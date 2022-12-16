Broome County Parks, Festival of Lights to remain closed

Snow has subsided and the Broome County Festival of Lights is back on for tonight, December 16th

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – All Broome County parks will remain closed today for snow removal.

This means that the Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park is canceled for this evening.

The festival will re-open tomorrow at 5 p.m. with a fireworks show at 7 p.m.

