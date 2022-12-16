GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 3 Evening
7-0-6
(seven, zero, six)
Cash 3 Midday
3-9-4
(three, nine, four)
Cash 3 Night
7-2-7
(seven, two, seven)
Cash 4 Evening
3-0-0-4
(three, zero, zero, four)
Cash 4 Midday
7-6-8-3
(seven, six, eight, three)
Cash 4 Night
7-9-9-7
(seven, nine, nine, seven)
Cash4Life
10-24-40-44-56, Cash Ball: 3
(ten, twenty-four, forty, forty-four, fifty-six; Cash Ball: three)
Fantasy 5
14-16-20-28-32
(fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Georgia FIVE Evening
4-5-7-0-0
(four, five, seven, zero, zero)
Georgia FIVE Midday
3-2-5-9-5
(three, two, five, nine, five)
Mega Millions
08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000
