Syracuse, NY

The Associated Press

Ayo Dosunmu beats buzzer, Bulls beat Hawks 110-108

ATLANTA (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu banked in a putback jumper as time expired and the Chicago Bulls rallied after blowing an 18-point lead to win their second straight game, 110-108 over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Dosunmu inbounded a pass from the Chicago sideline with four seconds remaining to DeMar DeRozan, who missed a jumper with an airball from the left baseline with De’Andre Hunter defending, but Dosunmu was in place to grab the rebound to beat John Collins to the ball in the paint and score at the buzzer. “Once I hit DeMar and once he got into his shot, I was hoping he was going to make it but I wanted to get around the rim just in case — we’ve lost some games like that this year — so I wanted to get around rim and just try to use my instincts if it came to me,” Dosunmu said. “If it went in good, if not I’d be there.” DeRozan led Chicago with 28 points, Zach LaVine added 22 points and Nikola Vucevic had 20.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Gilgeous-Alexander scores 27 as Thunder top Portland again

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Portland Trail Blazers for the second time in three days, 101-98 on Wednesday night. Gilgeous-Alexander had a good week against Portland — he hit a winning basket as time expired against the Trail Blazers on Monday, also in Oklahoma City, to highlight a 35-point performance. It was the third straight win for Oklahoma City. The streak follows a five-game losing skid. “I thought the guys really did a nice job of carrying over the lessons from last game,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “We knew they (Trail Blazers) were going to be better, and I thought they were. And I thought we were better, too.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

