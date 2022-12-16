ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick County, VA

Comments / 9

Cece B
4d ago

Now this is just sad.. Hopefully the United States government will fix this problem for the families that have been stolen from.

Reply(1)
3
Related
WXII 12

Guilford County stabbing hospitalizes 1, deputies say

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person is recovering after being stabbed in Guilford County, deputies say. The sheriff's office reported finding the stab victim Tuesday afternoon. They were located on Green Market Court in Greensboro. That person was transported to the hospital for further treatment. Deputies have not released...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
wakg.com

14-year-old Arrested for Martinsville Wal-Mart Bomb Threat

On Sunday afternoon the Wal-mart in Martinsville was evacuated after a bomb threat was called in to the store. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office Explosives Detection Canine, along with canines from the Virginia State Police, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia Tech Police Department conducted a systematic search of the property. Nothing suspicious was located.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

One year later: COVID-19 patient visits health care providers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The little things in life mean more to Justin Ditmore these days. “There was six different times I either coded, had to have an emergency procedure, or they called and told my girlfriend to prepare my kids that I wasn’t going to make it through the day,” former COVID-19 patient Justin Ditmore said.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Do you know proper holiday etiquette?

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s that time of year for holiday parties and get-togethers - so it’s important that we know proper etiquette. Natalie Faunce sat down with the Director of National League of Junior Cotillions for advice.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Teenager charged for Martinsville Walmart bomb threat

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 14-year-old has been charged with Threatening to Bomb a Building in connection with an incident that led to the evacuation of a Martinsville Walmart store. About 3:30 p.m. December 18, 2022, a threat was called into the store on Commonwealth Boulevard, and the store was...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wakg.com

13 Arrested, 10 Wanted in Operation Jingle Bails in Eden

On Tuesday, at approximately 7:00 am, the Eden Police Department initiated a warrant round up, titled “Jingle Bails”. Operation Jingle Bails, targeted thirteen street level, narcotics dealers and ten individuals with non-narcotic outstanding warrants. With the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Rockingham County...
EDEN, NC
thestokesnews.com

Duo arrested for breaking and entering

In mid-November, the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office received several reported breaking and entering’s into residences in the Germanton area. Multiple items were taken during the break-ins. Detectives with Stokes County Sheriff’s Office began to develop investigative leads which led to the arrest of Mark A. Love Jr. and Taylor D. Smith. Love and Smith were both charged with multiple felonies and they are currently located in the Stokes County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
wfirnews.com

Man in custody after Christiansburg stand off

Virginia State Police requested assistance from the Christiansburg Police Department. As officers arrived at the residence, the male suspect was positively identified through a window in the residence, from past encounters with Christiansburg Police Department at the residence. The troopers and officers pulled back to secure the perimeter and called for assistance.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wakg.com

Nine Vehicles Broken Into in Danville Monday Night

The City of Danville has continued to a see a spike in vehicle break-ins during 2022. The Danville Police Department has reported at least 23 incidents of at least one vehicle being broken into during the month of December alone. The latest round of break-ins occurred on Monday night when...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

TAP looks back and ahead

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress (TAP) has helped more than 4,000 households across the Roanoke Valley this past year. President and CEO Annette Lewis visited Here @ Home to talk about the needs the organization is seeing, and what’s to come in the new year. In...
ROANOKE, VA
wschronicle.com

HAWS, City of Winston-Salem break ground on Choice Neighborhoods Initiative

After more than two years of meetings, paperwork and planning, the Choice Neighborhoods Initiative took a giant step forward when representatives from the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem (HAWS) and city officials came together last week to break ground on Phase 1 of the project that is expected to bring affordable housing to areas in the city that need it most.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy