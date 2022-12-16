ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

Lucky For Life

01-22-30-32-34, Lucky Ball: 18

(one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Mega Millions

08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3

(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000

Palmetto Cash 5

10-15-26-28-33, Power-Up: 10

(ten, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-three; Power, Up: ten)

Pick 3 Evening

0-8-5, FB: 9

(zero, eight, five; FB: nine)

Pick 3 Midday

0-2-5, FB:

(zero, two, five; FB: zero)

Pick 4 Evening

0-7-3-0, FB: 9

(zero, seven, three, zero; FB: nine)

Pick 4 Midday

4-2-9-1, FB:

(four, two, nine, one; FB: zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

New Jersey lawmakers pass gun carry legislation after ruling

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers gave final approval Monday to legislation overhauling rules to get a firearm carry permit after this summer’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanded gun rights. The Democrat-led Senate passed the measure in what is scheduled to be the last voting session of the year, sending the legislation to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. In an emailed statement, Murphy spokesperon Tyler Jones said the governor would “swiftly” sign the bill. “Since day one of his administration, Governor Murphy has been vocal about his support for stronger gun safety laws in the state of New Jersey,” Jones said. Republicans opposed the measure, raising questions about its constitutionality, and gun rights advocates predicted it wouldn’t pass constitutional muster.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Associated Press

Baker Mayfield getting better sense of what Rams are about

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is starting to get a sense of what his new Los Angeles Rams teammates and coaches are like on and off the field. The Rams hope their late-season addition at quarterback can use that understanding to help produce a better outcome against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. “There is such a unique element to it relative to the amount of moving parts around him and then just with how recently he’s gotten here,” coach Sean McVay said. Mayfield completed 12 of 21 passes for 111 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 24-12 loss at Green Bay on Monday night, unable to duplicate the heroics he managed in his Los Angeles debut 12 days earlier.
The Associated Press

Noem’s health chief retires amid scrutiny of trans advocate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s Cabinet secretary overseeing the state’s health department announced her resignation Monday amid criticism from conservatives over the Republican governor’s administration rewarding a community health care grant to an organization that advocates for transgender people. The governor’s...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
599K+
Post
641M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy