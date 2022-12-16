SALT LAKE CITY– With water levels hovering around their lowest point on record, officials said they are finding more shipwrecks on the Great Salt Lake bed. Devan Chavez, Public Information Officer for the Utah Division of State Parks, said one of the two wrecks they found at the state park was the W.E. Marsh No. 4, a ship that no one saw above water since 1936.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 5 DAYS AGO