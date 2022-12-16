ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 10 news stories in Spokane, Inland Northwest for 2022

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's been a busy news year in Spokane and the Inland Northwest, with stories that will have an impact into the new year. Here is a look at the Top 10 local news stories of 2022. The list is based on digital views of articles and videos on KREM.com, KREM 2+, YouTube and other digital channels.
Why more snow plows are being hit in eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. — When Greg Wilke, a WSDOT maintenance worker gets ready to start up his snowplow, it takes him 15 minutes to make sure it's safe to go treat the roads. He does what he can to ensure he can do his job, but it's what other drivers are doing that prevents him from clearing the roads.
Washington state AG files criminal charges against Spokane-based health business for fraud, organized crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Friday that numerous felony charges have been filed in Spokane County Superior Court against Abilia Healthcare, a Spokane-based health business. Charges have also been filed against the owner, Paul Means. According to Ferguson, Abilia Healthcare and Means billed Washington...
List: Events happening this week across the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — This week many events will be taking place across the Inland Northwest. The next round of showers will arrive early Saturday morning. Saturday and Sunday will be cloudy, with rain and snow in the morning changing to all rain in the afternoon. Weekend temperatures are expected to be nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s.
AG Bob Ferguson weighs in on Spokane I-90 homeless camp lawsuit

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is weighing on the federal lawsuit that was filed against the City of Spokane and Spokane County over the homeless camp along I-90, commonly known as Camp Hope. Jewels Helping Hands, several residents of the encampment and Disability Rights Washington...
