Experts say Medicaid expansion is feasible in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey and 25 other Republican governors want President Joe Biden to end the COVID-19 public health emergency. In a letter to the president, the governors cite the increasing cost of Medicaid. They claim the increasing cost is caused by the expanded eligibility allowing more people to take part in Medicaid.
Gov. Ivey awards money to fight homelessness

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that she will award money to government and nonprofit organizations that assist the homeless in Alabama. The $2.65 million will be given to 12 different organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other necessary assistance. “Helping others in need is...
Gov. Ivey announces grants to assist crime victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced grants that will go to multiple agencies in Alabama to assist crime victims. The $5.6 million in grants will help 17 agencies across the state provide services to people who are victims of violent acts, abuse, robbery and assault, domestic violence and sexual assault.
Discussions underway on possible new Alabama Statehouse

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Legislature is looking for a new home. Once again, officials are exploring the possibility of a new building as the state prepares for another legislative session in the same building they’ve been in since 1985. Upgrading the building would cost millions, and inspectors...
Law enforcement preparing for upcoming permitless concealed carry law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Beginning Jan. 1, anyone age 18 or older in Alabama who is not prohibited by state or federal law may carry a concealed pistol without a permit. The law was passed during the 2022 state legislative session but drew backlash from sheriffs across the state. Law enforcement groups have said that permits assist officers in removing guns from criminals.
State’s medical cannabis business application deadline approaching

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The clock is ticking for those wanting to apply for a license to be part of Alabama’s medical marijuana industry. The deadline is Dec. 30. The state distributed more than 600 applications to get in on Alabama’s budding industry. Still, less than half of those applications have even been started, and state officials are now gearing up for the review process.
Two Georgia men accused of elderly exploitation in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Two Georgia men are sitting in the Baldwin County Jail. They’re accused of scamming elderly people out of thousands of dollars to lay down pine straw. Fairhope Police say the bad guys used intimidation to receive a much larger payout than they originally quoted. On...
ALEA warns deer collisions more likely this time of year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and insurance companies say deer collisions are more likely to happen around this time of the year. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of ALEA says it’s because of mating season. “The male deer will start to travel to really meet with the...
Consumers warned of Amazon, USPS scams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People are likely checking their messages this week, waiting for last-minute Christmas gifts to arrive. Shoppers should remember emails that include the Postal Service logo or mention Amazon.com could still be fake. “Amazon scams are especially hug because they’re a giant retailer, right? Almost everybody shops...
Two quiet days ahead of major temperature drop

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A significant blast of arctic cold continues to be the headliner in our forecast. That will arrive tomorrow night and last through Christmas weekend before a warming trend takes shape next week. Before the bitter cold arrives, there will be some decent weather for Central Alabama...
First Alert: Rainy, gray weather ahead of brutal cold

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A significant blast of arctic cold is the headliner in our current 7 day forecast. That will arrive Thursday night and last through the Christmas holiday weekend. Before that can arrive, we will have multiple chances for rain, some of which will be here as early as tonight! A soaking light to moderate batch of showers will slide through Alabama this evening and stick around through much of our Tuesday. It likely won’t rain the entire time (some breaks are expected) but more often than not there will be a good bit of steady rainfall on radar.
First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday ahead of bitterly cold conditions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for both Friday December 23rd and Saturday December 24th. A significant blast of arctic cold continues to be the headliner in our forecast. Temperatures will drop like a rock during the pre-dawn hours of our Friday morning, and stay much colder than normal as we head into the upcoming Christmas weekend.
