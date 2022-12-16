Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is Decked Out For ChristmasS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
Solstice celebrations mark the returning of the light
In the Northern Hemisphere, Dec. 21 marks the shortest day and longest night of the year. During the winter solstice, the sun appears at its lowest maximum point in the sky. Moving forward the days begin to grow longer. Societies throughout history have held festivals and ceremonies to mark the...
Peter Sinks, the coldest place in Utah holds record for second coldest temperature in the lower 48
UTAH — At 8,164 feet in the Bear River Range in Northern Utah lies Peter Sinks, a limestone sinkhole comprised of two depressions around two miles long and a half-mile […]
Bout Time Pub & Grub closes
PARK CITY, Utah — Bout Time Pub & Grub closed its doors on December 4 after serving the Park City area since 2013. The Kimball Junction sports bar’s lease was […]
What's open Christmas weekend in Summit, Wasatch counties
So, when does your garbage get picked up? When can you stock up at your local liquor store? Will the postal service be delivering to your home?. Here's what to know for Summit and Wasatch counties over Christmas weekend. Summit County. Grocery stores:. Hours vary by company and location. Best...
Park City Mountain opens Silver Star, Jupiter
Park City Mountain opened the Silver Star and Jupiter lifts Monday. Last season, Silver Star didn’t open until February, following outcry from local residents and businesses at a city council meeting. Park City Mountain Vice President and COO Deirdra Walsh said at the start of this season the resort...
upr.org
Utah shop ranked among nation’s best for hot chocolate
Salt Lake City's Hatch Family Chocolates was named one of the 'Top 20 Places for Hot Chocolate' in the United States. Hatch Family Chocolates ranked number 17 in a new ranking made by Yelp, a popular online source for restaurants and business reviews. The ranking focused on favorited locations serving hot chocolate across the nation and Hatch Family Chocolates was the only Utah business to make the list.
Planning commission asks Deer Valley for more Snow Park alternatives
The Park City Planning Commission spent three hours talking through the transportation aspects of Deer Valley’s Snow Park redevelopment plan and hearing from skeptical residents. As part of its plans for a massive redevelopment of the area where people now park, Deer Valley wants Park City Municipal to give...
Deer Valley residents not wild about parking lot development plans
Neighbors who formed the “Protect The Loop” citizen group have released results of their resident survey. The group questioned over 1,000 people, over 90% of whom pay taxes in Park City limits, according to survey organizers. More than half of respondents live in Lower Deer Valley, and almost...
Utah winter activities you probably haven’t heard of before
Utah is known to have 'The greatest snow on earth' attracting skiers and snowboarders to its mountains, but that is not all this state has to offer during the winter months. This list presents activities ranging from skijoring to wintertime swimming that may surprise even the most seasoned Utahns.
What happens to Park City’s post-holiday waste after its dropped off at Recycle Utah
The holiday season is one of the busiest times of year at Recycle Utah. The nonprofit recycling center accepts 45 different items including hard to recycle things like light bulbs, printer cartridges and electronics. The center is located on a half-acre lot just behind the Boneyard on Kearns Boulevard and...
KSLTV
3 temple sites in the Americas announced; renderings of 4 other temples released
SALT LAKE CITY — The locations of three new temples in North and South America have been announced by The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The renderings of four other temples have also been released. Three temples in the Americas announced. Santiago West...
Flames light up night sky during Provo home fire
Officials say no one was injured during an early morning fire that impacted two homes in Provo on Tuesday.
kslnewsradio.com
Shipwrecks uncovered in the Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY– With water levels hovering around their lowest point on record, officials said they are finding more shipwrecks on the Great Salt Lake bed. Devan Chavez, Public Information Officer for the Utah Division of State Parks, said one of the two wrecks they found at the state park was the W.E. Marsh No. 4, a ship that no one saw above water since 1936.
ksl.com
Midwest convenience store chain Kum & Go 'beyond excited' to open 1st Utah store
DRAPER — Kum & Go is here to stay. The popular family-owned gas station and convenience store chain will open its first Utah store Monday, located at 13639 S. 200 West in Draper. It's the first of a few locations in the Salt Lake Valley to open in the coming months.
Skier, 75, dies after collapsing at Deer Valley
A 75-year-old man was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon after an incident at Deer Valley Resort. Around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Deer Valley ski patrol responded to the man, who collapsed on the Homeward Bound run, which is a beginner level run. Ski patrol provided medical response and transported the man to...
Santa is making a few stops around Summit County this weekend
There’s a national Santa shortage this year, according to a recent NPR report that said the pandemic and inflation are to blame. Thankfully, Park City has a Santa firewall and there will be a few opportunities to get a glimpse and a photo with him this weekend. On Saturday,...
ksl.com
Will I-15 expansion affect homes? Cox hopes not, but families will be 'compensated' if it does
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that he's hopeful a plan to expand I-15 from Salt Lake City to Farmington won't force people out of their homes, as Utah transportation engineers continue to piece together a draft environmental impact statement regarding the project. And if the...
Heads up! Avalanches are happening even in lower elevations
An avalanche in a popular snowshoe and dog walking canyon this week is a reminder that avalanches have no boundaries. Empire Canyon, frequently called Daly Canyon, is located at the top of Daly Ave in Park City. With a large parking lot, it’s an area frequented by locals for hiking in the summer and snowshoeing and backcountry skiing in the winter.
SLC mayor orders homeless shelters to increase capacity after multiple deaths
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued an emergency declaration to add capacity to homeless shelters after five people died during recent cold weather conditions.
KSLTV
New Utah law brings confusion, contention for some divorced parents this holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY — The holiday season is a time when being with family is important, and for divorced parents with young children, it can be heartbreaking to split time with their children with a former spouse. “I’m not going to say that I don’t get super sad,” Liz...
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0