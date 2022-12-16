Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:
0-2-5, FB:
(zero, two, five; FB: zero)
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:
0-2-5, FB:
(zero, two, five; FB: zero)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0