$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.
Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
ADS-TEC Energy Establishes First North American Site for Its Ultra-Fast Charging Technology in Auburn, Alabama
NÜRTINGEN, Germany & AUBURN, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022-- ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE), a leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast-charging solutions, today announced it is establishing its first dedicated facility in North America in Auburn, Ala., bringing together sales, warehousing, service and assembly in the new location. The company expects its new site in the United States to be fully functional by 2024, expanding ADS-TEC Energy’s manufacturing to include both Germany and the U.S. ADS-TEC Energy plans invest $8 million and create approximately 180 jobs in the coming years associated with the new site, which will facilitate the expansion of e-vehicle charging infrastructure in the U.S. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005517/en/ ADS-TEC Energy, a leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast-charging solutions, today announced it is establishing its first dedicated facility in North America in Auburn, Ala., bringing together sales, warehousing, service and assembly in the new location. (Photo: Business Wire)
Key Marijuana Executive Changes: CT's MJ Chief Resigns, Crime Analyst Named Head Of MI Cannabis Agency & More
CT's Marijuana Chief Resigns Ahead Of Rec Sales Launch. Connecticut's cannabis stepped down from her position just weeks before the launch of recreational cannabis sales in the state, reported the Stamford Advocate. Andréa Comer left her two roles overseeing the cannabis market to join incoming state treasurer Erick Russell as...
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EIGR, VERU and NBEVQ: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Layoffs In Cannabis Industry Continue: LeafLink Is Latest To Join Curaleaf, Weedmaps And Trulieve
LeafLink, an online wholesale cannabis platform, laid off 80 workers on December 15th, reported MJBizDaily. “Unfortunately, as the cannabis industry continues to face headwinds and the current macroeconomic environment, we needed to take the next step in our evolution to continue supporting the industry. These changes are in no way a reflection on the incredible talent of our team members, and we wish them all the best.” a company spokesperson told the outlet.
New York Selects BioTrack To Monitor Cannabis Industry's Seed-To-Sale Movement
Forian Inc. FORA, a provider of technology, analytics and data science-driven solutions for the healthcare and cannabis industries, announced that New York has selected BioTrack for the Office of Cannabis Management’s seed-to-sale tracking system, per a press release. “We are honored to have been selected again as New York's...
Irwin Naturals To Enter Oregon Cannabis Market Via Hyphae Wellness
Irwin Naturals Inc. IWINF IWIN (FRA: 97X) signed a licensing agreement with JV 805 LLC dba Hyphae Wellness, to manufacture, sublicense and distribute Irwin Naturals THC products throughout that state. Klee Irwin, CEO of Irwin Naturals, stated, “We’re excited and grateful to have such an incredible partner as we take...
Finally! Legal Cannabis Sales Will Begin In The Big Apple Dec. 29, Gov. Hochul Announces
New York state will finally kick off legal recreational marijuana sales, Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday. Hochul said that Housing Works will make the first retail sale of adult-use cannabis on Dec. 29 at a storefront at 750 Broadway. "We set a course just nine months ago to start...
Mint Cannabis Dispensary Co-Founders Making Surprise Cash Deliveries To Local Families In Need
From December 20 to December 22, Mint Cannabis CEO Eivan Shahara and COO Raul Molina will surprise unsuspecting nominees with $1,000 each to brighten their holidays and ease their financial stress. This third-annual “Adopt-a-Family” effort is near and dear to Shahara and Molina. Each of their families experienced tough times when they were growing up, so they have made it their mission to give back whenever the opportunity arises. In addition to the countless hours that Mint employees volunteer in their local communities, the Mint has donated more than $3 million locally to those in need since its founding in 2017.
