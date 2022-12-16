Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Morning’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Morning” game were:
9-3-5-0, FIREBALL: 1
(nine, three, five, zero; FIREBALL: one)
