ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Broome County Parks, Festival of Lights to remain closed

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pjk77_0jlAWbZ200

Snow has subsided and the Broome County Festival of Lights is back on for tonight, December 16th

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – All Broome County parks will remain closed today for snow removal.

This means that the Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park is canceled for this evening.

The festival will re-open tomorrow at 5 p.m. with a fireworks show at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Residents Arrested, Charged in Tioga County

Two people from Binghamton were charged after being arrested in Tioga County for separate incidents. Sibyl D. Reynolds was charged with DWI, Driving While Ability Impaired and No/Improper Turn Signal. Reynolds was issued appearance tickets to appear in court in January 2023. Stephen A. Jones was charged with violating Family...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Weather alerts issued ahead of weekend storm system

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service offices in Binghamton and Albany have issued a Flood Watch and High Wind watch in advance of a winter storm system expected to move into the region late Thursday. The Flood Watch is predominately for areas south of Route 20, Otsego,...
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

Ross Park Zoo winter schedule

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – As the days get colder and colder, we tend to stay inside more, but for some Binghamton residents, the freezing temperatures is when they are the most comfortable. The Ross Park Zoo is reminding the community that the facilities do not close for the Winter despite what the public perception may […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: December 12 to 18

During the week of Monday, December 12 to Sunday, December 18, the Owego Police Department had 130 service calls, 8 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 31 traffic tickets. Following a traffic stop, Erik L. Gillette of Owego was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd degree. He...
OWEGO, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy