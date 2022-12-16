ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Spark Sign Oklahoma State Alum Chelsea Alexander

Former Oklahoma State Cowgirl Chelsea Alexander has signed a contract to play professionally with the OKC Spark of the WPF league. The team announced Alexander’s signing on Monday; the transaction moves the first-year franchise to a roster of three, following fellow free agent signee Michelle Moultrie and Jocelyn Alo, who was acquired via trade.
Oklahoma football: OU’s top 2023 recruit becomes a Sooner next month

Chances are, one of the first signed letters of intent faxed back to the Oklahoma football office on Wednesday will be from 2023 recruit Jackson Arnold. Arnold, the No. 5 quarterback in the 2023 class nationally and the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Texas, has been 100 percent committed to the Sooners since giving his verbal pledge to head coach Brent Venables almost a year ago to the day.
Historic $1M gift from prominent Oklahoma business

Written by Michal Shaw, Executive Director, Stillwater Medical Foundation Submitted by Rachel Leslie, Director of Foundation Marketing + Communications, Stillwater Medical Foundation. Imagine being separated from your baby minutes after delivery or having to choose whether to stay with your postpartum wife or travel to be with your newborn baby....
Game Notes: Oklahoma State Ready for Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Playing in its 17th consecutive bowl game with its 17th consecutive winning season secured, the Oklahoma State football team (7-5 overall; 4-5 Big 12) faces Wisconsin (6-6 overall; 4-5 Big 12) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at 8:15 p.m. MT/9:15 p.m. CT on Tuesday, December 27, at Chase Field in Downtown Phoenix.
Oklahoma braces for negative temperatures later this week

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is bracing for the negative temperatures that will arrive later this week. KOCO 5 spoke with a property manager on how to keep your house warm despite the temperatures. Simple things such as keeping cabinet doors open to keep warm air on pipes or keeping faucets dripping will better prepare a home for the arctic blast.
Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma

A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
Oklahoma basketball: Takeaways from a milestone Sooner win

The Oklahoma basketball women played well both offensively and defensively in rolling to their sixth straight win and a 76-50 home win on Sunday over the Lady Jaguars of Southern University. The Sooners shot nearly 50 percent for the game at the offensive end while holding Southern under 30 percent...
How QB Jackson Arnold Helped Convince Oklahoma’s Newest Commit to Choose OU

Oklahoma’s Bedlam victory — and everything that went into it — left an impression on the Sooners’ newest verbal commit. “A big impression,” said Kendel Dolby. Dolby, a junior college All-American in the 2023 recruiting class, was among the dozens of recruits who watched OU beat OSU 28-13 on Saturday night. He told AllSooners that he loved his visit so much he wasted zero time in pledging to Brent Venables and the Sooners.
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communities

An example of the T-38C Talon that could have flown over the region causing the sonic booms.Photo bySheppard Air Force Base. Around 1:30 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022 several reports came in on social media from several communities in the Cleveland and McClain Counties in Oklahoma about mysteries loud booms they had heard during the afternoon.
