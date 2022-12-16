MI Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Friday:

Fantasy 5 Double Play

15-17-18-21-30

(fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty)

Lucky For Life

01-22-30-32-34, Lucky Ball: 18

(one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Poker Lotto

JS-QS-8C-9H-5S

(JS, QS, 8C, 9H, 5S)

Midday Daily 3

5-2-5

(five, two, five)

Midday Daily 4

6-4-1-5

(six, four, one, five)

Daily 3

9-2-1

(nine, two, one)

Daily 4

6-8-5-5

(six, eight, five, five)

Fantasy 5

08-27-30-34-36

(eight, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $257,000

Keno

03-10-17-18-19-20-23-28-36-38-46-47-49-51-52-55-57-64-67-71-74-77

(three, ten, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-seven)

Mega Millions

08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3

(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000

