ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Christmas comes early for seniors at Fairview Assisted Living

By Derek Deis
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0658VN_0jlAVxhZ00

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spirits are a little brighter at Fairview Assisted Living, thanks to a 7-year-old Santa Claus and a mom’s stuffed animal collection. Kelli Phalen’s mom passed away in September.

“I haven’t been able to clean out her stuff, but she had a ton of stuffed animals,” explained Phalen.

Not sure what to do with them, Phalen’s co-worker, Crissa Lindly, told her about a woman she’d read about who donated stuffed animals to nursing homes. And that was all the inspiration Phalen needed.

“I got right on the phone with Dave and Heidi (Bozett), I’ve known them forever, and asked if we could come here (to Fairview Assisted Living),” said Phalen. “And I packed them all up on Sunday and we were here on Monday.”

And she enlisted the help of Lindly’s son, Bo, who was thrilled to play Santa.

“That made me feel happy because I just wanted to spread joy to everyone that didn’t have people that didn’t visit them,” said Lindly.

Needless to say, the seniors loved receiving their stuffed animals and meeting their young Santa.

“We just all love them,” said Fairview resident Laurie Kennedy. “It was a perfect gift this little guy gave us.”

“It was just wonderful to see everyone’s face and Bo was really the hit of the party, I should say,” added Fairview owner and administrator Heidi Bozett. “And we’re very thankful for that.”

Lindly even came back Thursday to continue spreading Christmas cheer, helping with the entertainment and learning that it’s often better to give than receive.

“It made me feel great that I saw all those smiles on their faces,” said Lindly.

And Phalen might keep her young Santa busy, as she has more stuffed animals to give away and hopes of making this a holiday tradition.

“We’re going to collect them next year and this is going to be an annual thing. And hopefully, he stays young and wants to be Santa every year.”

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Vigil being held Dec. 21 for nurse killed in Spokane

The Washington State Nurses Association is holding a vigil for Douglass Brant, the home nurse that was killed on the job in Spokane. The vigil will be held on Dec. 21 at the Grand Ballroom at the Double Tree by Hilton Spokane City Center at 5:30 p.m.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSDOT says Camp Hope is now down to under 200 people

SPOKANE, Wash. — According to a recent update from WSDOT, there is an estimated 198 people living at Camp Hope. WSDOT says some people who may be working off-site, getting treatment, or doing other things were not counted. In late October/early November, there were reportedly 467 people at the camp. WSDOT used drone tracking to show how the camp got...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

MIRACLE MONDAY: The joy of the Cowley Lights reach far and wide

SPOKANE, Wash. — For many patients at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital, who aren’t able to leave the hospital, the Cowley Park lights bring some holiday magic to meet them where they’re at. Mark Peterson plays a big role in making the lights possible. Initially inspired by bringing that holiday magic to the patients, it’s extended much further than that. Now,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City, County, and Camp Hope officials focus on getting people shelter amid freezing temperatures

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane is seeing dangerously cold temperatures that won’t let up anytime soon, causing even more urgency to get people out of the cold. “If you see anyone outside, especially if they’re shuffling or struggling, or they may be down, check on them,” urged Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer. The Spokane Fire Department constantly has firefighters moving throughout...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

South Hill ‘Grinch’ steals both artificial, live Christmas trees from front yard

SPOKANE, Wash. — A ‘Grinch’ made their mark on the South Hill earlier this week, stealing two decorated trees from a holiday-loving resident. “I decorate the house for the holiday spirit; the neighbors come by, they enjoy the decorations,” said Roger Takigucki, a longtime resident of South Hill. “It lights up the neighborhood, it makes everyone smile. And that’s what...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

What to know before you call a tow this winter

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tow truck companies are extremely busy this time of year, and they’re especially slammed when snow and ice cover the roads. Divine’s Towing and Hauling is a popular towing service in Spokane, and they said they received a total of 250 calls on Monday. Divine’s also answers emergency calls, meaning if you need a tow on the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crashes on I-90 at Hamilton, Sprague cleared

SPOKANE, Wash. – Two crashes were blocking traffic on eastbound I-90. The first was on Hamilton Street, and the second was near Sprague Avenue. The Washington Department of Transportation said both crashes blocked the freeway’s left lane. Both crashes are now cleared. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

4 News Now’s First Alert Weather Holiday Travel Forecast

4 News Now’s First Alert Weather Team wants you to be prepared for this week’s conditions if you plan on traveling. Here’s what you need to know: WEDNESDAY Wednesday is a WEATHER ALERT DAY due to dangerous wind chill readings across the Inland Northwest. Idaho and Washington passes will have icy spots from Tuesday’s snow, so keep your tire chains...
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane officials provide update on Camp Hope developments

SPOKANE, Wash. — City officials provided an update on the status of Camp Hope, along with recent developments at the homeless encampment. Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward, Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney, Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl and Spokane County Sheriff-Elect John Nowles all spoke on Monday. Woodward said changes are coming to the Trent Resource Center. The mayor also said...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Fire Department looking out for people in danger during extreme cold

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dangerous, sub-zero-degree temperatures will be sticking around with us through Thursday. First responders are doing what they can to keep our homeless community indoors. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says they’ve made some progress getting people into shelters or connected with others ahead of the cold weather. But for those refusing to go anywhere, crews will be...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

How to keep your pipes from freezing this winter

SPOKANE, Wash. — In this weather, it doesn’t take long for the cold to creep in and freeze water pipes in your home, which could turn into thousands of dollars in repairs. For Robert McWatters, he doesn’t worry too much about it. “This is nothing. We lived in North Dakota for a while, that’s cold. It’s not like here. This...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash closes southbound Hwy. 395 at Wandermere Bridge in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — First responders shut down the southbound side of Hwy. 395 at the Wandermere Bridge near the golf course Wednesday afternoon due to a crash. The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said several vehicles crashed on the bridge just before noon. Firefighters were at the scene, working to remove people from the wreckage. There was no immediate information...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Missionaries helping build more beds for Trent shelter

SPOKANE, Wash. — Over 100 missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will help build more beds for the Trent Resource and Assistance Center. The shelter has been in need of more beds for quite some time due to an influx of people coming in due to the cold weather. A total of 116 missionaries will join...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy