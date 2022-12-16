ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midway, UT

Solstice celebrations mark the returning of the light

In the Northern Hemisphere, Dec. 21 marks the shortest day and longest night of the year. During the winter solstice, the sun appears at its lowest maximum point in the sky. Moving forward the days begin to grow longer. Societies throughout history have held festivals and ceremonies to mark the...
PARK CITY, UT
Bout Time Pub & Grub closes

PARK CITY, Utah — Bout Time Pub & Grub closed its doors on December 4 after serving the Park City area since 2013. The Kimball Junction sports bar’s lease was […]
PARK CITY, UT
What's open Christmas weekend in Summit, Wasatch counties

So, when does your garbage get picked up? When can you stock up at your local liquor store? Will the postal service be delivering to your home?. Here's what to know for Summit and Wasatch counties over Christmas weekend. Summit County. Grocery stores:. Hours vary by company and location. Best...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Park City Mountain opens Silver Star, Jupiter

Park City Mountain opened the Silver Star and Jupiter lifts Monday. Last season, Silver Star didn’t open until February, following outcry from local residents and businesses at a city council meeting. Park City Mountain Vice President and COO Deirdra Walsh said at the start of this season the resort...
PARK CITY, UT
Utah shop ranked among nation’s best for hot chocolate

Salt Lake City's Hatch Family Chocolates was named one of the 'Top 20 Places for Hot Chocolate' in the United States. Hatch Family Chocolates ranked number 17 in a new ranking made by Yelp, a popular online source for restaurants and business reviews. The ranking focused on favorited locations serving hot chocolate across the nation and Hatch Family Chocolates was the only Utah business to make the list.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Planning commission asks Deer Valley for more Snow Park alternatives

The Park City Planning Commission spent three hours talking through the transportation aspects of Deer Valley’s Snow Park redevelopment plan and hearing from skeptical residents. As part of its plans for a massive redevelopment of the area where people now park, Deer Valley wants Park City Municipal to give...
PARK CITY, UT
Utah winter activities you probably haven’t heard of before

Utah is known to have 'The greatest snow on earth' attracting skiers and snowboarders to its mountains, but that is not all this state has to offer during the winter months. This list presents activities ranging from skijoring to wintertime swimming that may surprise even the most seasoned Utahns.
UTAH STATE
Shipwrecks uncovered in the Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY– With water levels hovering around their lowest point on record, officials said they are finding more shipwrecks on the Great Salt Lake bed. Devan Chavez, Public Information Officer for the Utah Division of State Parks, said one of the two wrecks they found at the state park was the W.E. Marsh No. 4, a ship that no one saw above water since 1936.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Skier, 75, dies after collapsing at Deer Valley

A 75-year-old man was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon after an incident at Deer Valley Resort. Around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Deer Valley ski patrol responded to the man, who collapsed on the Homeward Bound run, which is a beginner level run. Ski patrol provided medical response and transported the man to...
PARK CITY, UT
Heads up! Avalanches are happening even in lower elevations

An avalanche in a popular snowshoe and dog walking canyon this week is a reminder that avalanches have no boundaries. Empire Canyon, frequently called Daly Canyon, is located at the top of Daly Ave in Park City. With a large parking lot, it’s an area frequented by locals for hiking in the summer and snowshoeing and backcountry skiing in the winter.
PARK CITY, UT
Park City, UT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

