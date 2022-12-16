Read full article on original website
2023 Sundance Film Festival announces lineup of 99 feature films
The Sundance Film Festival has a star-studded and diverse line up of feature films for festival goers. In the dramatic competition, 61 percent of directors identify as women; 61 percent identify as people of color and 13 percent identify as LGBTQ+ and 6 percent identify as someone with a disability.
