Judge orders 'Real Housewives' star Jennifer Shah to forfeit handbags, jewelry

By Aaron Katersky
 5 days ago

A federal judge in New York has ordered "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" cast member Jennifer Shah to forfeit dozens of designer handbags, a Lanvin fox, mink and leather belted stole, and her collection of posh jewelry as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors in connection with a telemarketing fraud case.

The 108 items were seized in March of 2021 in a search of Shah's home. The inventory includes scores of counterfeit bags and jewelry stamped with fake Chanel, Gucci, Bulgari and Hermès labels, according to a new court filing.

Shah, 49, pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was ordered to forfeit $6.5 million. She must also pay restitution to victims of the nationwide telemarketing scheme that prosecutors said targeted elderly, vulnerable victims.

Lawrence Neumeister/AP, FILE - PHOTO: Jennifer Shah, center, of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" reality television series leaves Manhattan federal court, after pleading guilty to wire fraud conspiracy, in New York, July 11, 2022.

The judge's forfeiture order allows prosecutors to sell off Shah's belongings and use the money to pay back victims.

Shah is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Believersrejoice Rejoice
5d ago

Targeting the elderly wow please tell me this world has not lost all forms of consciousness. Having so much and yet would rob the elderly just like a thug.I guess a real housewife that's a real thug just doing the real robbery in a real different way. Yeah this show is real now let's see if they show the real parts of the show how they get their real money drinking wine likes it's apple juice. No, not hating just upset I love the elderly and maybe they should target some of those real people on the show and stop looking for the vulnerable and people trusting you thinking of this is from the "real" housewives.

Mary Sessions
4d ago

so she steals millions and she don't go to jail but people that shoplift or you know still a car or whatever they're in jail for ever and the prosecutors want to send them to prison I'm not sure especially if they're white so I'm not sure how that works

becky thill
5d ago

clink clink, she looks good in orange and all her crap was nockoff lolpoor Sharifi wonder if they will go after his retirement he enjoyed her ill got gains

