers Says Oklahoma's Season 'Definitely Lights a Fire In Me'
The Tallahassee product will sign with OU on Wednesday, eager to do what he can to "silence all the haters and all the doubters" about Brent Venables.
Cleveland County family left with no heat ahead of frigid weather
Imagine having to endure this week's brutal temperatures with no heat in your home. Well, for one Cleveland County woman it's not make believe.
blackchronicle.com
Game Notes: Oklahoma State Ready for Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Playing in its 17th consecutive bowl game with its 17th consecutive winning season secured, the Oklahoma State football team (7-5 overall; 4-5 Big 12) faces Wisconsin (6-6 overall; 4-5 Big 12) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at 8:15 p.m. MT/9:15 p.m. CT on Tuesday, December 27, at Chase Field in Downtown Phoenix.
KOCO
Oklahoma braces for negative temperatures later this week
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is bracing for the negative temperatures that will arrive later this week. KOCO 5 spoke with a property manager on how to keep your house warm despite the temperatures. Simple things such as keeping cabinet doors open to keep warm air on pipes or keeping faucets dripping will better prepare a home for the arctic blast.
news9.com
Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma
A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
Oklahoma Mesonet: Metro at milk and bread emergency DEF-CON 4 for upcoming winter weather
According to the map, most of the Oklahoma City metro is sitting at DEF CON 4 - meaning you may want to stop for some supplies on your way home from work Wednesday, just in case.
Oklahoma basketball: Takeaways from a milestone Sooner win
The Oklahoma basketball women played well both offensively and defensively in rolling to their sixth straight win and a 76-50 home win on Sunday over the Lady Jaguars of Southern University. The Sooners shot nearly 50 percent for the game at the offensive end while holding Southern under 30 percent...
blackchronicle.com
How QB Jackson Arnold Helped Convince Oklahoma’s Newest Commit to Choose OU
Oklahoma’s Bedlam victory — and everything that went into it — left an impression on the Sooners’ newest verbal commit. “A big impression,” said Kendel Dolby. Dolby, a junior college All-American in the 2023 recruiting class, was among the dozens of recruits who watched OU beat OSU 28-13 on Saturday night. He told AllSooners that he loved his visit so much he wasted zero time in pledging to Brent Venables and the Sooners.
KOKI FOX 23
Brad Pitt born 59 years ago in Oklahoma, a look at the actor’s Oklahoma roots
TULSA, Okla. — 59 years ago, the acclaimed actor and producer Brad Pitt was born in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The OHS said Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in the city of Shawnee. Pitt’s Oklahoma roots can be traced as...
Local family steps in to help pay OKC woman’s power bill
A local woman's bill is now paid after her power was shut off right before Oklahoma's temperatures drop.
Oklahomans out combined $500,000 in SNAP benefit scam
The state’s Department of Human Services says since Dec. 8, hundreds of Oklahomans have been impacted by a card skimming scam that's targeting low income families who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
One killed in northwest Oklahoma City shooting
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.
12 goats found living inside horrifying conditions in OK mobile home
A dozen goats were found living inside a horrific smelling mobile home Sunday afternoon.
OKC woman gets power back on after issue is addressed with OGE
An elderly woman gets her lights turned back on after KFOR asked OG&E about her power being shut off just days before winter freeze.
An example of the T-38C Talon that could have flown over the region causing the sonic booms.Photo bySheppard Air Force Base. Around 1:30 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022 several reports came in on social media from several communities in the Cleveland and McClain Counties in Oklahoma about mysteries loud booms they had heard during the afternoon.
