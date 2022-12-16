Read full article on original website
Cece B
4d ago
Now this is just sad.. Hopefully the United States government will fix this problem for the families that have been stolen from.
WXII 12
Guilford County stabbing hospitalizes 1, deputies say
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person is recovering after being stabbed in Guilford County, deputies say. The sheriff's office reported finding the stab victim Tuesday afternoon. They were located on Green Market Court in Greensboro. That person was transported to the hospital for further treatment. Deputies have not released...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem Police Department helps to hand out hundreds of Christmas toys
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Members of the Winston-Salem Police Department on Thursday helped give out 1500 toys to 300 local children through a partnership with Marine Corps League. The Toys for Tots giveaway took place in the gym at the Anderson Community Center on Reynolds Park Road.
Pittsylvania Co. Deputies arrest man for stealing school bus
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say stole a school bus on Wednesday morning. Deputies report being called to the 700 block of Spring Road in Hurt at 6:41 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The call was in reference to a suspicious white male near an […]
wakg.com
14-year-old Arrested for Martinsville Wal-Mart Bomb Threat
On Sunday afternoon the Wal-mart in Martinsville was evacuated after a bomb threat was called in to the store. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office Explosives Detection Canine, along with canines from the Virginia State Police, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia Tech Police Department conducted a systematic search of the property. Nothing suspicious was located.
WDBJ7.com
One year later: COVID-19 patient visits health care providers
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The little things in life mean more to Justin Ditmore these days. “There was six different times I either coded, had to have an emergency procedure, or they called and told my girlfriend to prepare my kids that I wasn’t going to make it through the day,” former COVID-19 patient Justin Ditmore said.
WDBJ7.com
Salvation Army needs $50,000 more to reach end-of-year donation goal
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Salvation Army is racing to meet its red kettle donation goal by the end of the year. The Salvation Army is $50,000 behind its goal of $125,000 in donations. That goal is a lower amount than previous years. The kettles will be out in...
WDBJ7.com
Do you know proper holiday etiquette?
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s that time of year for holiday parties and get-togethers - so it’s important that we know proper etiquette. Natalie Faunce sat down with the Director of National League of Junior Cotillions for advice.
WDBJ7.com
Town of Christiansburg spreads holiday cheer to Commonwealth Senior Living residents
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the Christiansburg Department of Parks and Recreation stopped by Commonwealth Senior Living Dec. 19. Through a partnership with PetSmart, residents received stuffed animals from the town. Director of Parks and Rec Brad Epperley says this is one of his favorite traditions each holiday season.
WDBJ7.com
Teenager charged for Martinsville Walmart bomb threat
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 14-year-old has been charged with Threatening to Bomb a Building in connection with an incident that led to the evacuation of a Martinsville Walmart store. About 3:30 p.m. December 18, 2022, a threat was called into the store on Commonwealth Boulevard, and the store was...
wakg.com
13 Arrested, 10 Wanted in Operation Jingle Bails in Eden
On Tuesday, at approximately 7:00 am, the Eden Police Department initiated a warrant round up, titled “Jingle Bails”. Operation Jingle Bails, targeted thirteen street level, narcotics dealers and ten individuals with non-narcotic outstanding warrants. With the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Rockingham County...
WDBJ7.com
Local rescue helping find homes for 60+ animals surrendered in Pittsylvania and Halifax counties
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50 pigs and 13 goats were recently surrendered from two families in Pittsylvania County and Halifax County. The animals were in severe condition when they were rescued by animal control and Ziggy’s Rescue Farm Sanctuary. ”When we first saw these pigs, they...
WXII 12
Interactive Resource Center, city of Greensboro building temporary pallet housing for homeless
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Experts agree it’s dangerous to sleep outside anytime the temperature drops below 25 degrees, and that's one of the reasons the Interactive Resource Center is launching its Doorways Project, the first of its kind in the state. "We know it’s not a long-term solution for...
Person stabbed on Green Market Ct. in Greensboro, deputies say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Deputies at the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said a person was stabbed Tuesday afternoon. A call came in around 4:30 p.m. about an incident on the 1900 block of Green Market Court. When deputies arrived, they found a victim with a stab wound. Deputies say the...
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville PD fires officer involved in incident with student captured on video
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville Police Department has fired an officer it says was involved in an altercation with a student that was captured on video. Information about the December 16 incident is being turned over to a special prosecutor, who will determine whether criminal charges are warranted, according to police.
thestokesnews.com
Duo arrested for breaking and entering
In mid-November, the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office received several reported breaking and entering’s into residences in the Germanton area. Multiple items were taken during the break-ins. Detectives with Stokes County Sheriff’s Office began to develop investigative leads which led to the arrest of Mark A. Love Jr. and Taylor D. Smith. Love and Smith were both charged with multiple felonies and they are currently located in the Stokes County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.
WDBJ7.com
Community celebrates Danville Habitat for Humanity House progress with Sponsor-A-Stud event
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville-Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity is in the process of building four homes for those in need on Seminole Drive. Tuesday they held an event at the home to celebrate their first Sponsor-A-Stud fundraiser and for donors to meet the homeowner of the first home that will be complete.
wfirnews.com
Man in custody after Christiansburg stand off
Virginia State Police requested assistance from the Christiansburg Police Department. As officers arrived at the residence, the male suspect was positively identified through a window in the residence, from past encounters with Christiansburg Police Department at the residence. The troopers and officers pulled back to secure the perimeter and called for assistance.
wakg.com
Nine Vehicles Broken Into in Danville Monday Night
The City of Danville has continued to a see a spike in vehicle break-ins during 2022. The Danville Police Department has reported at least 23 incidents of at least one vehicle being broken into during the month of December alone. The latest round of break-ins occurred on Monday night when...
WDBJ7.com
TAP looks back and ahead
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress (TAP) has helped more than 4,000 households across the Roanoke Valley this past year. President and CEO Annette Lewis visited Here @ Home to talk about the needs the organization is seeing, and what’s to come in the new year. In...
wschronicle.com
HAWS, City of Winston-Salem break ground on Choice Neighborhoods Initiative
After more than two years of meetings, paperwork and planning, the Choice Neighborhoods Initiative took a giant step forward when representatives from the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem (HAWS) and city officials came together last week to break ground on Phase 1 of the project that is expected to bring affordable housing to areas in the city that need it most.
