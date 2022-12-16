Read full article on original website
Tracking pass conditions as holiday travelers head across the state
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Temps dropped below zero early this morning, hitting -4 degrees in Spokane. Temperatures will stay in the single digits all day, with some sunshine today. Wind Chill Warnings are in effect now through 12 p.m. Thursday. Current wind chills have been as low as -25...
Top 10 news stories in Spokane, Inland Northwest for 2022
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's been a busy news year in Spokane and the Inland Northwest, with stories that will have an impact into the new year. Here is a look at the Top 10 local news stories of 2022. The list is based on digital views of articles and videos on KREM.com, KREM 2+, YouTube and other digital channels.
Why more snow plows are being hit in eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. — When Greg Wilke, a WSDOT maintenance worker gets ready to start up his snowplow, it takes him 15 minutes to make sure it's safe to go treat the roads. He does what he can to ensure he can do his job, but it's what other drivers are doing that prevents him from clearing the roads.
Idaho Transportation Department confirms oil leaking into Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department confirmed Monday that oil is leaking from construction equipment that fell into Lake Coeur d'Alene more than 30 years ago, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. A sheen of oil observed on the water near Higgens Point was first reported on social...
Washington state AG files criminal charges against Spokane-based health business for fraud, organized crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Friday that numerous felony charges have been filed in Spokane County Superior Court against Abilia Healthcare, a Spokane-based health business. Charges have also been filed against the owner, Paul Means. According to Ferguson, Abilia Healthcare and Means billed Washington...
FBI, local drug task forces execute one of the largest drug seizures in Eastern Washington history
RICHLAND, Wash. — The FBI's Southeast Washington Safe Streets Task Force and multiple local law enforcement agencies completed one of the largest drug seizures in Eastern Washington history on Wednesday. The investigation included a series of federal search warrants at several locations within the Tri-cities area, leading up to...
List: Events happening this week across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — This week many events will be taking place across the Inland Northwest. The next round of showers will arrive early Saturday morning. Saturday and Sunday will be cloudy, with rain and snow in the morning changing to all rain in the afternoon. Weekend temperatures are expected to be nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s.
AG Bob Ferguson weighs in on Spokane I-90 homeless camp lawsuit
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is weighing on the federal lawsuit that was filed against the City of Spokane and Spokane County over the homeless camp along I-90, commonly known as Camp Hope. Jewels Helping Hands, several residents of the encampment and Disability Rights Washington...
Washington group says tax breaks, police pursuits are top priority for initiative effort
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Sales and gas taxes would drop, and the governor’s emergency powers would be limited if initiatives currently in the works end up passing in the legislature, or by voters. But one issue is the priority for the organization behind 11 initiatives currently in the signature-gathering...
