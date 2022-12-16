ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Real-world studies show updated Covid-19 boosters offer important protection against urgent care visits and hospitalizations

Channel 3000
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

Risk for T2DM Reduced With Higher Daily Step Count

TUESDAY, Dec. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Being more active is associated with a reduced risk for type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), according to a study published online Dec. 2 in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Andrew S. Perry, M.D., from the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine...
TENNESSEE STATE
Channel 3000

Mindfulness Training, Exercise No Aid for Cognitive Function

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Neither mindfulness training nor exercise is associated with significant improvement in episodic memory or executive function among older adults, according to a study published in the Dec. 13 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Eric J. Lenze, M.D., from...
Channel 3000

American Society of Hematology, Dec. 10 to 13

The annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology was held from Dec. 10 to 13 in New Orleans and attracted participants from around the world, including hematology specialists as well as clinical practitioners and other health care professionals. The conference featured presentations focusing on the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disorders affecting blood, bone marrow, and the immunologic, hemostatic, and vascular systems.
WASHINGTON, LA
Channel 3000

ASH: Glofitamab Aids Relapsed, Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

MONDAY, Dec. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The bispecific antibody that recruits T cells to tumor cells, glofitamab, is effective for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), according to a study published online Dec. 11 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology, held from Dec. 10 to 13 in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy