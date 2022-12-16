ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

The Associated Press

ADS-TEC Energy Establishes First North American Site for Its Ultra-Fast Charging Technology in Auburn, Alabama

NÜRTINGEN, Germany & AUBURN, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022-- ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE), a leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast-charging solutions, today announced it is establishing its first dedicated facility in North America in Auburn, Ala., bringing together sales, warehousing, service and assembly in the new location. The company expects its new site in the United States to be fully functional by 2024, expanding ADS-TEC Energy’s manufacturing to include both Germany and the U.S. ADS-TEC Energy plans invest $8 million and create approximately 180 jobs in the coming years associated with the new site, which will facilitate the expansion of e-vehicle charging infrastructure in the U.S. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005517/en/ ADS-TEC Energy, a leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast-charging solutions, today announced it is establishing its first dedicated facility in North America in Auburn, Ala., bringing together sales, warehousing, service and assembly in the new location. (Photo: Business Wire)
AUBURN, AL
Benzinga

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EIGR, VERU and NBEVQ: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Layoffs In Cannabis Industry Continue: LeafLink Is Latest To Join Curaleaf, Weedmaps And Trulieve

LeafLink, an online wholesale cannabis platform, laid off 80 workers on December 15th, reported MJBizDaily. “Unfortunately, as the cannabis industry continues to face headwinds and the current macroeconomic environment, we needed to take the next step in our evolution to continue supporting the industry. These changes are in no way a reflection on the incredible talent of our team members, and we wish them all the best.” a company spokesperson told the outlet.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Benzinga

Irwin Naturals To Enter Oregon Cannabis Market Via Hyphae Wellness

Irwin Naturals Inc. IWINF IWIN (FRA: 97X) signed a licensing agreement with JV 805 LLC dba Hyphae Wellness, to manufacture, sublicense and distribute Irwin Naturals THC products throughout that state. Klee Irwin, CEO of Irwin Naturals, stated, “We’re excited and grateful to have such an incredible partner as we take...
OREGON STATE
Benzinga

Mint Cannabis Dispensary Co-Founders Making Surprise Cash Deliveries To Local Families In Need

From December 20 to December 22, Mint Cannabis CEO Eivan Shahara and COO Raul Molina will surprise unsuspecting nominees with $1,000 each to brighten their holidays and ease their financial stress. This third-annual “Adopt-a-Family” effort is near and dear to Shahara and Molina. Each of their families experienced tough times when they were growing up, so they have made it their mission to give back whenever the opportunity arises. In addition to the countless hours that Mint employees volunteer in their local communities, the Mint has donated more than $3 million locally to those in need since its founding in 2017.
TEMPE, AZ

