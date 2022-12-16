Real-world studies show updated Covid-19 boosters offer important protection against urgent care visits and hospitalizations

The annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology was held from Dec. 10 to 13 in New Orleans and attracted participants from around the world, including hematology specialists as well as clinical practitioners and other health care professionals. The conference featured presentations focusing on the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disorders affecting blood, bone marrow, and the immunologic, hemostatic, and vascular systems.

