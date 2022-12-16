NÜRTINGEN, Germany & AUBURN, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022-- ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE), a leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast-charging solutions, today announced it is establishing its first dedicated facility in North America in Auburn, Ala., bringing together sales, warehousing, service and assembly in the new location. The company expects its new site in the United States to be fully functional by 2024, expanding ADS-TEC Energy’s manufacturing to include both Germany and the U.S. ADS-TEC Energy plans invest $8 million and create approximately 180 jobs in the coming years associated with the new site, which will facilitate the expansion of e-vehicle charging infrastructure in the U.S. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005517/en/ ADS-TEC Energy, a leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast-charging solutions, today announced it is establishing its first dedicated facility in North America in Auburn, Ala., bringing together sales, warehousing, service and assembly in the new location. (Photo: Business Wire)

