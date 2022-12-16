Read full article on original website
Celebrity Moms Sharing Their Postpartum Depression and Anxiety Experiences: Reese Witherspoon and More
Sharing their stories. Reese Witherspoon, Behati Prinsloo and more celebrity moms have spoken openly about their postpartum depression. The Big Little Lies alum had “a different experience” after each of her children’s births, she told Jameela Jamil in April 2020. “[With] one kid, I had kind of mild postpartum, and [with] one kid, I had […]
HBO Offers Our First Glimpse At Jodie Foster In True Detective: Night Country
It's hard to exaggerate just how much of a big deal "True Detective" Season 1 was when it came out in 2014. Matthew McConaughey was in the midst of an acting renaissance that culminated in him winning an Oscar for best actor for "Dallas Buyers Club." Viewers tuned in week after week to see what kind of existential turmoil his character, along with Woody Harrelson's, would get into next. Thanks to a stellar storyline from creator Nic Pizzolatto, all the makings were there for another HBO hit.
Zoe Perry Says The Producers Of Young Sheldon Help The Cast Feel Like A Real Family Behind The Scenes
It's no secret that behind the scenes of "The Big Bang Theory," the cast was tight-knit. Whether they were having intense ping-pong battles that stemmed from an episode (which led to a few injured knees) or roasting each other on the red carpet (via E! Insider), their bond was evident. In fact, when Jim Parsons shockingly announced that he'd be departing the show, his co-stars — especially Kaley Cuoco — couldn't stop crying (via New York Post).
Melissa Joan Hart Has A Negative Take On The Idea Of Reprising Her Role As Sabrina The Teenage Witch
In the 1990s, Melissa Joan Hart became known as the star of two different teen sitcoms. She played the title characters in both "Clarissa Explains it All" and "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." In 2018, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Nickelodeon was working on a reboot of "Clarissa Explains it All" with Hart returning as Clarissa, now a mother of her own family. However, in 2022, Hart told People that the reboot was no longer happening. "Nickelodeon got a new president, and they kind of squashed the whole thing," she explained to People. "So it was actually in the works and yeah, it just sort of disappeared. It took like a year to do the contracts, which was the hardest part, and then it just kind of fizzled out. So I don't think [it will happen]."
Rachel McAdams' Iconic Blonde Hair In Mean Girls Was All Fake
Over the last two decades and counting, Rachel McAdams has proved that she's a true powerhouse of cinema. Whether she portrays femme fatale Irene Adler in Guy Ritchie's "Sherlock Holmes" movies, picks an Academy Award nomination for "Spotlight" (via IMDb), goofs around in Eurovision-themed comedies, or beefs with Ryan Gosling on the set of "The Notebook," she turns in a solid, well-rounded performance.
How The Original How I Met Your Mother Spin-Off Tanked With Test Audiences
CBS' "How I Met Your Mother" remained hugely popular after its nine-season run. In 2022, the spinoff show "How I Met Your Father" debuted on Hulu, starring Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, and Suraj Sharma. Thanks to its success, it's already earned a Season 2 renewal. However, this wasn't the first attempt at creating a "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff.
Jean Smart Looks Back Fondly On Her Frasier Guest Role
Jean Smart has been receiving widespread acclaim for her starring role on the HBO comedy "Hacks," which has earned her two Primetime Emmy wins already. But Smart has been in the business for quite a while longer than her role as Deborah Vance. Case in point: in the early 2000s,...
Jerry Seinfeld Imagines What The Show Would Look Like If It Were Still On Today
The show about nothing still has a strong impact on people today; with "Seinfeld" now available on streaming services, some people are still running into the antics of Jerry and his three blundering buddies Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George Costanza (Jason Alexander), and of course, Jerry's neighbor Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards).
Finn Wolfhard Nearly Quit Acting After A Frustrating Experience
When "Stranger Things" hit Netflix in 2016, the paranormal series became an unlikely megahit for the streaming service. The series' cultural impact is undeniable, and it also made household names out of its teen stars. Fueled by the success of "Stranger Things," Millie Bobby Brown kept Netflix audiences rapt in "Enola Holmes," and Sadie Sink was praised for her performance in Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale."
Billie Eilish's Mom Made An Undercover Appearance In An Episode Of The Office
It's honestly amazing how well music sensation Billie Eilish and the hit NBC sitcom "The Office" go together. Eilish is in the ideal demographic for the show's continuing success, to the point where Eilish sampled some dialogue from the TV series for her song "my strange addiction." The sample comes from "The Office" episode "Threat Level Midnight," where a bunch of the characters come together to watch a fictional movie starring their very own Michael Scott (Steve Carell).
Jon Kasdan On How His Career Recently Intersected With His Famous Filmmaker Father Because Of Willow - Exclusive
Although movie fans often see second-generation actors come up through the ranks in Hollywood, it's rare for second-generation filmmakers to establish themselves in the business, much less work in the company of their famous parent. Amazingly, that's exactly how it worked out for screenwriter Jon Kasdan, who co-wrote the script for 2018's "Solo: A Star Wars Story" with his father, Lawrence Kasdan.
Rick And Morty's Justin Roiland Explains The Process Of Recording Both Titular Characters' Lines
One of the most impressive aspects of the beloved adult animated series "Rick and Morty" is the fact that many of the lines you hear on the show are performed by the same voice actor — series co-creator Justin Roiland. Indeed, Roiland actually voices both of the titular characters from the series (Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith), having used the voices for those characters in a variety of other projects before "Rick and Morty" ever existed.
Some Tulsa King Fans Have Harsh Comments On The Show's Writing
Sylvester Stallone's new Paramount+ series, "Tulsa King," has already become a bit of a hit with fans. It currently has a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes of 77%, with an audience score of 87%. In a review for Pajiba, Dustin Rowles said about the show, "Tulsa King, the new series streaming on Paramount+, comes from creator Taylor Sheridan [Yellowstone], showrunner Terence Winter [Boardwalk Empire, Sopranos] and star Sylvester Stallone [Rocky]. The combination of the three absolutely should not work, but like peanut butter, Nutella, and bacon, Tulsa King is messy and terrible for you, but also delicious."
The Witcher Boss Lauren Hissrich Promises An Epic Final Hurrah For Henry Cavill's Geralt
The last few months have been quite the rollercoaster for Henry Cavill and his fans. The actor shocked Netflix viewers by stepping down from the role of Geralt of Rivia for the streaming platform's "The Witcher." The fantasy series already has two seasons under its belt, but Cavill is currently signed on for a third. After that, the part of Geralt will be played by Liam Hemsworth.
Before SNL Star Kevin Nealon Was Famous, He Was A Mall Santa
Considering that "Saturday Night Live" has been on the air since 1975, it is only natural for longtime fans to lose track of its many performers over nearly half a century. Contrary to the accepted outcomes of a successful stint on the long-running sketch comedy, not all alums go on to achieve movie or even television stardom afterward. But there are many comic masterminds from the program who choose their next projects carefully, such as Gilda Radner, Ben Stiller, David Spade, and Kevin Nealon. Jumping into every movie script or TV pilot that comes his way was not something that Nealon ever practiced, which explains many of his post-"Saturday Night Live" choices. After nearly a decade (1986-1995) on the weekly show, the comedian chose to appear only in parts that he himself enjoyed, in addition to branching into numerous projects in the visual arts and charitable organizations.
Aladdin Animator Eric Goldberg Sat In On Robin Williams' Recordings To Perfect Genie's Mannerisms
By the early 1990s, the Disney Renaissance was well underway thanks to the success of such titles as "The Little Mermaid" and "Beauty and the Beast," among others. To keep the momentum going, the media giant prepared for the release of "Aladdin" in 1992: the tale of the titular thief with a heart of gold — as voiced by Scott Weinger — who falls in love with the princess of Agrabah, Jasmine (Linda Larkin). Sinister forces seek to interrupt their unlikely love story, but thankfully for them, they have some immensely powerful backup.
Joaquin Phoenix Was Deeply Involved In Shaping Ridley Scott's Upcoming Napoleon Movie
It's now been over two decades since director-producer Ridley Scott collaborated with Joaquin Phoenix on a movie. That movie, of course, was 2000's "Gladiator," in which Phoenix played Commodus, the ruthless leader of ancient Rome. Flash forward to today, and fans now are looking forward to seeing Phoenix as another historical leader in Scott's upcoming film, "Napoleon."
James Cameron Just Coined The Term 'Stranger Things Effect' To Describe Aging Young Actors
Although "Stranger Things" is a series that features a host of interdimensional monsters, a secret government facility filled with child psychics, and a parallel universe known simply as "the Upside Down," it's safe to say that one of the strangest things about the show is just how fast the residents of Hawkins, Indiana seem to age.
Ghosts Star Brandon Scott Jones Gets Candid About The Inspiration Behind Isaac
It's impossible to watch CBS' "Ghosts" and not enjoy Isaac Higgintoot, an American Revolutionary War officer forgotten by history who is overly jealous of the successful legacies of Alexander Hamilton and the other founding fathers and war heroes. While Isaac's fellow ghosts jab at him for leaving a stinky smell behind him due to his cause of death (dysentery), there's a lot of heart from the character. At the end of the first season, audiences see him come to terms with himself and his identity as he comes out and confesses his feelings for the rival British officer ghost, Nigel (John Hartman).
James Cameron Spills On The Origin Of Titanic's Most Iconic Line
If there's one line people likely remember from "Titanic," it's Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) exclaiming, "I'm the king of the world!" DiCaprio spreads his arms out in the scene as if on he's flying. Preceding this moment, we've seen Jack is barely scraping by and only earned his way onto the doomed Titanic through a poker game, but the moment declared to anyone listening that Jack — and likely DiCaprio — never felt better. Considering the 1997 epic went on to become the top-grossing movie of all time upon its initial release, it's safe to say there were plenty of folks listening, per Variety.
