Real-world studies show updated Covid-19 boosters offer important protection against urgent care visits and hospitalizations

Can fingerprints predict schizophrenia? Plus, tips to calm down during the holidays, and more health news
Shoveling snow is a heart hazard: Protect yourself. As yet another winter blizzard barrels down on the U.S. East Coast, the the American Heart Association (AHA) is cautioning people to take care when shoveling snow, since the exertion and the cold can cause serious heart problems. Many people, especially those...
A man with a back injury seeks a medically assisted death because he can't afford rent- Doctor signs off on the request
Amir Farsoud recently shared that, fearing he may lose his housing and with no significant relationships, he applied for medical assistance in dying (MAiD) instead. Farsoud was disabled due to a back injury. The injury makes him suffer near-continuous pain. [i]
Risk for T2DM Reduced With Higher Daily Step Count
TUESDAY, Dec. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Being more active is associated with a reduced risk for type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), according to a study published online Dec. 2 in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Andrew S. Perry, M.D., from the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine...
Mindfulness Training, Exercise No Aid for Cognitive Function
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Neither mindfulness training nor exercise is associated with significant improvement in episodic memory or executive function among older adults, according to a study published in the Dec. 13 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Eric J. Lenze, M.D., from...
American Society of Hematology, Dec. 10 to 13
The annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology was held from Dec. 10 to 13 in New Orleans and attracted participants from around the world, including hematology specialists as well as clinical practitioners and other health care professionals. The conference featured presentations focusing on the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disorders affecting blood, bone marrow, and the immunologic, hemostatic, and vascular systems.
ASH: Glofitamab Aids Relapsed, Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma
MONDAY, Dec. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The bispecific antibody that recruits T cells to tumor cells, glofitamab, is effective for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), according to a study published online Dec. 11 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology, held from Dec. 10 to 13 in New Orleans.
