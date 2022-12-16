Read full article on original website
WSFA
Experts say Medicaid expansion is feasible in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey and 25 other Republican governors want President Joe Biden to end the COVID-19 public health emergency. In a letter to the president, the governors cite the increasing cost of Medicaid. They claim the increasing cost is caused by the expanded eligibility allowing more people to take part in Medicaid.
WSFA
Gov. Ivey awards money to fight homelessness
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that she will award money to government and nonprofit organizations that assist the homeless in Alabama. The $2.65 million will be given to 12 different organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other necessary assistance. “Helping others in need is...
WSFA
Alabama among 25 states urging Biden to end federal Public Health Emergency
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - GOP governors in 25 states, including Alabama, have written to President Joe Biden, asking the White House to end the federal Public Health Emergency issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In a letter to the president, Gov. Kay Ivey and other state chief...
WSFA
Gov. Ivey announces grants to assist crime victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced grants that will go to multiple agencies in Alabama to assist crime victims. The $5.6 million in grants will help 17 agencies across the state provide services to people who are victims of violent acts, abuse, robbery and assault, domestic violence and sexual assault.
WSFA
Discussions underway on possible new Alabama Statehouse
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Legislature is looking for a new home. Once again, officials are exploring the possibility of a new building as the state prepares for another legislative session in the same building they’ve been in since 1985. Upgrading the building would cost millions, and inspectors...
WSFA
Several Alabama counties annouce warming stations ahead of extremely cold weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several counties in the WSFA coverage area have announced warming station openings ahead of the extremely cold weather moving in for Christmas weekend. Below is a list of the locations by county. Montgomery- The Montgomery Warming Center, located at 3446 LeBron Road, will be opened Dec....
WSFA
Law enforcement preparing for upcoming permitless concealed carry law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Beginning Jan. 1, anyone age 18 or older in Alabama who is not prohibited by state or federal law may carry a concealed pistol without a permit. The law was passed during the 2022 state legislative session but drew backlash from sheriffs across the state. Law enforcement groups have said that permits assist officers in removing guns from criminals.
WSFA
State’s medical cannabis business application deadline approaching
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The clock is ticking for those wanting to apply for a license to be part of Alabama’s medical marijuana industry. The deadline is Dec. 30. The state distributed more than 600 applications to get in on Alabama’s budding industry. Still, less than half of those applications have even been started, and state officials are now gearing up for the review process.
WSFA
Two Georgia men accused of elderly exploitation in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Two Georgia men are sitting in the Baldwin County Jail. They’re accused of scamming elderly people out of thousands of dollars to lay down pine straw. Fairhope Police say the bad guys used intimidation to receive a much larger payout than they originally quoted. On...
WSFA
ALEA warns deer collisions more likely this time of year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and insurance companies say deer collisions are more likely to happen around this time of the year. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of ALEA says it’s because of mating season. “The male deer will start to travel to really meet with the...
WSFA
Consumers warned of Amazon, USPS scams
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People are likely checking their messages this week, waiting for last-minute Christmas gifts to arrive. Shoppers should remember emails that include the Postal Service logo or mention Amazon.com could still be fake. “Amazon scams are especially hug because they’re a giant retailer, right? Almost everybody shops...
WSFA
Two quiet days ahead of major temperature drop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A significant blast of arctic cold continues to be the headliner in our forecast. That will arrive tomorrow night and last through Christmas weekend before a warming trend takes shape next week. Before the bitter cold arrives, there will be some decent weather for Central Alabama...
WSFA
First Alert: Rainy, gray weather ahead of brutal cold
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A significant blast of arctic cold is the headliner in our current 7 day forecast. That will arrive Thursday night and last through the Christmas holiday weekend. Before that can arrive, we will have multiple chances for rain, some of which will be here as early as tonight! A soaking light to moderate batch of showers will slide through Alabama this evening and stick around through much of our Tuesday. It likely won’t rain the entire time (some breaks are expected) but more often than not there will be a good bit of steady rainfall on radar.
WSFA
First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday ahead of bitterly cold conditions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for both Friday December 23rd and Saturday December 24th. A significant blast of arctic cold continues to be the headliner in our forecast. Temperatures will drop like a rock during the pre-dawn hours of our Friday morning, and stay much colder than normal as we head into the upcoming Christmas weekend.
WSFA
Amber Alert canceled; missing 1-year-old Tennessee boy found safe, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Amber Alert Monday morning after a missing 1-year-old Tennessee boy was found safe. The man accused of abducting him, Roberto Godinez II, remains at large, officials said via Twitter. Agents plan to charge him with especially aggravated...
