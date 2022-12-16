Read full article on original website
Watch: Avalanche defenseman declines penalty in amazing show of sportsmanship
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is one of the best defensemen in the NHL, and he might also be the best sportsman in the league as well. During the Avalanche's 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night, Makar appeared to be tripped as he was skating with the puck out of his own zone. His fall brought an immediate penalty call from the backside referee who naturally assumed he had been tripped by Islanders forward Mathew Barzal.
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Dallas Stars
Patrick Kane makes more sense for the Bruins than Jonathan Toews. Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: There was some speculation last week that the Boston Bruins could be interested in Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews, but a source said the Bruins would be more interested in Patrick Kane than Toews.
Ducks acquire Michael Del Zotto in three-way deal
The Detroit Red Wings receive Danny O’Regan from Anaheim, and the Florida Panthers receive Givani Smith from Detroit. Del Zotto played 23 games for the Charlotte Checkers in the American Hockey League this season, scoring two goals and 10 points. Center O’Regan played 27 games for the San Diego Gulls this season, putting up three goals and 18 points. The youngest member of the trade, the 24-year-old Smith, is also the only one to have played NHL games this season. He played two games for the Detroit Red Wings, scoring zero points.
Report: Smith Placed On Waivers By Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins are winning hockey games despite being amidst a very difficult salary cap crunch that continues to force them into certain cap-forced roster moves. There was another one of them on Sunday afternoon as veteran winger Craig Smith was placed on waivers by the Black and Gold, per a report from Elliotte Friedman.
Justin Jefferson has message for fans after Vikings’ big comeback
Justin Jefferson had a message for the fans following Minnesota’s huge comeback win on Saturday. Jefferson’s Vikings fell behind 33-0 to the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 15 game. They came back to tie the game at 36 in regulation, then won 39-36 in overtime. Jefferson had 12...
Padres sign three-time All-Star to two-year, $12M deal
The Padres added some punch to their lineup Tuesday, reportedly agreeing to a two-year, $12M contract with veteran infielder/outfielder Matt Carpenter. Carpenter, a client of SSG Baseball, can opt out of the contract after the 2023 season by declining a 2024 player option. The contract pays Carpenter a $3M signing bonus and $3.5M salary for the 2023 campaign, and he’ll have to decide on a $5.5M player option next winter. He can also reportedly earn $500K bonuses for reaching each of 300, 350, 400, 450, 500 and 550 plate appearances in both seasons of the contract.
The Chicago Bulls Get Roasted After Giving Up 150 Points To The Minnesota Timberwolves: "They Need A Full Rebuild..."
The Chicago Bulls had their worst night of the season by far in a contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves that saw the Bulls lose the game 126-150. The game helped the Wolves set a new franchise record for points, all without their star centers Karl Anthony-Towns and Rudy Gobert. Anthony...
Power Rankings: Lions Have Best Rebuild in Entire NFL
Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after defeating the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. We hoped, we prayed, we begged and we got it: Potentially meaningful Lions football at the end of the season. Dan Campbell taking on the rest of the league, Royal Rumble style. This Jets win was a necessary one, showing Detroit that it could win on a day when the opposing offense is pulling one big play after another out of thin air.
Goran Dragic Calls Out His Teammates After 150-Point Embarrassing Loss: "We’re Not Playing For Each Other.”
Ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls were seen as one of the contenders to compete for the NBA Championship this season. Well, it's safe to assume that the Bulls have failed to live up to those expectations by a landslide. As of now, the...
Sauce Gardner not happy with move Lions pulled against him
Most defensive backs take it personally when opposing quarterbacks target them in the passing game. New York Jets rookie Sauce Gardner is a bit different. Gardner said Monday he was not targeted by the Detroit Lions during Sunday’s game, and he made clear he was irked by that. Gardner said he took the lack of targets personally because he wanted to have a greater impact on the game, especially against his hometown team.
Falcons breakout player suffers season-ending injury
The Falcons’ incredibly deep backfield took a hit over the weekend. Despite Tyler Allgeier‘s career day against the Saints, it was Caleb Huntley who got the start in New Orleans, receiving the first carry of the day. However, it was later revealed that Huntley, amid a breakout campaign, tore his Achilles which will require surgery, per Adam Schefter.
Jaguars player takes clear shot at Urban Meyer after win
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ remarkable turnaround continued Sunday with a shocking comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys, and players clearly feel that one major change has helped the team. Safety Rayshawn Jenkins, who came up with the game-winning play in Sunday’s 40-34 overtime victory, was asked after the game what...
DeMar DeRozan Frustrated After Chicago Bulls Drop Fourth Straight Game, Give Up 150 Points: "It's Embarrassing..."
The Eastern Conference is a bit of a dumpster fire right now. The Wizards have lost 10 straight games, the Raptors have lost five straight, the Pacers are 3-7 in their last 10, and the Chicago Bulls are losers of 4 straight after tonight's meltdown against the Timberwolves. By the...
Lions Announce Four Moves
The team is also activating RB Craig Reynolds from injured reserve and waiving WR Tom Kennedy. Davis, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Lions out of Florida back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $10.96 million contract and made a base salary of $1.96 million for the 2020 season and Detroit declined his fifth-year option.
